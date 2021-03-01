Play has always been important

Paper dolls come in many shapes and sizes. Here are dolls designed from the 1999 Star Wars Episode 1 movie.
Cultural dolls were popular during the mid-twentieth century. This helped to teach children about different cultures and places. This doll named Liat is from Hawaii!
Dolls often represented movie stars. Pictured here is Rita Hayworth with her many costumes and outfits
Paper Doll cutouts; these dolls were cut from women’s magazines and brochures. Before the mass production of paper dolls, children would cut out women, children, and men from old catalogs and books. (Merritt’s Paper Doll Collection)
Catherine Hubbards Paper Dolls scrap book. This scrapbook was made from a discarded S.F. Meyers & Co. Wholesale catalog. Catherine used scraps of paper and pictures of furniture to create different rooms for her paper dolls.
Inside Catherine’s scrapbook. Pictured is one of the many paper dolls within its pages.
“Play is the highest form of research.” Albert Einstein
Playing is integral to the success of childhood. By play, children investigate themselves and their surroundings. In free playtime, kids learn about science, history, friendship, emotions, and society. Most adults who spend time educating children will say that “play” is just as important as traditional studies. Throughout history, the logistics of play have changed but not necessarily the outcome. Books are traded for YouTube, board games for gaming systems, bikes for hoverboards — each of these items, both past and present are responsible for teaching children various topics, skills, and resources.
Here, at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, we have many artifacts and collections that relate to Play! One of those collections being an expansive collection of paper dolls. Paper dolls? Yes, paper dolls.
Long before the world domination of Mattel’s Barbie (established in 1959) many children were playing with paper dolls. These dolls could have changeable outfits, hairstyles, and accessories. Customizing dolls allowed for self-expression and story creation.
For centuries paper figures have been used in ritual ceremonies in Asia. One source stated that some of the first paper dolls hailed from Germany around the 1650s. However, the first mass produced doll was “Little Fanny,” created by S&J Fuller in 1810, London. The trend would take two years to grab hold of the American public.
In 1812 The History and Adventures of Little Henry was released in the states. Paper dolls were sold with this book to create an active reading scenario. Then 1828 saw the founding of McLoughlin Brothers, a printing company specializing in paper toys and games for children. The company operated until 1920 when it was bought out. They were known for their wonderful color printing.
After the 1812 “Little Henry” book was published, paper dolls enchanted children for the next 150 years.
For 15 decades paper dolls dominated the field of play for many girls and boys. These two-dimensional objects helped to perpetuate societal norms of the time. The dresses, shoes, accessories, hats, and hair all relayed acceptable styles for each era, transforming the way children thought about themselves, much like Barbie did for our generation. The 60s and 70s paper dolls represented the highly political and social changes. Now career dolls were an option.
Even within these social guidelines, children often broke the mold, merging outfits, swapping accessories, and creating/coloring their own creations.
My mother, Tracie, fondly remembers playing with paper dolls in the early 70s, sometimes playing with Barbies and paper dolls at the same time.
These toys have been important education tools for kids in the past and today; helping them grow, learn, and debate about the society around them. If play can impact the growth of children so drastically imagine what it could do for adults — I hope you find some time to play today.
Emily Morgan is an associate at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Emily works seasonally as a Park Ranger on the Blue Ridge Parkway. She and her family live in Westfield.