Local business backbone of community

Shop Small. Shop Local.
It’s such a catch phrase now many don’t really think about the importance of the underlying truth, but our grandparents understood the idea all too well.
As the old proverb says, all ships rise with the tide. If business does well, the community does well. If the community does well, businesses do well. And it’s easier to do well when people and businesses work together. This is also something our grandparents understood well.
Mount Airy business owners have worked together in organizations such as the Granite City Land Improvement Company, the Mount Airy Commercial Club, the Merchants Association, the Business and Professional Women’s Club, the Chamber of Commerce, and many others for more than 150 years on many projects that would benefit everyone. Things like the railroad, destination hotels, and public services such as water, electricity, telephone, and paved streets, were made possible at some level, by the efforts of store and business owners in and around the town.
But all businesses rely on a solid and reliable customer base.
Opening and successfully operating a business is a challenge for most people in the best of times. No matter how good your products or customer service. No matter how necessary your business was to the community, a single unexpected occurrence could shutter the business.
In 1918, when so many families were struck by the influenza pandemic that schools were closed for want of both student and staff. Businesses teetered on the brink as the illness kept people in their homes and in their beds but they still served their community. An orchard gave one of their trucks to be used as an ambulance. The Commercial Club opened their ballroom to be used as an emergency hospital.
“We had one or two deaths every day [there],” recalled Sarah Elizabeth Merritt during a 1981 interview. Just out of college, the teacher served as a nurse in that hospital set up in the space leased by the Commercial Club, predecessor to the Chamber of Commerce.
The club’s purpose was “the promotion and cultivation of a generous social feeling among its members, and the business interests of the community,” according to the Mount Airy News report in 1905.
And they seem to have taken both tasks to heart with gusto. Dances and dinners were held regularly, attracting more members and visitors to the town. They also worked diligently to stabilize railway service here and expand it when, in 1909 a rail connection to the northern markets was proposed through Roanoke, Virginia.
Business owners have sponsored town celebrations from the Christmas parades to organizing a community Christmas tree on “Renfro Hill” where the post office stands today. For many years The News sponsored a Christmas decoration contest.
During both World Wars area merchants were largely responsible for the war bond drives, a vital source of revenue for a nation without much of a standing military. In 1944 the Mount Airy Merchants Association raised $128,150 during a two-week campaign. The News reported the top sellers were the staff of Poore’s Grocery which sold a total of $27,025 (equivalent to nearly $400,000 today). Jackson Brothers Department Store was right behind them.
Businesses across Surry County have sponsored sports teams, scout troops, and the award-winning Tar Heel Junior Historians Club here at the museum (Thank you, Chick-fil-A!!) for decades.
The Rotary, American Business Women’s Association, Lions, Kiwanis, Odd Fellows, and Masons, among many other fraternal groups, represent yet another way business owners have given their time, energy, experience, and, yes, money, to feed the hungry, help with heating, housing, and medical bills, and ensure that children in distressed families had warm clothing and toys under the tree on Christmas morning.
Times are tough right now and Amazon can be all-too easy. But it is a truth that our local restaurants and stores, with their long traditions of helping local causes, all need us to reach out and support them this year, especially the holiday season.
Shop small. Shop local.
Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228