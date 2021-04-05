Saving seeds for a bountiful harvest

In the spring of 1889, Ida B Creveling decided to keep a scrapbook of various plants, preserving them in their current state, roots and all. Seen here is the common wild strawberry. Tucked within the pages of the scrapbook are tiny seeds. By studying the entire plant we can learn about the health of a plant and therefore its seeds or bulbs.
Some seed catalogs made their vegetables look maybe better than they would in real life, relying more on artistry than accuracy for their illustrations. Here are some red peppers as found in the 1921 D.M. Ferry & Co. Seed Annual.
1918 Wood’s Seeds Catalog from Richmond, Virginia.
As tall, bright daffodils burst from the earth, we welcome spring!
With dirty hands, I observe nature’s fanfare as I leave my tiny greenhouse. This year I have decided to take on seeds.
In previous years I have been a faithful plant buyer, mostly securing my success in the garden.
Starting from seeds can be unpredictable and sometimes fruitless. However, for many in our not-so-distant past, this was the way of life. Ensuring the ability to feed their families for not just the coming harvest, but for years to come through seed saving.
Many saved seeds can last for two or three years. With the extra work in the fall, collecting and drying seeds, a family could handle some of the hardships of the winter and early spring without having to worry about how or where they would buy next years supply of seeds.
The practice of saving seeds is centuries old and crosses continents as well as cultures. Native American tribes on the East Coast and beyond saved seeds to ensure new life in upcoming seasons. By carefully picking out and selecting the best seeds from the fall harvest, a good crop could be ensured for the year. Immigrants coming to North Carolina and Virginia might have brought seeds from their home country as well, with the hopes of cultivating food they could recognize. The diverse landscape and soil varieties of the Americas presented obstacles for many non-native planters who sought advice from Native American groups in their area.
Many of the plants we know today only resemble their predecessor plants in name, having been changed so drastically by seed selection. Corn is one of those plants. Native Americans took what was no more than a tall grass and cultivated it into the corn/maze we know and love. By specifically selecting only the best yielding ears and saving them to plant in the next spring equinox.
However, saving seeds only worked if you have had a good growing season. Sometimes crops were bad, other times people had moved far from home and needed to start anew.
It is with that ideology in mind that seed catalogs were pushed to the spotlight; the 19th and 20th century catalogs made purchasing seeds with desired results so easy.
The first known flower bulb catalog was released in 1612, titled Florilegium Amplissimum et Selectissium. This work was presented at the Frankfurt-am-Main in Germany. The beautifully illustrated images captured and delighted plant buyers and became the standard for catalogs to follow; specifically, the catalogs of the late 19th and 20th centuries.
These advertisements also offered elaborate images, some consisting of more artistry than accuracy. One, the 1921 D.M. Ferry & Co. catalog, has an image of red peppers that look so good you want to eat it. Each one more elaborate than the next, hoping you will pick their company to buy from. Here in the rich bottomland farmers could choose from a variety of seed and plant companies to reach their spring planting needs.
Many catalogs from today and the past boast “heirloom” and “open-pollinated” seeds. To harvest good seeds, you must start with good seeds. As you plant this spring take note of these identifiers. Hybrid varieties do not yield as many viable offspring as heirloom or open-pollinated seeds do.
North Carolina and Virginia have many local seed companies that offer heirloom and open-pollinated seeds: Southern Exposure Seed Company, Appalachian Seeds, Sow True Seeds, Seven Springs Farm and more.
Surry County even has its own seed library. The Sunshine Seed Library is located at the Dobson Community Library in partnership with the NC Cooperative Extension Office. The seeds are free to the public with the promise of returned seeds in the harvest season. Cindy, the branch librarian said interest has been great, so much so, that they are currently out of seeds.
Using local seeds from catalogs, seed libraries, neighbors, and your own harvest help to ensure and protect regional strains of plants. This is just one other way for us all to help protect “Our History.”
Emily Morgan is an associate at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Emily works seasonally as a Park Ranger on the Blue Ridge Parkway. She and her family live in Westfield. She can be reached at eamorgan@mountairymuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x223