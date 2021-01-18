EMS Director John Shelton has died

January 17, 2021 John Peters II Top Stories 0
Staff report

Surry County Emergency Services Coordinator John Shelton was found dead in his home Sunday evening.

While few details are being released, Surry County officials are confirming that Shelton has died.

“Surry County government is very saddened to learn of the passing of Emergency Services Director John Shelton,” the county said in a brief statement Sunday night.

Shelton had worked with the county for more than 40 years, rising from paramedic to the position of emergency services coordinator. He also served as the county’s medical examiner.

“He was known as a chief expert in the field of emergency services across the state and country, and led a well-respected department, known for quick response times and excellent service,” the county said in its statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

Shelton had often been involved in statement task forces readying for and responding to natural disasters, particularly during times of extreme weather events. Over the past 10 months or so, he had been heavily involved in local efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19, working daily with the area medical and health community, and taking part in regular planning sessions with those in the medical and first-responder field.