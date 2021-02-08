A sweet industry

A “ghost sign” was revealed after the demolition of the adjoining building in the 1980s, located at 185 N. Main Street in Mount Airy.
Images courtesy of the Isaac Martin Gordon Business Collection via the Surry County Digital Heritage/Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
A postcard of Mount Airy Bottling Works, located on Moore Avenue, circa 1898. Pictured, from left, are an unknown gentleman, B.E Herman, founder of Mount Airy Bottling Works, and delivery horse Snowball. After 1900, the name of the company changed to Mount Airy Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
Images courtesy of the Isaac Martin Gordon Business Collection via the Surry County Digital Heritage/Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
An array of soda bottles from local bottling companies. Pictured are bottles from Slaughter Bottling Works, the Mount Airy Coca-Cola Bottling Works, and Chero-Cola Bottling Co.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
The back of the 1917 bill.
Images courtesy of the Isaac Martin Gordon Business Collection via the Surry County Digital Heritage/Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
A bill from Mount Airy Bottling Works dated from 1917.
Images courtesy of the Isaac Martin Gordon Business Collection via the Surry County Digital Heritage/Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
At the end of the 19th century a new product was appearing in drug stores and restaurants: Soda. New brands of the drink were being created and enjoyed all across the US and Mount Airy was no exception. In the following years, numerous soda bottling works were established in the city. One of the earliest was the Mount Airy Bottling Company, founded around 1898.
Another local Mount Airy bottling plant, the Pepsi Cola Bottling Company, set up shop in 1913. It quickly found success and bottles from the plant were distributed nationally. To keep up with demand, it became the first in the area to introduce the most up to date technology of its era, machines which automatically filled the bottles — imagine that!
In the following years, both the Mount Airy Bottling Works and the Mount Airy Chero-Cola Bottling Company acquired similar machines. The Chero-Cola Bottling Co.’s machine was so high-tech that it took an expert mechanic several days to install the machine and instruct workers at the plant how to operate it. The Mount Airy Bottling Works’ automated machine set them back the staggering price of $2,000, equivalent to about $35,000 today. The machines quickly paid for themselves with the Chero-Cola Bottling Co. increasing production to 500 cases of drinks for every 8 hours of operation.
It wasn’t just the human population of Mount Airy that enjoyed the sugary drinks. In 1921, The Mount Airy Times reported on what it called an “unexpected flow of nectar.”.= A barrel of Coca-Cola syrup fell to the ground while being unloaded from a wagon. Sixty gallons of sugary liquid flowed down South Main Street and before long, bees were “… swarming up and down the street gathering in this store of sweet nectar.” By the next day the bees had carried it all away. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as “those who mustered up their courage to pass were not bothered as the busy bee took no thought of starting a fight with anyone who did not bother him in his happy vocation.”
Local bottling works faced difficulties in 1945, when a sugar shortage meant local bottling works had to scale back. Slaughter Bottling Works, which had been in operation since 1935, was forced to temporarily close. Similarly, the Mount Airy Coca-Cola Bottling Co., previously the Mount Airy Bottling Works, was only operating two days a week and stopped bottling their ginger ales, sarsaparillas, and all sodas besides Coca-Cola.
The Mount Airy Coca-Cola Bottling Co. overcame the sugar shortage and became the longest operating bottling plant in Mount Airy, going on to profit half a million dollars a year during the early 1970s (the equilivant of almost $3 million today). It was eventually bought out by Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated of Charlotte in 1974.
Though the bottling works and soda fountains are now gone from Mount Airy they have left their mark, such as the Coca-Cola ghost sign. ‘Ghost signs’ are hand-painted advertisements that were created on the sides of buildings in decades past but time has weathered them until they are a ‘ghost’ of their former appearance. The first ever of these Coca-Cola advertisements was painted in 1894 on the side of a pharmacy in Georgia. The exact date of Mount Airy’s sign is debated, generally thought to be sometime between 1915 and 1930. The sign was unseen for many years until the 1980s when the neighboring building was demolished, revealing the sign. The sign has since been restored to its former glory, as have dozens in the south over the past few years.
If this article made you thirsty, make sure to drop by the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History to grab a nostalgic glass bottle of soda out of our vintage 1955 Coca-Cola cooler!
Katherine Jackson is an intern at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Originally from Australia she now lives in Winston- Salem. She can be reached at the museum at 336-786-4478.