Sparta earthquake far from first to hit the region

Clara “Carrie” Ruth Woodroffe Pryor, daughter of Thomas Woodroffe, Sr. the first owner of the granite quarry, grew up in Mount Airy and Greensboro. In 1887 she married Frank Pryor of Greensboro and moved to Colusa, California, where they owned a farm. As with several of her siblings, she suffered from poor health. A trip to a doctor was delayed by a day, saving Clara and her brother Frank from the San Francisco earthquake in 1906. She is seen here about 1900. Local tradition holds that a preacher at a revival in Hickory Nut Gorge prayed for the Lord to cause the mountain to shake and tremble in order to call the sinners to repent and that it began to do so on the next day, continuing on and off for six months. I can’t vouch for divine intervention but it is a historical fact that Old Bald Mountain in Rutherford County rumbled and shook from February through June 1874. The sparsely populated region drew national attention as papers from Vermont to California wondered if “North Carolina … has been entertaining a volcano unawares.” Some locals thought it was the end of the world going so far as to turn their livestock loose so they could fend for themselves. Today the ridge is known as Rumbling Bald Mountain. The Woodroffe family, originally from Kent, England, moved first to Virginia and then to North Carolina where they eventually maintained residences in both Greensboro and Mount Airy. Mary Ann Gibb Woodroffe, matriarch of the family, gave birth to eight children who were all seemingly devoted to her even though several became part of the Westward expansion to Texas, Oklahoma, and California. A letter from Frank and Clara to her is preserved in the archives of the Mount Airy Museum of History which details their narrow escape from the famous earthquake and fire in San Francisco. She is pictured here about 1905. “On Wed night of last week another earthquake shock was perceptibly felt at Winston, Salem, Kernersville, and Mt. Airy,” reported the Yadkin Valley News on Sept. 25, 1886, almost a full month after the devastating quake hit Charleston August 31. “A dispatch from Charleston of the 16th says that three distinct shocks were felt in that city on the same day.” That event, estimated to have been a 6.9 - 7.7 magnitude earthquake, remains the strongest earthquake in the Southeast in historic times. Some of the city’s famous architectural landmarks are shown on postcards from the museum’s collection.

“Oh, such reports as have come to [us] to day from San Francisco! If all had gone as we intended I would have been caught [there] but I was sick and didn’t start [on time] and now I have everything to be thankful for.”

So Clara “Carrie” Woodroffe Pryor wrote to her mother, MaryAnn Woodroffe, in a letter dated April 19, 1906, the day after estimated 7.9 earthquake laid waste to the Golden Gate City.

Frank Woodroffe, one of her five brothers, was visiting from Mount Airy. He was to escort her to visit a doctor in San Jose. They’d planned to stop to visit friends on the way, friends who maintained a lodging house in San Francisco.

“You will see it all in the papers,” she continued. “Fire is sweeping the city and has destroyed several [neighborhoods]” Her friends were among the 3,000 dead, their lodging house destroyed.

Earthquakes have long been a source of fascination and primal fear for humans. Legends of the earth swallowing entire towns are the stuff of nightmares. While America has never lost a city, the New Madrid seismic event which began in December 1811 and continued until March 1812 changed the course of the mighty Mississippi.

It was a series of earthquakes, the strongest of which occurred on Feb. 7 and is thought to have been equivalent to an 8.4 magnitude quake based on the destruction and distances it was felt. That would make it the strongest such event on the North American continent known in modern times. The ground movement rang church bells in Boston, created new lakes and waterfalls in the Mississippi River, and caused it to flow backwards for a while.

North Carolina has had few significant seismic events. Earthquakes generally happen along fault lines, edges of the plates of the earth’s crust. These plates are in constant slow motion but occasionally get stuck against each other. When the force of the moving plate becomes too much, the plates shift loose of each other in sudden, occasionally violent ways causing waves of motion to travel through the earth and rock.

We are not on the edge of any plates and have no active faults so, in theory, there should be no earthquakes. And yet there have been as many as 80 events recorded since colonial times. Geologists are still working to figure that out.

Most tremors felt in here are between 2 and 3 on the Richter scale. A few, like last week’s 5.1 in Sparta and the 1916 Skyland quake near Asheville estimated to have been a 5.2, are stronger but rarely do more than pop some bricks out of chimneys, knock a few folks off their feet, and send cracks down masonry walls.

Because Surry County sits so near the Virginia border, folks in this region have felt the effects of tremors from that state as well as the Tar Heel State as was the case in March 1879 when a “heavy lumbering sound and the quivering of the earth” caused some excitement. The same again in February of 1885 when a quake centered near Wytheville, Virginia, woke those in the western part of the county up at 7 a.m.

On Sept. 25, 1886, one of the oldest copies of newspapers that still exists from Surry County, the Yadkin Valley News reported on the tremendous shaking of Charleston, South Carolina.

Not to be outdone, Rumbling Bald Mountain, mostly quiet since her six-month activity in 1874, had experienced an earthquake in the winter of 1886. Now, nine months later, a series of “very large fissures have appeared” on the side of the mountain. This caused concern that the mountain, which many thought might be hollow, “will certainly fall or sink in” on itself.

The Yadkin Valley News, Mount Airy News, and Elkin Times report a progression of North Carolina quakes through the years; Edgecombe County, October 1895; Person County, February 1896; several in May 1897 in Surry and surrounding counties.

“A violent shock of earthquake was felt here Monday afternoon about 2,” reported the Elkin Times in 1897. “The shock was preceded by a low rumbling noise like distant thunder. People were frightened somewhat and were fearful of a repetition of the memorable night of August 31, 1886 [the date of the Charleston quake]. Some think the shock was as heavy here Monday as it was on that night.” They go on to describe doors slamming, windows rattling, and items being shaken off shelves.

That would have been the Angels Rest quake in Giles County, Virginia, north of Wythe, that damaged several homes and derailed a freight train.

Tremors are reported in Surry in 1959, several in the ‘60s, and another in 2003. One a few years ago cracked concrete in the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History but didn’t do any real damage.

So it seems the shaking will continue on and off and we’ll continue to talk about the ones that came before all the while being glad they are no stronger than they are.

