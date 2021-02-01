Taliaferro family offers rich trove of history

Editor’s Note: Part 1 of 2. The second column will be published July 31.

One day while Jesus was teaching, He was asked what was the greatest commandment. The Master Teacher without hesitation stated that we are to love the Lord our God with all our heart, soul, mind, and strength. Sadly, in the culture we live in today, very few people truly pay attention to Jesus’ command. In fact, it is often ignored altogether.

Many professing Christians could be described by the words of John in the pointed accusation against the church at Ephesus, “You have left your first love.” We have allowed the things of this world to become much more important to us than God.

There are many marriages today that start off well then one of the spouses forgets to take their vows seriously and they began to allow things of the world, and in some cases another relationship, to become more important to them than their spouse. They develop a “love affair” that separates them from their first love. There are many people today who claim to love the Lord their God, yet have developed a love affair with something that separates them from God, thereby committing “spiritual adultery.” We all need to examine ourselves whether or not we have developed a dangerous love affair that separates us from God. Are we in the early flirting stages of a love affair? Let us look at three of the six ways we can commit spiritual adultery as we walk through this life.

A dangerous love affair can occur when we love ourselves more than God. Paul wrote to Timothy to be watchful in his life, “for men shall be lovers of their own selves.” Even Christ’s followers can drift from making Him the priority of their lives. It seems to be that we are all about having our own way and our own will accomplished and have no room for God. We become filled with pride and believe that everything centers around us. We should strive to be more like Jesus as he prayed, “Let this cup pass from me but nevertheless not my will but thine be done.” Jesus loved the Father more then He loved Himself. Are we having a dangerous love affair with ourselves?

A dangerous love affair can occur when we love money and possessions more than God. Paul warned Timothy to be careful, “For the love of money is the root of all evil.” We need to keep in mind there is a need for money and possessions as we go through this world, but if we put gaining them before serving the Lord, then we have entered into a dangerous love affair.

Money and possessions have turned many people away from God. Balaam is a good example of one who sold out for monetary gain. He who loved money so much, he was willing to attempt to curse God’s people. Joseph’s brothers were willing to sell him and deceive their father for money. The rich young ruler, who loved money so much, he was willing to walk away from salvation.

Many Christians are willing to sell out their faith for a lot less, sometimes it is a job promotion, popularity, or a big bank account. I read a story many years ago about a young executive who was one of two men being considered for a promotion in a major company. This young man seemed to have the new job wrapped up when the CEO of the company took this young man to the cafeteria for lunch. While going through the line the young man slipped a 5-cent pad of butter under his plate so he would not be charged for it. When they returned to the CEO’s office this young man not only was turned down for the job, he was fired. The CEO told him that if he was so in love with money that he would steal a five-cent pad of butter, he could not be trusted. Do we have such a dangerous love affair with money that God cannot trust us to be completely sold out to him?

A dangerous love affair can be when we love the praise of man more than God. Jesus taught us that if we pray in the synagogues and on the streets just to be seen of men, we have our reward. Jesus was teaching that many people are trying to please men instead of pleasing God. Many times, we do not step out on faith or follow the Lord because we’re afraid of what others might say or think. In the Bible we see King Saul had this same kind of love affair with the praise of men and it cost him the Kingdom. Paul wrote in Galatians 1:10, “Do I now persuade men, or God? Or do I seek to please men? For if I yet pleased men, I should not be the servant of Christ.” Many times, we get so wrapped up with trying to gain the praise of men that we fail to honor the Word of God. Are we having a dangerous love affair trying to gain the praises of man?

We have looked at three of six ways we can commit spiritual adultery. If any of the three mentioned have become more important to us than God, then they have become dangerous love affairs in our lives. Are we involved in dangerous love affairs in our lives that is causing us to commit spiritual adultery? If so, we need to repent! (Next week we will look at the final three)

