Fargo celebrates birthday

The Donna Fargo Show was produced by the Osmond Brothers in 1978-79. The show had many well-known guests including ‘Happy Days’ actor Donny Most, Marie Osmond, Flip Wilson, and, pictured here, the Oakridge Boys. A diagnosis of multiple sclerosis kept Donna from continuing with the show but she went on to produce six more albums and publish several inspirational books. Though the Vaughns lived near Slate Mountain, Donna’s family paid the tuition for her to attend Mount Airy High School where they felt she would have more opportunities to excel. She took full advantage of that by participating in many extra-curricular activities from girls’ basketball and the Future Homemakers of America club to being chosen as class president, Miss Mount Airy High School, Homecoming Queen, and chief of the cheerleading squad, pictured here. The Donna Fargo Exhibit in the Hometown Heroes gallery of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is the centerpiece of that hall. It includes some of her gold and platinum recordings, pictures, and several of her stage costumes designed by Bill Belew, the same designer responsible for Elvis’ onstage jumpsuits. One of the artifacts is her copy of the resignation letter she typed to the principal of Northview High School in Covina, California, in June 1972. “Due to another career opportunity which I feel I must take advantage of at this time, I must resign from my teaching position at Northview at the end of the current school year.” Even though she was already recording and had been named one of the top up-and-coming female country performers by the ACM, she didn’t leave teaching until “Happiest Girl” was charting. The students didn’t realize their teacher was Donna Fargo, though. She kept her stage name separate. Donna Fargo’s parents, Ada Sue Hendricks and her soon-to-be husband Alvin Ramey Vaughn, are seen here on his shiny black car. Asked in a 1975 interview for Photoplay magazine about happiness Donna Fargo talked about the impact her mother’s passing had on her. She wisely pointed out that no one can always be happy. “Life is varied, and I want to be a good example, to say serious things when they need to be said,” she said. “There’s a different kind of happiness when you’re working towards something than after you’ve achieved it.”

We never know when something we do or say will have a profound effect on another person’s life.

Such was the case with Voda Brim.

Miss Voda was born in 1908 to Jay and Alice Cook Gammons on their Westfield farm. She married Romney Brim who served as minister of the Mount Airy Church of God for many years. When she passed away in 2005, after nearly 80 years of marriage and with 78 living descendants, she was considered by many to be a pillar of the community.

I feel certain that she made a great deal of difference in the lives of a great many people but the story that is told of this lady in the museum dates from a Sunday morning from the mid-1900s. Young Yvonne Vaughn was singing her Daddy’s favorite hymn, “Mansion Over The Hilltop” and Miss Voda was sitting right behind her.

“Well, in the middle of the song, Miss Voda shouted and scared me half to death but I kept singing,” Yvonne recalled in a 2003 interview. “I went home that day after church and said, ‘Daddy! Daddy! Voda Brim shouted when I sang and she didn’t shout when anybody else sang.’ So, as I look back, I have to wonder if that shout didn’t make me feel anointed or something and nurture that dream to become a singer.”

It would take some time but little Yvonne, or Donna Fargo as she is widely known, reached her dream in a big way when, in 1969 the Academy of Country Music named her the Top New Female Vocalist and followed that in 1972 by awarding her Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Album of the Year for “The Happiest Girl in the Whole USA” and naming her Top Female Vocalist.

That album and cross-over single also earned her accolades for the Single of the Year from the Country Music Association, Top All-Around Female Vocalist-Songwriter from Billboard Awards and Best Female Country Vocal Performance from the Grammys.

It was an unlikely career for a shy girl from Slate Mountain just east of Mount Airy. The youngest of four children born to Ramey and Ada (Hendricks) Vaughn, she had older siblings who pushed her to shine — especially her brother Gayle.

Shy she may have been but she was named the girl with the “Most School Spirit” and the “Most Popular Girl” by her senior classmates at Mount Airy High School. She was also the president of her class, the lead of the cheerleading squad, a member of the glee club, Miss Mount Airy High School her sophomore year and homecoming queen her junior year.

She met her future husband, Stan Silver, while visiting her brother in California. Silver was in the music industry, taught her to play guitar and coached her on songwriting and became another force of encouragement in her career. He’s been her only manager.

From 1967 to 1987 she released 15 original albums and dozens of singles with 18 charting in the top 10 and seven hitting #1. In 1998 she was inducted into the North American Country Music Association’s International Hall of Fame.

Until Jennifer Nettles’ hit “Stay” in 2009, Donna remained the only female artist to have a Song of the Year from the ACM that she had both written and recorded.

She toured for the USO, performed at the famed Carnegie Hall, and had her own variety television show. She was discussed at the same level as recording greats Lynne Anderson, Roy Clark, Dolly Parton, and Loretta Lynn.

In 1978, Donna was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, causing a significant cut back on her appearances but she swore it wouldn’t stop her and it hasn’t as six of her albums were released post-diagnosis. In more recent years she’s turned her writing skills to other genres, as author of several books of inspirational poetry and prose and a successful line of greeting cards.

Miss Donna, Mount Airy’s favored daughter, has lived in Nashville for most of her married life but has come back to visit family and friends, open the Donna Fargo Highway in 2015, serve as the Grand Marshall of the town’s Christmas parade, and, in 2010, to open the official Donna Fargo Exhibit here at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

Her birthday was Nov. 10 and while we all know that life brings heartache as well as happiness, we all hope Miss Donna had the best possible day! Thanks for all the joy and encouragement you’ve given us and many happy returns.

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228