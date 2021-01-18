Pilot Mountain — the great guide

The 106 steps to the top. Visitors daring to make the climb would have three platforms to rest and enjoy the views on the way up. Once atop the mountain a sea of green awaits.
One of the many brochures printed over the years. Most brochures contained information of the flora and fauna of the region.
In August of 2020, the park opened a new visitor center with a large parking lot. Stop by before your hike to learn more about the history of the mountain and surrounding area.
Jo-me-okee, the great guide has been a constant in the lives of many North Carolinians and beyond. If you’ve traveled Highway 52 you’ve been graced by its majestic heights and unforgettable features. The lofty summit is visible from major cities, a national park, and numerous other hills and mountains.
For local residents, seeing this mountain means home. Previous names include Old Stonehead, Pilate, and the native Jomeokee. The famous Pilot Mountain has been a navigational marker and boundary for hundreds of years and continues to be an important component in Surry and surrounding counties.
Appearing on the 1751 Frye-Jefferson map as Mount Ararat or the Stonehead, the now Pilot Mountain’s name has often been disputed. The native name Jomeokee roughly translates to “great guide” giving way to the term Pilot that now graces the mountain.
Rising 2,421 feet above sea level, this metamorphic quartzite mountain has played host to many different caretakers. The mountain and surrounding land was privately owned until 1968 when it became the 14th North Carolina State Park.
Mrs. J. W. Beasley had been the last owner of the property before it was sold to the state on July 24, 1968. The Beasley’s had owned the property for 25 years, running it as a recreational area.
The site was broken into two parts, an upper and lower park, maximizing visitor opportunities. The lower section was free to visit. You could enjoy a picnic or take a short walk. One historic brochure encouraged visitors to stay as long as they liked, while also encouraging visitors to practice some “Leave No Trace” principles even before the outdoor ethics movement.
If you had come to the park and were willing to pay an admission fee you could continue up the mountain road to the famous large pinnacle. In 1930 the admission cost was anywhere from 25 to 50 cents, with special rates for groups and children younger than 10.
Visitation for the park continued to grow despite the fees and much like today, mountain goers could see long wait times during the peak season.
Many brave visitors climbed the 106 steps (three platforms) to the top of Big Pinnacle, although the steps have been closed off and removed due to obvious safety issues. Now the summit is home to ravens and many other animals and plant life.
On July 24, 1968, the park was sold to the state and became the fourteenth North Carolina State Park. The purchase was largely made possible by community efforts and matching grants.
In 1970, 200 more acres were added to Pilot Mountain State Park from river band property in Yadkin County.
In more recent years, additional land has been added bringing the total to 3,703 acres.
In August of 2020 the park unveiled its new energy saving visitors center, placed near the base of the mountain. The site had been a tobacco field until the 1960s.
Pilot Mountain State Park Superintendent Matt Windsor explained that despite the pandemic, visitation has been way above capacity. He also noted that 10% of the entire visitation for the North Carolina State Park system passes through Pilot Mountain and Hanging Rock State Park.
Park staff have been taking extra measures to ensure the safety of everyone, while encouraging visitors to see and enjoy the other natural and commercial attractions in the area.
Pilot Mountain is a kind of outdoor museum, full of geological and ecological sites to see. Take a hike or visit their new exhibit to learn more about the park’s ever-growing history. Visit their website to learn more about seasonal hours and events. https://www.ncparks.gov/pilot-mountain-state-park/home
“Come forth into the light of things, let Nature be your teacher” -William Wordsworth.
Emily Morgan is an associate at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Emily works seasonally as a Park Ranger on the Blue Ridge Parkway. She and her family live in Westfield. She can be reached at eamorgan@mountairymuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x223