Hair plays cultural significance in the past

Vintage hair waver. Once used in Glamour Beauty Shop located on Main Street in Mount Airy. The beauty shop was open for business from the early 1950s to the mid-1960s.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Hair clippings found inside a trunk that belonged to Ethel Booker Taylor. The museum staff is not sure whose hair it is, or what significance it may have played.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Medusa, Samson, Rapunzel, and Sif (Wife of Thor) all have on thing in common — hair.
Hair, while physiologically dead once it leaves your scalp, is a vibrant piece of our lives as humans, during and after we have departed.
For many of our legendary heroes and villains, such as Medusa and Samson, hair is regarded as a symbol of power, status, and beauty.
Many Native cultures believe hair is a direct representation of one’s self-esteem, self-respect, belonging, and holds a higher purpose than simple ornamental beauty. Some European sources echo this statement saying that “the virtues and properties of a person are contained within that person’s hair,” explaining why multiple cultures have rituals and superstitions when it comes to cutting, coloring, covering, and styling their locks.
Even ailments were said to have been cured by the wonders of hair and old superstitions. One granny tale suggests that if a child is ailing with asthma, you must “Drill a hole in a black oak or sourwood tree just above the head of the victim, put a lock of his/her hair in the hole sealing it with wax afterwards. Once the child passes the spot in height, they will be cured.” This tale also warned caretakers to be sure not to cut down the tree — I’ll leave the result of that to the imagination.
Here in Appalachia, many superstitions suggested that hair should be cut on a particular day and never after sundown. Disposal of hair was also important; many believed it was to be burned. Hair was/is sacred and could be used against you. If a bird used your hair to create or add to its nest, lore implied that you would be stricken with headaches. The tighter the nest was weaved the worse off you could be.
The Victorian Era or Second Industrial Revolution was noted for its resurgence of women and men wearing hair jewelry. Not only was hair revered as a powerful characteristic, but also a meaningful and tangible token. Rings, necklaces, chains, pins, artwork, and more were carefully crafted and preserved for several occasions and meanings.
Queen Victoria of England (Victorian Era 1837-1901) helped popularize new mourning practices which included wearing jewelry or carrying tokens that contained hair of the dearly departed. These tangible reminders helped the grieving process loss without losing the person entirely. Often lovers would give hair jewelry as a way of being remembered while not together. The crafting of the actual jewelry was detail-oriented and was quickly labeled as an appropriate activity for upper-class women and men. Master hair artisans opened up shop creating refined hairwork that often consisted of precious metals and stones.
While the practice of wearing hair jewelry has fallen out of favor, saving hair as a token of love and remembrance has not.
One 1945 Beulah High School yearbook in the museum collection has a page full of clipped hair. Jessie Snow Chilton clipped and gathered hair from her friends to commemorate their year in school. Each bunch of hair is labeled and placed neatly within the yearbook’s pages. Jessie went on to open Glamour Beauty Shop, which was operated from the early 1950s to the mid-1960s on Main Street in Mount Airy.
Recently Chad and Debbie Taylor donated a trunk belonging to Chad’s mother, Ethel Booker Taylor, that contained two bunches on hair. One a long reddish-brown and a smaller blonde clipping. We are unsure who these clippings belonged to, or why they were saved.
No matter the reason, be it for love, superstition, religion, loss, or friendship, hair has unknowingly played an important role in our lives.
Emily Morgan is the guest services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. She and her family live in Westfield. She can be reached at eamorgan@northcarolinamuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x229