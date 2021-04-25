Living his dream

Larry Alderman has always liked stories. He used to sit with his grandparents and great-grandparents — Coy Farmer, Friel Combs, Oscar Kirkman — listening to stories of how it used to be. Stories of bushwhackers and mountain men, stories he includes in his books about life in the mountains now.
He spent countless hours writing stories about dogs and the wilderness when he “ought to have been doing my school work and studying.”
Mrs. Janet Nichols, Larry’s seventh-grade English Lit teacher, read his stories to the class, the first time someone outside his family recognized his talent and encouraged him.
“She read my stories to the class,” he said in a conversation at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History recently. “And I’m a seventh grader sitting there, just swelling with pride. She’s reading my stories in the class!” He laughed and added, “And later she paddled me for not doing my homework.”
He stopped and looked up: “But I got I got credit for the stories.”
Surry County, with its deep family and community musical and story-telling traditions, has produced its fair share of talented musicians, writers, and actors. From Tommy Jarrell, Andy Griffith, and Donna Fargo to the more recent accomplishments of Anna Wood.
Larry Alderman, born in 1953 to Clinton Alderman and his wife Imogene Farmer (now Gravley), grew up surrounded by family in Mount Airy, Hillsville in Virginia, Bannertown, Sheltontown, and Ararat, but Clinton left to fight in Korea when Larry was just two weeks old. The family lived with his grandparents on Depot Street and his mother worked hard.
“She was a strong woman,” he said. “She was the first to believe in me, and always told me as a child, that I should want to go see my name in lights, and be somebody.”
He picked up a friend’s guitar when he was about 13 and fell in love with it. He ordered a $14 Holiday guitar from a catalog that year and taught himself to play. He began accompanying his grandmother, Katy (Kirkman) Farmer, singing at Wednesday night prayer meetings at South Street Church of God.
She helped him get a better guitar that he paid for with his share of the family’s tobacco money. He wrote his hits on that one and still plays it today.
He started playing on WPAQ, performing with long-time Merry-Go-Round emcee Clyde Johnson whom he remembers fondly. He had his sights set on bigger audiences and sent a tape to Bob Gordon who hosted a Saturday show on WSJS in Winston-Salem.
Larry, a humble man with a lot of humor, laughed at the memory. The producer liked his voice, but not his songs. They wanted him to come down and sing someone else’ songs. “I was writing awful songs,” Larry admitted. But at the time, he was insulted and didn’t go. Looking back 55 years he can laugh about the incident now.
Someone gave him the name of a man who worked in the music industry in Nashville so in 1971, just 19, Larry bought a ticket for Nashville and rode all night without an appointment. He went from office to office that day, talking to whomever would give him the time including Leslie Wilburn, head of the Wilburn Bros. Sure-Fire Music, who signed him to a contract. He worked for Sure-Fire for six years until the company closed down when the brothers headed to Hollywood.
Not able to make a living at songwriting, Larry did a stint in the Army at that time where he met Lari, his wife of more than 40 years now. “I’m so blessed,” he said of her. “Lari believed in me from the first and stood by me through the hard years trying to become successful.”
And success came on hard when, in 1988, two of his songs were on the Billboard Country charts at the same time; ‘Real Good Feel Good Song” by Mel McDaniel and ‘Americana’ by Moe Bandy. Well-known gospel singers the Kingsmen Quartet re-worked ‘Real Good Feel Good Song,’ a song that garnered a Dove Award Gospel Music nomination.
‘Americana’ was a musical representation of everything good about his hometown, all the good memories of the love and strength he felt in Mount Airy growing up. Vice President (at the time) George Bush felt something similar for he made the song his campaign theme that year.
Larry Alderman has enjoyed something few people ever get to experience: he grew up to be just what he wanted to be and has had a successful career at it, something he still credits to the encouragement of his teacher, Mrs. Nichols, who started him on the road that led to Nashville.
“I kind of, you know, had a little orange crush on her,” he said. “But she told me I was good, she really encouraged my writing and I’d love to find her and tell her what she started. She believed in me as a kid.”
And sometimes that makes all the difference in the world.
