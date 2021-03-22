Andy Griffith found himself at UNC

Album Cover for “What is was, was Football!” album. Released Nov. 14, 1953. The album’s most famous comedy sketch about a naive country gentlemen arriving at his first football game, was set in a fictional world based on Kenan Memorial at UNC in Chapel Hill. The album sold a million copies and launched Griffith’s career.
Andy Griffith as Sir Walter Raleigh alongside his wife Barbara.
As a college student attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill during COVID-19, many experiences have been quite different than any other year for students. But what has remained the same is the rich experiences available through campus life.
Unknowingly, I am not the first nor last Surry Countian to go to Chapel Hill. The most famous student would be none other than Andy Griffith.
With the soaring popularity of his self-titled TV series, Andy Griffith became a household name in the 1960s. The Andy Griffith Show charmed the world with its southern values, idyllic hometown, and moments of comic relief from an otherwise hectic world. But before the local legend was a Hollywood star, he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Though Griffith attended UNC in the 1940s, the school that produced so many North Carolina greats remains unchanged in many ways. The impressive Wilson Library still overlooks the quad where students, such as Griffith, continue to enjoy their time between classes. Players for the North Carolina football team competed in the same Kenan Memorial stadium as they do today, albeit with a few upgrades being made in the past 80 years. In fact, it was this stadium where Griffith would catch his first break in the world of entertainment.
The comedy monologue, “What it was, was football,” recorded in 1953, was Griffith’s first introduction to fame. The performance is from the perspective of a humble countryman who stumbles upon a football game and has absolutely no idea what is going on.
The “little bitty college town” that Griffith refers to is likely Chapel Hill, and the stadium that the fictional game took place in would be none other than Kenan Stadium on campus. The recording sold more than 1 million copies and launched the North Carolinian on the path to stardom. He performed the monologue at the stadium several times in his life and recorded the master copy at a local Chapel Hill studio.
Many college students take their time at school to redefine or rebrand themselves before they enter the world beyond their hometowns. This identity shift could mean taking on a new hobby or shaking off an old childhood nickname. Griffith decided that he was going to make a change as well.
According to an alumni profile in the Carolina Alumni Review, Griffith initially told UNC that his name was “Andrew Griffith,” when his real first name was truly just “Andy,” because “Andrew” sounded more professional. The Daily Tar Heel, a student-run newspaper, referred to Griffith wrongfully as “Andrew” in many of the reviews of his playmaker performances.
Though he entered the school in the hopes of becoming a Moravian pastor, he soon discovered his true passion: the stage. As part of the Playmakers Company, Griffith excelled in many performances including, “The Gondolier” and “The Mikado.” The Historic Playmakers Theater still has its dramatic, greek-revival styles columns that Griffith would have walked through before a rehearsal or performance. Were it not for his experiences at Chapel Hill, we may have never met the Sheriff Andy Taylor we know and love.
Eliza Hart is a volunteer at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Eliza is also a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is studying media, journalism, and history. She has lived in Pilot Mountain her entire life and plans to continue studying museology after graduation. She can be reached at eliza.jo1010@gmail.com