A day to memorialize those who gave all

Pictured here is the gate to The Old Methodist Cemetery: 1858-1964. The cemetery was restored through the friends and relatives, elected officials, and garden clubs of Mount Airy.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
The hand with an index finger pointing up symbolizes the spirits journey onward.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
The willow tree carved into the top of this stone symbolizes hope and belonging.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Tomorrow is a day of prayers, moments of silence, and amazing stories.
On the last Monday of May, we as Americans celebrate Memorial Day. While the origins of the holiday are complicated and diverse this day of remembrance can traditionally be traced back to the Civil War.
The holiday was originally known as Decoration Day. This specific day was used to clean, commemorate, and pay homage to the many men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in their service to our country in war. In our Post-Civil War world, families, communities and our entire country were struggling with an appropriate way to mourn the loss of the more than 620,000 American citizens no longer alive.
This day of remembrance was nationalized due to the extreme number of casualties during and after the Civil War. During this time America saw a rise in community cemeteries devoted solely to soldiers of war; however, some of the traditions dated back to more distant times.
Prior to community and church cemeteries, smaller family-owned plots were popular. Many such places can still be seen on private land and on federal and state holdings. These smaller, family-owned burial places are usually maintained by the descendants of the deceased or through a family-trust. Caretakers clean and maintain the various elements within the graveyard to ensure that traditions were intact.
Keith Kggener, a professor of art and architecture in Missouri, was once quoted with saying that cemeteries were “created for celebrating and containing.” Many different groups and religions feared that spirits continued to walk among the living after death. The common practice of laying a tombstone or headstone was said to ensure that their loved ones stayed put. Fences were added to keep wildlife and grave robbers out, but some suggest iron bars were used to keep the spirits in.
Decoration Day, and later Memorial Day, celebrations see loved ones and caretakers carefully placing new flowers, seeds, or tending to the faded synthetic blooms. Romans planted flowers among their gravesites to bring beauty and peace to the spirits who dwell there. At the turn on the century, superstition suggested that seeds would blossom into flowers on the grave of a good and kind persons but turn to weeds on a wicked soul. Today, flowers are left in remembrance of love, good times, and hope.
Many gravestones once cleaned reveal detailed symbols or poems of peace and hope. Some common markers in our area are doves for children, or for peace, Hand of God to symbolize ascension into heaven, or a willow tree for belonging and relief.
After a day of travel, hard work, and likely some tears, families often gather for cookouts, potlucks, or snacks. As families settle into their meals, stories and memories are exchanged in hopefully good humor. Victorians also shared food after a day in the cemetery. Funeral biscuits were given as favors. Two sweet cakes wrapped in paper sealed with black wax were given out to funeral goers as a Thank You for attendees.
As we celebrate this Memorial Day with cleaning, remembering, and eating we implore each and every one of you to share wonderful memories of the dearly departed with your friends and family. Our memories and history stay alive as long as we share them with others.
Emily Morgan is the Guest Services Manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. She and her family live in Westfield. She can be reached at eamorgan@northcarolinamuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x229