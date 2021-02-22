Area was built on farming

Lester Brown, a tall lanky man from Pilot Mountain, operated Brown’s Hatchery, Feed, and Poultry Supplies on East Main Street in the first half of the 1900s. The son of a German immigrant-turned-grocer, Lester took over the small hatchery his father started in the backyard. By the age of 22, he had outgrown the small buildings and had a thriving business. Buried in the Pilot Mountain City Cemetery, his tombstone identifies him as a “poultry industry pioneer.” The photo is from the John Bullington III collection in the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Lester Brown moved his chicken hatchery from the family’s property at the corner of East Main and Academy streets in Pilot Mountain, to the building formerly occupied by the Denny Brothers’ Coffins and Furniture Store. Brown’s Hatchery, Feeds & Poultry Supplies, said by some locals to have been “the largest hatchery business in the world,” shipped eggs to eastern North Carolina markets and beyond until the early 1960s. It is seen here about 1950. The Bank of Pilot Mountain later occupied the site.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Everyone, even the youngest members of the family, played a part in providing for the family in earlier generations. And just about everyone kept chickens for eggs and special occasion dinners. Commercial broiler production wasn’t prevalent until the mid-1920s when a woman in Delaware raised 500 chicks specifically for their meat, a radical notion. Today Surry ranks fifth in the state for number of layers (670,000) and 10th in the number of broilers (33 million). That’s a far cry from the handful of chickens White Plains postal carrier Dick Marshall’s daughter Grace is seen here feeding about 1910.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Global hunger caused by drought and war and better understanding of disease and nutrition drove tremendous changes in agriculture in the early 20th century. Poultry operations such as Needham’s Hatchery ramped up production of chickens both for meat and eggs, helping to avert mass starvation in Europe and Asia in the wake of devastating destruction during back-to-back World Wars. Rapid changes in housing and feed practices made US poultry production one of the most successful stories in the 20th century.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Jim Banner ran a major farm concern between Bannertown and Mount Airy in the first half of the 20th century. In 1948 he developed a hybrid corn variety known as NC T20. Drought-resistant and strong-stalked, it nearly doubled the production of the parent seed. Several Surry County farmers, including HL Badget, MC Wolfe, JE Trevathan, and Wilmer Thompson, were developing new varieties at the same time. Hybridizing corn began in the late ‘20s. It is a time and labor-intensive process requiring the removal of tassels from the target plants daily for two to three weeks. But the work results can result in more successful varieties. The practice, combined with better fertilizer and weed and pest control is credited with taking US corn production from 26 bu/ac in 1926 to 176 bu/ac today. This dried ear of the Banner variety is part of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s collection.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
In January 1921 Mount Airy residents H. Burton and Cleve Belton won prizes for their chickens.
Taking nothing away from local or even state fair ribbons, these men had achieved something even more impressive. Their feathered champions had placed at the prestigious 35th Annual Madison Square Garden Poultry Show.
With entries carefully freighted in from not only the United States, but Canada, Australia, across Europe and into Mexico, this was easily the largest such show on the East Coast. A breeder whose animal placed well in this competition would command top dollar.
Burton’s entries, a cockerel and a pullet (rooster and hen less than a year old) were Hamburg variety birds and they each took first place in their classes. Cleve Belton, son of grocer and mountain turkey drover Bob Belton, brought home second and fourth place honors with his Golden Wyandottes.
Surry and the counties around her have always been predominately rural, even when the furniture and textile industries were at their strongest, most people in the county had farming roots.
In the earliest days of America, land ownership equated to wealth and privilege. Only men who owned land could vote or hold elected office. Beyond food, the raw materials for many industries came from the farm, everything from cotton and tobacco to leather and linseed oil.
In the wake of the Civil War, farmers became more organized, coming together in several National Agricultural Congresses. We’ve found no evidence to say whether anyone from Surry County attended but it was reported in the region’s newspapers and followed closely by the farmers of the area.
“Agriculture, being the foundation-stone of our prosperity as a people, the farmers of the county should have proper representation in the councils of the State and Nation, and it is within the province of this Congress to assist in securing such representation,” wrote the editor of the Danbury Reporter 21 Mar 1872.
Farmers of the South struggled to advance as quickly as their Northern and Midwestern cousins where mechanization was more common and, in the case of the plains states, the farmers were larger with more fertile soils.
This region was home to many tobacco farms but also well-established orchards that we’ve discussed in this column before. The Sparger Orchards were winning awards for their apples and peaches at expositions across the country. The Elkin Tribune reported that local JAJ Royal “shipped two solid cars of apples…last week.”
Local farmers were celebrated in the press as when the Elkin Times wrote about 73-year-old Bob Bauguss and his apiary in September 1896. He lived just across the Wilkes County line from Elkin and maintained “nearly a hundred stands of bees.”
During World War I farms and gardens were deployed as surely as any weapon.
“The season is now at hand when the farmers and gardeners will begin preparation for this year’s crops, and if there was ever a time that this should have our closest attention and best work now is that time,” wrote the Mount Airy News in March 1918
The need to increase output on lower manpower and scientific advances in agriculture led to serious and not so serious competitions.
The Mount Airy News reported on one such contest in December 1930 when Lowgap physician Dr. AC Boyles entered into a wager with William Jackson, manager of the Woodruff store. They would each raise several hogs and which ever man had the larger pig at the end would have a new $50 suit from the loser.
Dr. Boyles had his porkers fed a scientifically balanced diet in careful combination with medicinal additives to stimulate growth and health.
Jackson fed his Poland Chinas on chop and pound cake.
Needless to say Mr. Jackson had a new suit that year.
Farming continues to be an important element of life in Surry County where just over 1,000 farms work produced $230 million worth on 152,400 acres of land. Sixty years ago there were 283,864 acres in production, a trend seen nationwide as farming profit margins grow tighter and the American farm produces more with less year after year.
As my dairy-farmer dad says, if you ate today, thank a farmer.
Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228