Cameras offered chance to record history

As primitive as it was, the camera obscura represented a leap in technology, for the first time allowing people to photograph individuals, landscapes and events.
Louis Daguerre, pictured here, discovered a process that would allow him to capture images onto a metal sheet which he called the daguerreotype. He made this process public in 1839 and it was the dominant form of camera until the 1850s.
The Eastman Kodak camera made photography possible for the average person. And, from the ad here, it appears film for the camera was the big moneymaker for merchants.
Photography is often called a mixture of art and science, and it is used as a way to record history. The history of photography itself is not as widely known as the history of other scientific breakthroughs or other mediums of art, but it is one of the most influential.
Most people would call the “camera obscura” the earliest type of camera. It was made of a box and a lens that projects the picture into the box. Louis Daguerre discovered a process that would allow him to capture images onto a metal sheet which he called the daguerreotype. He made this process public in 1839. The daguerreotype was one of the most popular cameras available until the 1850s and ’60s when they were overshadowed by wet-plate photography, ambrotypes, tintypes, and dry plate photography.
Another invention worth mentioning was the Kodak camera invented by George Eastmen in 1888. It allowed many more photographers to pick up a camera and facilitated many different photographic styles and movements.
North Carolina experienced many of the photographic movements. When the daguerreotype first got to the state in the early 1840s, most people involved in the business were itinerants or travelers. Photographers such as James Joyner, Samuel Humphrey, and Dr. John Wilde and his daughter, Augusta, who was arguably the first female photographer in the state, traveled to North Carolina to take pictures in major cities. They came in stagecoaches or wagons, and only stayed temporarily. However, as photography became more widespread in the state, many natives and outsiders started setting up permanent studios.
After the Civil War, more businesses opened in the state, and more people started becoming photographers. Horace Davis opened his own studio in Raleigh in 1880 and was possibly the first African American photographer in North Carolina. John T. Daniels was a photographer who is well-known for taking pictures of the Wright Brothers’ flight. The most famous female photographer in the state at the time was Bayard Wooton. Many professional photographers had set up shop in cities and towns, and amateur photography also blew up with the invention of the Kodak camera. More and more people in North Carolina were becoming photographers as time went on.
In Mount Airy, many photography businesses were opened. Jacob Blakemoore was a Confederate soldier who ran the Mount Airy Fine Art Gallery from 1892 to 1900. Quentin Davis was a former Army photographer and records man who opened a studio in Mount Airy after World War II.
The longest-lasting photography business in Mount Airy was Eckenrod Studio. William and Alma Eckenrod started their studio in 1924 and closed it for the final time in the 1970s. The family experienced many movements of photography during this period such as the development of colored photography. During World War II, they also would have had to deal with a shortage of materials they used to make photos. Digital photography would have made itself known towards the end of Alma’s career. Not to mention all the different styles and trends that would come and go throughout the 20th century.
I am a photographer myself, and I am happy to learn what I can from the experiences of the Eckenrods and others. This is made difficult by the fact that the camera has come a long way from the “camera obscura.” New technology and tools such as editing softwares change the ways we take pictures and what we do with them. Photography was meant to be a way to capture the exact likeness of something or someone, but its history captures how it has become much more.
Cora Branch is a local photographer, museum volunteer and former Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Tar Heel Junior Historian. She lives with her family in Mount Airy. You can find her photography at Cora Bee Photography. corabeephotography.com