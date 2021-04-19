If these walls could talk

One of the porches at Rock House gives way to the crumbling structure behind.
A 1971 outline of Rock House by Richard Smith showing the basic design of the first floor and outside porches.
The Rock House with interpretive sign provided by the Stokes County Historical Society.
The crumbling remains of the home serve as a reminder of its former glory.
Piles of rock sit along the border of the old home. These are likely from fallen walls and other structures since removed.
If this house could talk, what would it say? What would it be able to say with only three walls and spare remnants of a long-ago life?
The Colonel John “Jack” Martin Rock House of nearby Stokes County is just that. What was once a four-story fortress home has been reduced to three standing walls, a pit where the basement should be, and rock piles surrounding the grounds like grave markers. “A crumbling castle, haunted only by its legends,” was how one Winston-Salem newspaper described the grounds in 1973; and they were not wrong.
The legend in question was Col. John Martin, commonly known as Jack. The Revolutionary War veteran, county judge, and legislative member erected his “castle” sometime between 1770 and 1785. The dates are questionable; however, we do know that in 1784 John married Nancy Shipp, which some say hastened the construction on the property. Together they raised 10 children at Rock House.
Scholars have debated on whether to classify Rock House as a Jacobean style home or Tudor Gothic. While the research is light on historic imagery (the camera obscura would not be invented for another 50 or so years), there are detailed descriptions of the home in its former glory.
The basement extended under the entire house, housing a kitchen and dining room with 6-foot-high ceilings. While the main floor, level to the front, and back porch was mainly used for entertaining, it was comprised of only two rooms, a hall and the parlor. The remaining two floors were likely used for personal space. I would imagine raising 10 children would take up some square footage.
The walls were made of solid rock, 3 feet thick. More than 40,000 loads of rock were hauled from the nearby Sauratown Mountains by slaves to complete the house. Originally covered with a thick white stucco, the Rock House would have had a totally different look. The home had large fireplaces, big enough to cook whole hogs in.
Over the years rocks have fallen and been stolen. Wrought iron nails that once held the wood interior framing together have been sought after by collectors helping to further deteriorate the building. Local residents say that in 1897 the building burned, destroying what was left of the wood. And in the 1980s, one wall was taken down for someone’s personal home project, later to be returned and placed in the piles visitors will see around the site.
For many years, a call for help in preserving the building had been heard, and in 1975 the Stokes County Historical Society responded. The group purchased the structure with four acres of land. Through grants and local donations, they stabilized the walls, added interpretation, and gathered funding for a fence to further protect the Rock House and keep its history alive.
When I visited the House last week, the sky was overcast and the wind blowing. The dogwood trees were in full bloom and I felt peaceful and alone. One local legend says I was not alone. While the house does not seem like much now, many lives lived around its fortress. Some say in the afternoon or late at night a woman, murdered by a Tory attack at the house, can be seen standing in the doorway. Others have seen a ghostly patrol around the property at dusk.
The society projects that the stone structure will be around for another 100 years, likely in varying degrees of decay. I hope that you will stop by and take in the rich history of the Rock House while it is still standing and learn more about its local legends and impact on our history.
Emily Morgan is an associate at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Emily works seasonally as a Park Ranger on the Blue Ridge Parkway. She and her family live in Westfield. She can be reached at eamorgan@mountairymuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x223