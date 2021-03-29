Surry County: 250 years

Timber was the big industry of Surry County in the early 1800s but as the land was cleared, farmers moved in. Wheat, corn, and hay were all important crops but tobacco became king in Surry County early on. Jacob Brower bought an old grist mill on the Ararat river in the 1830s and expanded the facilities to include a saw mill and the first textile manufacturing in the county in 1840. The community of Hamburg, southeast of Mount Airy, grew up around the businesses. His sons took over after his death but were not as successful. Despite being slave-owners, the Browers were strong Unionists. They were founding members of the Hamburg Chapter of the Union League after the Civil War. The organization, made up of both Black and White men, worked for voting rights, public education, and other civil liberties for poor white citizens as well as formerly-enslaved people.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Businessman B. Frank Sparger was, among other things, a pioneer in progressive orchard management who helped build Surry County fruit production into a major industry. His orchard, established in the late 1800s on Slate Mountain, shipped apples, peaches and pears broadly. Building on that work, Edmond Harris and his brother established a fruit and vegetable canning company in 1899. Wild blackberries, plentiful across the county, were their main product. They operated it behind Edmond’s home on Elk Spur Street before moving to Main Street. Today the building houses Brushy Mountain Winery. The Sparger Letterhead and Elkin Canning Co. label are from the museum’s collection.
he Wolf farm south of Pilot Mountain (visible in the distance) was typical of the sizable landowners in the county in the mid-1800s. They were involved in a number of businesses off the farm and produced a variety of commodities such as cabbages and tobacco. It is believed that some of the small buildings in this picture were slave cabins.
The Elkin Depot is shown here. With the arrival of railroad service - the Cape Fear & Yadkin Valley Railroad in Pilot Mountain and Mount Airy in 1888 and the Northwestern North Carolina Railroad in Elkin in 1890 – two things changed quickly; 1) Business opportunities skyrocketed because bulky or heavy goods such as blankets or granite blocks, and perishable goods such as apples or tobacco could be shipped faster and, ultimately, cheaper than horse-drawn wagons and 2) for the first time it really mattered what time it was because trains ran on an unforgivingly precise schedule.
Public schools were established not long after the Civil War in Surry County. As was common at the time, however, they were segregated by race and the schools for the Black children were not as well funded. JJ and Ora Jones were hired to improve the schools for Black children in 1914. Their son Leonidas, seen here in 1947 as students and community members built a school addition, oversaw the creation of a high school for Black students in 1935. He served as teacher and principal until desegregation in 1964.
Surry’s connections to the textile industry began with the Brower cotton mill in 1840 but the companies who would produce “union suits,” infantwear, socks, and blankets that would put the county on the global textile map wouldn’t form for decades after that. Chatham Manufacturing, (Elkin) 1877; Renfro Hosiery Mills, 1921; Mount Airy Knitting/Spencer’s, 1926, Quality Mill, 1936; Amos & Smith Hosiery (Pilot Mountain), 1939. The mills employed thousands of workers until the cheaper production costs in foreign locales moved the jobs away in the 1980s and ‘90s. Men are seen here working in Mount Airy’s Pine State Knitwear in Mount Airy in 1941.
Pictured here is the JW Redman Store in Pilot Mountain. For a small town, Pilot Mountain has had a gracious plenty of different names. The community and its post office swung from one to the other for decades — Hog Wallow, Tom’s Creek, Pilotville, and Olive Mount. The last name change seems to have been made in 1857. It’s Main Street was on the most convenient route from larger town such as Greensboro and Salem to Virginia and the Cumberland Gap. The Redman family was among the earliest settlers in the area, serving in leadership roles such as post master and owned several businesses including the JW Redman & Son store seen here in the 1920s.
On Thursday Surry County officially turns 250 years old being the anniversary of the legislative act and royal decree that created the county from the sprawling Rowan County. North Carolina was still a British Colony then but the unrest that would sever that tie was already in full-swing.
People from across the county had planned a year-long celebration of the semiquincentennial but COVID-19 delayed those plans until this summer, something to look forward to.
But today I want to celebrate the impressive journey that has taken this region from a beautiful if isolated beautiful piece of the piedmont to the communities, industries, and, most importantly, the people who live here today.
Farms, Roads, & War – 1771 – 1821
1771 – After more than a year of petitions, Royal Governor William Tryon creates Surry County. It encompassed all of what is today Surry, Stokes, Forsyth, and Yadkin counties as well as portions of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany. Rich in raw materials such as timber and iron ore, the region’s greatest value may have been the trails to get from Greensboro and Salem to the Cumberland Gap in Virginia.
At the same time some of Surry’s farmers join bands of Regulators, informal militia, to take resolution of grievances, real and perceived, into their own hands.
1776-1789 – Area citizens are deeply divided during the Revolution with material support and fighting men go to both Loyalist and Patriot companies.
1789 – Stokes County is split from the eastern portion of the county; in 1849 it is divided again to form Forsyth County; 1790 – Surry is home to just more than 7,000 souls
1801 – Congress established an official US Post Road from Salem to Mount Airy to Wythe County, Virginia, roughly parallel to US 52, and Mount Airy’s Main Street.
Catalan forges and grist mills operate along the Big Elk Creek, and the Fisher, Yadkin, and Ararat rivers; Stagecoach stops attract other businesses laying the foundations for the towns of Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain, and Elkin
Industry Takes Root – 1821-1871
1830 – The county population is 14,504
1840 – Brower Cotton Mill (one of only 25 statewide at the time) is established on the Ararat in the Hamburg community with a shoe factory and other businesses
1851 – Yadkin County is cut from the southern half of Surry, leaving today’s boundaries; the county seat moves from Rockford to the new town of Dobson
1857 – Pilot Mountain Post Office established
1860 – County population was 10,380, down 44% after Yadkin was formed. An additional 1,200 enslaved people live in the county; During the Civil War 750 Surry men fight, more than 100 of them on the Union side.
The Modern World – 1871-1921
1877 – Alexander Chatham opened a woolen mill that became Chatham Manufacturing that produced, among other things, blankets for the US Army. From 1919 to 1955, Chatham is the largest blanket manufacturer in the world, employing more than 3,500. After the war businesses take off and drives modernization and improved living conditions in the region.
1885 – Mount Airy incorporates
1888 – Cape Fear & Yadkin Valley Railroad arrives in Pilot Mountain and Mount Airy
1889 – Towns of Pilot Mountain and Elkin incorporate; Mount Airy Granite Quarry begins operation
1899 – Chestnut Ridge established. One of several predominantly African-American farming communities in the county, residents establish a school and church within a decade. Farmers, both Black and White, work together to plant and harvest tobacco crops.
1890 – Northwestern North Carolina Railroad arrives in Elkin
1892- 1895 – Electricity, telephone, and public water service come to the towns
1896-1920 – Mount Airy Furniture Company, National Furniture Company, Mount Airy Mantel and Table and Mount Airy Chair Company formed
1916 – US enters WWI; Surry Rifles mobilize as part of the US Army’s 30th Division
1920 – Surry County Health Department is established in direct response to the 1918 Influenza Pandemic; public schools open across the county
County Flourishes With Industries – 1921 – 1971
1930s – Factories ran a five-and-a-half, 10-hour day work week paying $30/week on average
1939 – Many textile mills open including Amos & Smith Hosiery Mill built in Pilot Mountain; Armtex Manufacturing Company, 1945; and Pilot Hosiery Mill, 1949.
1948 – WPAQ begins broadcasting
1950s-‘60s – Multiple manufacturing plants open: Insteel Industries, 1955; Proctor Electric Company toaster factory, 1957
1963 -Mount Airy/Surry County Airport opens and Surry County Community College founded in Dobson
1968 – Pilot Mountain becomes the state’s 14th state park
Hard Timesm Rising Up – 1971-2021
More recent history has been turbulent. Regional manufacturing was strong till the end of the century but long-time regional employers begin closing in the mid-1990s: Chatham family loses control of the company to a hostile takeover from a Danish company, 1995; Hamilton Beach/Procter Silex, 1998; Bassett Furniture Co., 2005; and Spencer’s Inc, 2007.
But Surry is still home to strong businesses such as Insteel Industries, NCFI Polyurethanes, Leonards Buildings, and Altec Industries. The county is home to a growing carport industry, a quirky tourist following, a thriving wine tradition, and unique cultural treasures with a core of dedicated citizens working to build the community. I hope you take some time this year to learn about the history but, more importantly, to join with those folks working toward the next 250 years.
