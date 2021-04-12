Folk remedies important in early life of Surry County

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

What you do every day can determine whether we are able to remain in school, begin athletic programs, participate in arts and extracurricular activities, and get back to some sense of normalcy.

While we wait on a promising vaccine from Pfizer and others to reach our front line workers and our most vulnerable family members, we cannot give in to giving up. It’s important as we reach the finish line of this pandemic that we stay strong and as the scriptures say “let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.” It’s so important for children to be able to participate in school and other activities. We hope to outline some practical decisions you can make that will make a big difference.

Schools do this every day as well as conscientious businesses, churches, and gathering spots. Schools take temperatures each morning and check for symptoms. We make sure families have filled out an attestation form that commits to the fact they do not have COVID symptoms and haven’t been around people with COVID. Families keep students home from school, church, and practices if they have similar symptoms to COVID until they know for sure they are not contagious.

We do not have large gatherings and we minimize movement within our buildings by keeping K-5 students in one classroom, having middle school students in one hallway, and serving lunch in classrooms K-12. We also have comprehensive cleaning protocols in place that happen throughout our school day. This has resulted in less than 1% of our population being affected by COVID. We have had to learn this to ensure that we can safely come back to school and it is working. These ideas will work for you and organizations/groups that you work with as well.

It is very important that you consider getting a test before you spend time with family and friends over Thanksgiving. Testing is important even if you or your child do not have symptoms. Once you have been tested do not participate in group activities until you have heard back from your test results. Many of these tests come back the same day or within a couple of days. A little patience will go a long way in protecting your loved ones in the upcoming holiday.

The Health Department is providing no cost testing in Mount Airy the week before Thanksgiving. This no cost testing event will take place at the Four Way Volunteer Fire Department, located at 116 McBride Rd. in Mount Airy. Testing dates and times are as follows:

● November 19: 2:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

● November 20: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

● November 21: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

● November 22: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

● November 23: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

In addition to this no cost testing event, Northern Regional Hospital has a testing site located at 810 Worth Street, across from the hospital’s emergency department. This site is open for walk-ins from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m., Monday through Friday. Insurance is accepted at this site; however, there are options available for those without insurance.

Some of the big spreaders that you may not think about are churches, small family gatherings, and student gatherings as many students are asymptomatic. You can continue to participate in these activities but wear a mask, have activities outdoors where you can spread out, and serve meals that are contained in individual meal containers. A few precautions can keep one COVID case from becoming multiple COVID cases.

Here are some considerations before the holidays. Think about the community levels of spread of COVID to see where it might be safest to host your gathering. If people are traveling from high spread communities they need to test before coming or maybe skip out this year to be safe. The location of the gathering is important. Is the location outside where there is more opportunity to spread out and less chance of spread? If the venue is inside, is there a strong ventilation system and can families be seated at separate tables?

Think about the number of attendees and maybe groups could meet in small groups throughout the day instead of all at one time. The behaviors of attendees before attending will be important. Is it possible for attendees to quarantine ahead of spending time together during the holiday and minimize interactions before attending? Also, masking and social distancing is a must during the gatherings as this is the best way to keep everyone in attendance safe. (https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/education/NCDHHS-K-12-Holiday-Packet.pdf)

“Surry County is at a critical impasse in our fight against COVID-19, and we appreciate the support and ongoing efforts of our local school systems in promoting safety measures for the families in our communities,” states Samantha Ange, Surry County health director. “It is crucial to faithfully practice the 3Ws: Wear, Wait, Wash in our efforts to protect and promote the health of all citizens of Surry County,” she continued.

We all know people who have suffered from COVID and most of us know people who ended up in the hospital. With a vaccine so close, now is the time to double down on the preventative measures and get our spread under control. If you are asked to quarantine as a close contact that means that you must stay at your home, separated from others, and only go out when it is an emergency. Your age doesn’t matter when it comes to the spread of this disease. We have many different ages affected negatively and we want to protect everyone.

Our schools are the safest place for your students and our staff to be compared to any other place in the community. But, COVID is introduced to our schools from the outside. We need your help to get these cases down. The mitigation we are doing in schools is keeping us safe and we need you to contribute to these mitigation strategies outside of school. Together we can make sure everyone is safe and continue to move forward with our school year.