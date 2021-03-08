Two old-time skills on display

Open space and plenty of ventilation are key elements of a blacksmith’s shop. Pictured are the tools of the trade and some of the pieces in the original blacksmith exhibit at the museum. An updated exhibit is part of the museum’s renovations.
An egg, candle, dye, beeswax, and a kistka are the necessary materials needed to create a masterpiece. Although traditional motifs are standard, you can get as creative as you want. Pictured here is a one of a kind example.
Creating Pysanky eggs takes quite the amount of patience — and of course a steady hand. Traditional, intricate designs are etched onto the eggs with melted beeswax and layers of different colored dyes are added. Once finished, the beeswax is melted off to reveal the design.
Fire: A combustion of substances that combine chemically with oxygen and give off light, heat, and smoke. Humans learned to control this destructive and creative element over two million years ago.
This will be on display at the museum in two ways on Saturday March 20; a Blacksmithing Workshop in the courtyard from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and a Pysanky Egg Workshop in the Conference Room from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.
Both are considered science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics (STEAM) friendly workshops.
Blacksmithing evolved out of necessity. In early human history, the materials which tools were made out of evolved to match the available technology at the time; from the Stone Age, to the Bronze Age, and finally the Iron Age around 2000 B.C.
Blacksmiths were a vital community asset, as they forged or repaired the metal items essential to life. These items included horseshoes, plows, wheels, cookware, and tools. Iron is one of the most abundant metals on Earth and has been present since the planet’s inception; it also came to Earth in the form of meteorites.
Iron, when mixed with carbon via a fire, proved to be a strong, yet malleable metal that held its edge. During the Industrial Revolution, it was discovered that if more carbon is added to iron during production it creates a new alloy, steel.
The traditional fuel for the fire for blacksmithing is coal. Coal is the product of millions of years of work; plant material died, was buried under water and dirt, and the pressure and heat exerted on it over time created what we know as coal.
There are four different types of coal; anthracite, bituminous, subbituminous, and lignite. The ranking and use of each are dependent on the amount of carbon it contains and the heat it can produce.
Bituminous coal is the coal of choice for blacksmiths and the heat created by the fire is reflected in the metal as it is forged. Dull grey color indicates the metal is too cold to work while yellow reflects the typical forging temperature. If the metal is bright yellow or white, its hot enough to weld.
The cost of this workshop is $75 for museum members and $100 for non-members. The price includes all supplies. Due to the nature of the workshop, only ages 15 and older can attend.
When we think of spring we often think of new life, growth, and celebration; the Easter holiday is the epitome of this.
A symbol of Easter are the brightly colored eggs that are hidden for children or dyed for the enjoyment of adults. Batik is a method that utilizes beeswax to apply colored dye to materials. Pysanky comes from a word meaning “to write” or “to inscribe,” as the intricate designs are not painted on, but written or inscribed with beeswax.
Though pysanka is a Ukrainian word, the technique is popular throughout Eastern Europe. After the artwork is applied, candles are used to burn the wax coating off the eggs to reveal the finished products sealed beneath. Implements provided to color the eggs are the same hand tools that have been used for centuries, and are called a kistka.
Originally dyes for eggs would have been derived from natural resources, which include onion skins, beets, spinach, apple peels, coffee, purple cabbage, and walnuts. These dyes took longer to work and gave a more subdued color. Modern dyes are made from food coloring and use the acid in vinegar to bond the color to the calcium in the egg shell.
Beeswax is produced by young worker bees to build honeycomb cells within the hive; these cells are where the larvae are raised and honey is stored. Initially the wax is white but changes to a yellow or brown color over time due to pollen oils and propolis, or “bee glue,” a substance created by bees to be used for the structures they create. Beeswax has been used by humans for centuries as a waterproofing agent and as pseudoplastic due to its ease to model and form. However, beeswax does not boil; if heated too quickly it will ignite.
The cost of the workshop is $15 for museum members and $25 for non-members. The price includes all supplies. Due to the nature of the workshop, only ages 12 and older can attend.
Often, we overlook the complexities of things around us in the busy lives we live. But if we take the time to look, we can be truly amazed by what we see and how many parts come together to make a whole.
Bring your better half or a friend and spend the afternoon working with fire and creating your own beautiful, handcrafted art as well as participating firsthand with STEAM in action. Contact the museum at 336-786-4478 or visit the museum website at www.northcarolinamuseum.org to reserve a spot for either class.
Justyn Kissam is the Director of Programs and Education at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Originally from Winston-Salem, she has moved around the state for her education and public history work until settling in Mount Airy. She can be reached at 336-786-4478 x 228 or jnkissam@northcarolinamuseum.org