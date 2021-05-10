The beginning of a new era

One of the many history markers on site detailing the history of Chestnut Ridge.
Pictured here is a copy of the celebration flyer from May 24, 2005. Roughly 300 people turned out for the dedication.
This is an image of the memorial on McCarther road. The signs give detailed accounts of the families that lived and farmed in the Chestnut Ridge Community.
In the years following the Civil War, African Americans gained their freedom from slavery. Families that had been enslaved their entire lives were now free to pursue their dreams and create their own paths. These groups began to spread out over the country, even to create a home in Surry County, an area that had been developed by white landowners for a little more than a hundred years at this point.
The first free African Americans to settle in Surry County came in 1889, though the history surrounding the first settlements is muddy due to a lack of records from the time. The settlement began in the area known as Chestnut Ridge, a section of modern-day Westfield. Perhaps the most noteworthy of the settlers, George Robert McArthur II, bought about 23-1/2 acres of land in 1899 for about 50 cents per acre, eventually spreading out to a further 93-1/2 acres.
Over time, the community would grow into a self-sufficient farming combine. The members of the Chestnut Ridge community would farm, build, and clear land for expansion, being quoted as being able to “raise a cabin in one week.” McArthur’s farm became big enough that local farmers, both black and white, would come help in their tobacco barn every Sunday during curing season.
In 1904, the community would build what is now known as the Chestnut Ridge Progressive Primitive Baptist Church, led under the teachings of the nearby Locust Grove Primitive Baptist Church, in which they shared a building. A few years later, in 1907, the group found themselves locked out of the original church, citing doctrinal differences. Later that year, they were able to purchase the plot where the church currently stands for $25. The church still stands today, and you can see it as you drive Highway 89 into Westfield.
Chestnut Ridge got its name from the large number of chestnut trees that the farmers had on their land. The chestnut trees were used to create housing shingles, and chestnuts were sold by the cup alongside the streets for 5 cents. A good number of African American farmers had claimed their territory in the Chestnut Ridge area by the 1920s, but the great depression would prove too much for a lot of them. Noted by Nathaniel McArthur, son of George, Virlen Jessup (a local farmer) lost his entire farm for less than $60 due to the state of the economy at the time.
Nathaniel would put forth an effort to preserve the history of the Chestnut Ridge Community, and in May of 2003, a memorial was dedicated to the founding African American farmers of the area. A celebration was had, and more than 300 people showed up to its dedication. Then governor Mike Easley noted “Their perseverance and commitment to excellence served them well. These same traits have passed down from generation to generation. It is fitting, therefore, to honor their legacy.”
The site can now be found on McCarthur Road (another historical spelling of McArthur), with a memory garden and historical placards.
Michael Morgan is a resident of Westfield with his wife Emily. He is a graduate of Appalachian State, and is a network technician for SouthData Inc. in Mount Airy.