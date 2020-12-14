Rock solid

The US Census records show the impact the quarry had on regional diversity with significant clusters of residents born in European mining centers around the quarry. Carving rock is a specialized skill that takes decades to master. Three of the best known are pictured here in the 1940s. From left are Marcelino San Emeterio, who was born in Santander, Spain; Vincenzo “Big Jim” Alfano, from Salerno, Italy; and Palmiro Rossi, from Cremona, Italy. Their works include the Mount Airy Post Office, the Wright Brothers’ monument, and Fort Knox.
Work on the Rock was hard work. No doubt about it. But for those willing to do it and brave the heat of reflected sunlight in the summer, it was good work and one of the few places Black and White men worked together in the Jim Crow South. J. D. Sargent, owner and president of the quarry at the time, is seen at the right of this photo taken in the 1930s.
Expositions and world fairs were popular in the waning years of the 1800s and first half of the 1900s as a way to promote the location and the businesses and states who exhibited at them. Woodroffe sent impressive specimens of granite, showing off the uniformity of color and size possible. This block, 25 feet long, 8 feet high and weighing in at more than 25,000 pounds, was on its way to the 1907 Jamestown Exposition, commemorating the 300th anniversary of that settlement.
The beauty of Mount Airy’s granite wasn’t the only aspect that gained national attention. The skill of the craftsmen employed at the quarry was just as important in keeping more than 4,000 train carloads of granite steaming out of the quarry every year. This post card, from the UNC Collection, shows four men in front of carved capitals (intricate tops to building columns) destined for the Manhattan Municipal building in 1913.
“A train pretty well loaded with excursionists from Wilmington, arrived here Tuesday Night. We extend to our visitors from the City by the Sea a hearty welcome and hope every one will enjoy he trip. The party, after visiting the Mount Airy White Sulphur Springs, Blue Ridge Mountains, the Grainite quarries and other points of interest.” So reported the Mount Airy News in August 1896. Such trips were a popular way to travel in the years before private automobiles were common. County residents saw it as an opportunity to promote area businesses and products. Locals, of course, had been having picnics, concerts, and ballgames on “The Rock” for decades.
Built in 1932, the Wright Brothers’ National Memorial near the site of their famous flight, is built of gleaming Mount Airy granite. Part of the Works Progress Administration’s projects, the monument was crafted by Surry artisans with Peter Rossi as the master carver. Other monuments include the Pennsylvania Monument at Gettysburg, Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park, the Carolina Field of Honor, and the World War Memorial Tower at N.C. State.
Many buildings that seem to be built of granite are, in fact, built of other material and faced with granite. Such is the case with one of the most interesting buildings on Mount Airy’s Main Street, the former Workmen’s Federal Savings and Loan when it was renovated in the 1920s. Granite was perceived to lend a greater sense of permanence, which was important for financial institutions, especially during the Great Depression. The owls and squirrels, by the way? Symbols of wisdom and thrift. Also important ideas in those days.
In 1872 a farmer from Guilford County bought a large parcel of land just east of Mount Airy. Surry County was growing rapidly with agricultural and business concerns lining up along important transportation routes to northern and western markets. John Gilmore (or, as the name is more commonly used here, Gilmer) was just one of many Greensboro residents looking to take advantage of the opportunities available in the area.
He was focused on the soil, however, not the potential of the rock beneath it.
When he discovered 40 acres of bare granite in the middle of the parcel he demanded the selling price be lowered to reflect the “worthless land.”
When Thomas Woodruff came to Mount Airy with the Cape Fear and Yadkin Valley Railroad a decade later, he focused on the granite.
His job was to find the best locations for the tracks and depots and to help source the materials to build each. When he was shown the “Flat Rock,” as locals called it, he recognized its value as building material and bought the land himself for $5,000.
Geologists and architects call it Mount Airy White and prize it for its flawless beauty. It formed millions of years ago when the North American and the African tectonic plates collided trapping a bed of magma between them.
As it cooled the minerals formed a single piece of white rock seven miles long and a mile and half wide that is heavily flecked with quartz and speckled with dark mica bits creating a sparkling, uniformly light gray finished product unlike any other deposit in the world. Pieces harvested from the quarry today look exactly like those quarried in 1889 when operations began. It has no seams, fractures, or composition change from one end to the other.
J. D. Sargent was recruited from a Vermont granite quarry in 1910. Quarry superintendent to start, he moved the company to produce more finished products and eventually began his own cutting and finishing business on the site. He finally bought Woodruff out completely. Sargent was followed by John Prather Frank who started as an assistant payroll clerk at the quarry just out of Duke University and the Army. He rose through the ranks until elected president of the North Carolina Granite Corporation (NCGC) in 1945.
NCGC has always owned the deposit but other companies such as the JD Sargent Granite Company, The North State Granite Company, and the Mount Airy Granite Cutting Company have mined and worked the granite through the years.
The quarry has produced everything from architectural blocks to street curbs, to gravel to grit for chicken feed. Nothing has gone to waste.
It became one of the largest employers in the county, including highly skilled jobs that attracted a great many immigrants from mining areas of Italy, Scotland, and England.
The list of monuments, buildings, and public works that used Mount Airy White is impressive: countless churches including Mount Airy’s Main Street churches, Friends Meeting House, Presbyterian, Trinity Episcopal, First Baptist, Holy Angels Catholic, and Grace Moravian; the Flat Rock Youth Center, 1950; the Surry County Courthouse; the state Legislative Building, and Law and Justice Building in Raleigh; the Guilford County Courthouse, Greensboro; the Arlington Memorial Bridge, Washington, D.C.; and the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on the Hudson in New York City which used several tens of thousands of tons of granite.
The NCGC announced new owners based on Quebec, Canada at the beginning of the month. It will be exciting to see what they have in store for the ancient rock. We wish them well and hope to see Mount Airy White glittering in new and equally beautiful sites.
Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours.