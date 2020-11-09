Tobacco a foundation of city’s economy

Seed and fertilizer companies have long offered farmers incentives to put signs identifying their brands in the fields when the crop looked good. These folks, likely an extended family group who worked the land together, seem rightfully proud of the thriving stand of tobacco. Tobacco demands many hands at various stages. Even young children were put to work planting and priming, harvesting and stringing the crop as it was often the family’s only source of cash income for a year. Circa 1940.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Tobacco has been used as currency since colonial days in America. It was common to have farmers donate a bundle of tobacco to help in some civic or charitable cause. This card, issued during World War II by Donald Rector when he was cashier of the First National Bank of Mount Airy, records Codell Reeves’ donation to support the war effort. Codell was just in his 20s at the time, working the family farm near Pilot Moutain. His father, Thomas, was a veteran of World War I and seems to have been unable to work for much of his adult life.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
The stick was a handcrafted tool to help in the planting process. Confederate Snuff, produced in Mount Airy by Hill & Forkner, was manufactured during and after the Civil War. Union soldiers developed a taste for the sweeter Brightleaf tobacco the Confederate soldiers carried and it enjoyed a strong Northern market after the war. Winston Fulton and later his sons farmed the bottom land along the Ararat River northeast of Mount Airy with slave labor. They also manufactured Old Gentleman Tobacco which seems to have led him to some questionable business practices in 1876 when he and 13 other Surry tobacco manufacturers were indicted in US District Court for tax violations. The label here is from about 1914.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Tobacco became a major cash crop in the mid-1800s in Surry County but the arrival of the railroad in the 1880s allowed local businessmen to expand into manufacturing of finished tobacco products. Aggressive business practices by the American Tobacco Company combined with the Panic in the 1890s to put a number of houses and factories out of business. This view north on Willow at the intersection with West Oak street shows two of Mount Airy’s several tobacco warehouses already repurposed by 1930. What we know today as the Renfro Lofts (right) was Renfro Hosiery at the time but it was originally built as the Robert Rufus Tobacco Warehouse. It stands across the street from the Spencer Mill Apartments which was originally built as the Sparger Brother Tobacco Company. At the time of this picture it was the Mount Airy Produce Exchange.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
From October through December in the late 1800s and early 1900s, Mount Airy’s streets were lined with wagons and trucks laden with sacks of tobacco: mild, beautifully aromatic Brightleaf tobacco.
It was a crop that was perfectly suited to the poor soil in Surry County where the thick, sticky red clay was mixed with granite sand and loam.
Prior to the development of Brightleaf in 1839, tobacco was grown in the rich bottom lands of the county, but wasn’t a major crop in the area by any means. Afterwards, however, the tobacco industry bloomed into an important segment of the local economy.
By 1850 there was a factory making plug tobacco. This was a matter of significance since Mount Airy was still a fairly small and isolated community at the time. By the 1860 census, where such information was recorded, there were five plug factories employing more than 50 men.
This trend continued into the 20th century. Unlike most smaller cities that had only tobacco warehouses which shipped the harvested raw material to larger cities, Mount Airy had at least eight tobacco factories turning out cigars, plug tobacco and snuff and providing strong employment for the region.
Partnerships formed between the successful businessmen of the day resulting in huge wooden, then later brick warehouses in Mount Airy and Elkin. They accepted leaf from across the county and up into Virginia.
Mount Airy had Banner at the corner of South Main and East Pine streets; the Globe on South Main and Worth streets; Sparger Brothers on Willow Street; Graves at the corner of South Main and Rockford; Planters on West Pine, Liberty on East Pine and the list goes on.
The leaf industry building boom was so notable that when focus shifted in April 1896 the editor of The Mount Airy News quipped, “We have quit building tobacco factories, warehouses and hotels, and engaged in building churches, a thing that might have paid us bigger dividends if we had gone into it long ago.”
In Elkin the McNeer Tobacco Warehouse was built in 1913 as part of the Elkin Hardware Co. With 30,000 square feet of sales area the facility also boasted camp rooms where farmers bringing their harvest in could sleep in safety and relative comfort before returning home the next day.
The Elkin Tribune also reported they had an “automatic scales” which would be not only highly accurate, it would also be attractive.
From October through Christmas the warehouses were packed with bundles of tobacco, farmers hoping to sell high and buyers working to purchase low.
But much of the rest of the year the large buildings sat empty during which time they hosted any number of events such as dances, fraternal and civic meetings, basketball games and, as reported in the June 1896 Mount Airy newspaper, “Crumpler meetings” in which the devout were so moved by the “weight of the Holy Ghost” they lost consciousness or lay in a seeming trance-like state for hours.
Tobacco continued its reign as economic king spurring erection of hotels to accommodate buyers from larger companies as well as salesmen peddling the next best fertilizer or plowshare, tractor or flue system.
More than a few local inventors held patents related to the tobacco curing process such as the flue door developed by Porter Wall of Eldora Township in 1923. Tobacco increased household income across the area which, of course, fed other businesses but also allowed more families to send their children to tuition-based schools and colleges.
As tobacco consumption has fallen in the US, production has been cut back with money from tobacco company settlements being used to help farmers transition to other crops such as grapes or small grains. Even so, as of 2014, a decade after the tobacco buyout began, Surry County was still leading the state in burley tobacco production and ranked high for flue-cured tobacco with more than $15 million produced.
The monumental buildings erected to house the industry in Mount Airy and Elkin defined much of the cities’ skylines. In the early 1900s, empty tobacco factories such as the Sparger complex were retooled for the textile industry or wholesale produce business. Some, like the Liberty Warehouse on East Oak Street in 2018, have been destroyed by fire. Most recently, they have found new life as apartments and condos as with the Globe, Sparger Brothers, and Robert Rufus warehouses.
So, we watch as they are reinvented and the new world, where tobacco is no longer king, remains to be discovered.
Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228