City holds reverse Christmas parade

December 3, 2020 Jeffrey Linville Top Stories 0
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Kids share a sheet of lyrics as a Mormon church choir performs in the parking lot next to Brannock & Hiatt Furniture.

<p>Members of the Surry Sings Community Chorus wear face shields as they perform in the gazebo at the corner of Oak Street.</p>

<p>Traffic is backed up past the turn to come downtown on Main Street.</p>

<p>With traffic at a crawl, volunteers took up donations for the annual police and sheriff’s fundraisers to provide Christmas gifts for needy children.</p>

<p>The foursome Acoustic Harmonies perform outside Mayberry Antique Mall.</p>

<p>Randy Collins, right, the president and CEO of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, gets some other musicians to perform with him downtown.</p>

<p>A Latino family from Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church sings outside the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.</p>

Mount Airy didn’t have its traditional Christmas parade, but based on the long lines of vehicles downtown, it still had a hit on its hands.

The Downtown Business Association spearheads many events downtown such as the annual parade. However, because of the statewide restrictions on crowd sizes and social distancing, lining Main Street to watch floats go by just wasn’t possible.

Instead, the Mount Airy Appearance Commission stepped in to help fill the void with a reverse parade idea. The attractions would stay still, and the public would go by.

The drive-through Christmas was supposed to last half an hour from 6-6:30 p.m. Thursday night, but folks were enjoying themselves so much that things kept going for more than twice as long.

During the monthly car show (which was canceled this year, too), the right side of the street is blocked with classic cars, and the left lane is clogged with drivers. On Thursday, both lanes of Main Street were filled with traffic, which was backed up from City Hall all the way past where the downtown section of Main Street branches off from Renfro Street.

Businesses had their storefronts decorated for the holidays. Along the parade route there were spots where groups of carolers performed.

At the Carlos Jones Gazebo on the corner of Oak Street, the Surry Sings Community Chorus, sponsored by the Surry Arts Council, performed with sound system operated by Kelly Epperson, of WPAQ.

Others performing included the Grace Moravian Church Band, a Mormon church choir, a Latino family from Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church, and foursome Acoustic Harmonies.

Down at the city Municipal Building, Santa Claus and the Mount Airy High School Marching Band were the attractions.

