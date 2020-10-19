Business, entertainment, & musical crime?

The ability to record sound is less than 150 years old but has advanced quickly from business applications to a principal form of personal entertainment; wax cylinders, two minutes, Thomas Edison, 1880s; various disc styles, three – four minutes, Émile Berliner’s gramophone, 1889; Edison improved Amberol wax cylinder, four and a half minutes at 160 rpm, 1909; less fragile Blue Amberol on celluloid cylinder, 1912; flat-disc 78 rpm recordings by RCA and Columbia become standard, 1925; vinyl plastic discs, RCA Victor, 1931; LP (long play) become standardized, Columbia; 1948; 45 rpm single discs, RCA Victor, 1949; magnetic tape compact cassettes by Philips, 1963; and 8-track tapes by Philips, 1970. The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History has a varied array of recordings including Edison Amberol Record cylinders of classical music, home town darling Donna Fargo’s second album from 1973 and ‘Dark Eyed Woman’ from 1978, Barbara Streisand’s 1968 ‘Funny Girl’ on 8-track tape, Buddy Holly’s ‘Peggy Sue’ from 1957, and ‘Teddy Bear’s Picnic’ from RCA’s children’s collection from the 1940s. Record players were produced in many forms from elaborate cabinets and consoles to smaller, portable cases such as this example from the museum’s collection. As popular music increasingly became a badge of freedom for teens and young adults, the ability to take their music with them drove the market. Many styles were battery or crank operated. This one had a detachable electric cord and belonged to Ruth Minnick. It dates from the 1940s or early 1950s. Phonographs and gramophones were status symbols but the first manufacturer didn’t see the potential. Thomas Edison saw his invention as a letter-writing aid for business, a tool to teach elocution, or a novelty for toys. Others such as Alexander Bell and Emile Berliner (founder of RCA) saw a very different use; home entertainment. The technology spread across the globe and was found in houses in nearly every country by 1914. The Avonia Phonograph Player shown in the museum’s Victorian Parlor exhibit, was manufactured in Christchurch, New Zealand in 1922-24 and came to the museum from L. L. Simmons. The four-foot tall plastic dog was used at Hylton’s Auto Supply, later just Hylton Supply on the northeast corner of South Main and East Pine streets. Leonard Parker was president and Thomas Dearmin, treasurer, operated the store from the late 1940s to the 1970s. The RCA sign hung at the Johnson Furniture store where Brannock and Hiatt’s is today. Part of the RCA Victor logo called “His Master’s Voice” it is, perhaps, one of the best-recognized logos in the last century. They used the image of Nipper, a small, mixed-breed dog, listening inquisitively to an Edison cylinder phonograph. Originally painted by Francis Barraud in 1898, he offered it to the Edison company but was turned away because dogs don’t listen to phonographs. Their competition snapped it up. Thomas Alva Edison was a massively prolific inventor. According to the Library of Congress’ website, he was working on improvements to the telephone and telegraph in 1877 when he conceived the idea of a machine that could translate sound into etchings on wax-coated material that could, in turn, be rendered into sound again. In December of that year he recited “Mary Had A Little Lamb” into the proto-type phonograph and listened as the machine played a recognizable version of his voice back to him. Powered by a hand-cranked, spring operated motor, the recording surface was a cylinder, originally covered with tinfoil. Wax coating proved to be more durable and produce better sound. This Edison Standard Phonograph from the museum’s collection is shown with several 4-minute-long cylinders and their cardboard and cotton storage cases, all dating from the early 1900s on loan from Bracky Rogers.

Sometime in the late 1950s or early 1950s a crime was committed in Mount Airy. Specifically, a crime involving the First Baptist Church on North Main Street.

I first learned of this crime from an eye-witness. A person who, though not directly guilty, might be considered an accomplice. For this reason, the name has been changed to protect the not entirely innocent.

Summer days, long and hot, filled with the sound of cicadas and the companionship of friends, are the magical backdrop for many people’s memories of their teenage years. No school to take up the day. Possibly chores but at some point, there is likely to be some free time to hang out with friends while munching on snacks provided by Mother, perhaps guzzling some sweet tea or an ice-cold soda.

On this particular day, as related by my informant (we’ll call her Bettie Sue), she and her older brother were lounging on the front porch with some friends.

The chimes of First Baptist Church rang out across the neighborhood. Right here is where the criminal activity was first conceived.

They knew that the chimes were actually a recording played on a speaker each hour. They knew the church, like most churches and many houses at the time, was not locked.

Wouldn’t it be groovy to change the record to something more hip? Wouldn’t it be a gas!? It was agreed by some assortment of the gathered youth that someone would climb the stairs to the top of the tower and do just that, Bettie Sue told me.

When the next hour struck, instead of the soaring notes of “I’ll Fly Away” or “Because He Lives,” the town was startled on that hot July day, when the entirely unexpected snarl of Elvis Presley rang out singing the “Mean Woman Blues” from the 1957 movie, “Loving You.”

The kids laughed so hard they had tears running down their faces when Bettie Sue’s mother popped through the screen door saying the phone had started ringing off the hook. She ordered the lot of them into the house and she closed the door behind them all before giving in to her own laughter.

Now, I’ve been writing for newspapers and magazines for nearly a quarter century. One of the principal rules that was drilled into me by my editors is any story needs to be verified by an independent source.

And so it was that I have not shared that story, fun as it was to hear and sure as I was of my source. It was not the sort of story that would be reported in the newspaper or be mentioned in other records I have at my disposal and I hadn’t lived here in order to be a witness myself.

But a few weeks ago I received confirmation of that story in an email from a Mount Airy native living elsewhere now. Steve Burke, whose father had been good friends with Joe Jackson of the trip down the Yadkin River to the Atlantic, sent me a lovely email complimenting the article about the journey.

In the email he related a funny story his parents had often told of a lazy afternoon spent visiting the Jackson’s home on Taylor Street when an Elvis Pressley song blasted across the neighborhood from the tower of the First Baptist Church.

Music has been an important part of life in Surry County from the earliest days as evidenced by the number of musical instruments handed down through families, some housed in the collection of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

After Thomas Edison invented the phonograph, it allowed the average person to experience music on a different scale. Victorian and early 20th century families of means in this area added phonographs and gramophones (that often cost as much as a Model T) to their parlors where they held places of honor next to pianos and violins.

They were an early status symbol and often treated as just another musical instrument. Abernethy’s Cash Pharmacy, in Elkin, sold them as Edison and his competitors raced to bring the cost down. In order to increase demand, Abernethy’s sponsored “Edison Concerts” as the Elkin Tribune wrote in April 1919.

“An Edison phonograph accompanied by the voice of Miss Betsy Lane Shepherd, under the direction of Miss Dorothy Hoyle, in music’s recreations, held the large audience for an hour and a half in a perfect maze of delight. The musical strains of the phonograph and voice of the singer were so closely blended that it was impossible to distinguish one from the other.”

Recorded music went on to be pivotally important to folks in Mount Airy as Ralph Epperson made a treasure trove of recordings of old-time, gospel, and blue grass music, a collection that remains unmatched, and first Andy Griffith rose to fame on the popularity of his comedy record “What It Was, Was Football” and then Yvonne Vaugh, better known as Donna Fargo, became one of largest selling country and pop recording artists of the 1970s.

Many of us had our favorite records. I played my mom’s collection of musical soundtracks relentlessly and I literally wore out my Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band albums. But I think my favorite story is going to remain the crime committed that hot summer day 50-some years ago, when Elvis rocked the town thanks to some bored teenagers and an unlocked door.

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228