Native son remembers his roots

He joined the Men’s Glee Club at UNC, eventually serving as president. Although he loved singing and his first entertainment plan was to become a professional singer, he was passed over for many roles and told his singing voice was “almost unpleasant” by one director. This caused him to reevaluate his plans, eventually he concentrated more on comedy, acting, and writing. In 1972 he established a scholarship at UNC for students in the dramatic arts and music departments. This picture is from the UNC 1949 yearbook. In April 1966 Andy Griffith visited play rehearsal for “South Pacific” at the Mount Airy High School, spending time with and encouraging the excited performers as the Mount Airy News reported. He was in town to finalize his parents’ move to California where he’d built a home for them near his own. Carl and Geneva (Nunn) Griffith lived in the house on Haymore Street from 1932 and raised Andy there from the age of 6 until he left for college in 1944. The Mount Airy Opera Club was formed in May 1946. Andy Griffith, then at UNC, was among the founding members with local residents across the economic spectrum and with the support of several mills and civic organizations. The minutes from the organizational meeting read, “To discover and develop talent. To aid other civic organizations in interpreting their aims to the community. To provide an outlet for leisure time. To further interest in music and drama.” These were values that were important to Griffith and that he exemplified his entire life. Andy Griffith often talked about how difficult school was for him. He repeated fourth grade and took five years to earn his bachelor’s degree in music from UNC. However, he knew from his first time on stage that he loved performing. “When I was in high school, I was not athletic, we didn’t have money, and I was not a good student. But when music came into my life, with the trombone and the singing, I became somebody. My grades improved and everything improved.” He is seen third from the left here in the Bartered Bride in November 1946. Andy Griffith received his first singing and instrument lessons at Grace Moravian Church when he was 14. Rev. Ed Mickey already had more music students than he could handle but Young Andy was persistent. “By the time left, I knew how to play every horn they had,” Griffith said in a 1990 interview. He also decided to go to college to study to become a Moravian minister because of Mickey. Griffith is seen here with his tuba in 2002 when he visited Grace Moravian after the dedication of the Andy Griffith Parkway.

Andy Griffith had a spectacular career in entertainment in venues from community theater to clubs to Broadway, on records, television, and the silver screen.

He made it because a few people at the right times had given him a chance. When he was able, he returned the favor, encouraging and using his considerable wealth and influence to make it possible for others coming after him to succeed.

And it all started in Mount Airy.

Andy Samuel Griffith was born in 1926 to Carl and Geneva (Nunn) Griffith. The family was poor and local legend holds that he, like many babies, slept in a dresser drawer for a cradle. He didn’t do well in school, or sports and was often the target of bullies who called him “Pandy Andy.”

He turned that around in third-grade when he made a startling discovery; he could make the other kids laugh with him instead of at him.

When he was 14 he saw a Bing Crosby movie called “Birth of the Blues” and decided he wanted to play the slide trombone. His father couldn’t afford to buy the instrument so Andy took a job sweeping up the school every day for $6 a week until he made enough to buy it.

But he didn’t know how to read music or, for that matter, how to play the trombone.

His father worked at one of Mount Airy’s furniture factories. His foreman told him the Moravian preacher taught music lessons at the church. Young Griffith borrowed his cousin’s bicycle, rode two miles across town with his trombone and learned how to read music, how to play every horn in the Grace Moravian collection, took singing lessons, and performed solos in many churches in the area.

Griffith credits the minister’s interest in him and his future with the decision to attend college. He was the first member of his extended family to do so. He worked with his father after school and on summer breaks at Mount Airy Chair Company to pay for it. He hated working in the factory but kept his eye on the end goal.

In 1946 he helped found the Mount Airy Opera Club where he starred in several productions at the Rockford Street School, the auditorium that now bears his name. His work in local theater introduced him to business men and women who supported his career.

At one point he borrowed $1000 from Mount Airy businessmen Jim Yokley and Robert Smith “I don’t guess they ever had any idea they’d get it back,” he said with a laugh in a 1990 interview. But they did.

And Griffith, as we would say today, paid it forward.

In 1972, he established the Andy Griffith Scholarship at UNC to help promising students in the dramatic arts and music programs. The Cindi and Andy Griffith Endowment has supported a number of free children’s programs through the Surry Arts Council.

From early in his career, the hometown-boy-made-good remembered his roots and supported a number of non-profit and charitable endeavors in his home state including the North Carolina Symphony, the State Theatre Arts Division, the North Carolina Museum of History, the North Carolina Public Health Association, and the Outer Banks Conservationists.

But, perhaps more influential, were the ways in which Griffith supported and encouraged creativity and success in other performers, at all levels.

“His love of creating, the joy he took in it whether it was drama or comedy or his music, was inspiring to grow up around,” said Ron Howard on hearing of Griffith’s death in 2012. He played Sheriff Andy Taylor’s son, Opie, on the iconic “Andy Griffith Show” from 1960-1968. “The spirit he created on the set … was joyful and professional all at once. It was an amazing environment. And I think it was reflection of the way he felt about having the opportunity to create something that people could enjoy. … He felt he was always working in service of an audience he really respected and cared about. He was a great influence on me.”

I think it’s fair to say he was a great influence on a lot of people, in the entertainment field and in the audience. Many of us benefitted from the life lessons that filled his productions over the years. That was a point that was driven home when President George W. Bush awarded Griffith the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005.

The citation read, in part, “Andy Griffith ….set a standard of excellence in entertainment. He is a man of humor, integrity, and compassion. The United States honors Andy Griffith for demonstrating the finest qualities of our country and for a lifetime of memorable performances that have brought joy to millions of Americans of all ages.”

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228