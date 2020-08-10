Post Office history runs deep

Rural Free Delivery, RFD, brought speedier mail service to folks in the country, making a trip to town unnecessary. Richard “Dick” Marshall is seen here delivering to a home in Surry County. The buggy is pulled by Old Doc and heated by a coal stove inside. The problem is there were three Dick Marshalls who delivered mail when buggies would have been used and we’re not sure which one this is or if it was taken in the White Plains or Westfield communities. The undated photo (probably from 1890-1915) came from the collections of Warren Nichols and Ruth Richards who were related to all three men. “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” Some days that was more a challenge than others. Rural free delivery began in 1896. In order to get the service, 100 families along a proposed route had to sign a petition, send it to their Congressman for approval and recommendation. Dick Marshall is pictured here in the early 1900s delivering mail along a snowy, muddy route in Westfield. The US Postal Service relied heavily on railroad deliveries but as more people traveled by car and bus, the Southern Railroad discontinued its passenger train from Greensboro to Mount Airy in August 1955. This was the train used by the postal service for mail deliveries to the post offices in Surry and Wilkes counties. On August 1 of that year the inaugural run of the US Highway Post Office left Greensboro, stopping in Pilot Mountain, Mount Airy, Dobson, Elkin and North Wilkesboro and then did the route in reverse. The mobile office meant mail would still arrive daily and be delivered in timely manner. Pictured, from left, are Elkin Postmaster Lin Hendren; Arthur Bobst, assistant general superintendent of Postal Transportation Service (PTS) from Washington D.C.; G.D. Martin, district superintendent of PTS Greensboro; T.O. Howell, Martin’s assistant; Thomas Ashby, postmaster Mount Airy; Maurice Walk, postmaster North Wilkesboro. The final two men are unidentified. Tom’s Creek Post Office was established in 1832 under Postmaster Hugh Armstrong. In 1838 it was renamed Pilotville, back to Tom’s Creek, to Olive Mount, back to Tom’s Creek, and, finally in 1874 to Pilot Mountain. This undated photo likely dates from the 1890s. In 1939 it was one of only four post offices conducting enough business to earn a “first class rate” which meant the postmaster was a salaried position. Mount Airy, Lowgap, and Elkin were the other three. The building was later used as the Farmers’ Bank and the Ed Swanson Law Office. Few locations had dedicated buildings for postal service outside of metropolitan areas until well into the 20th century. Many were in established businesses such as hotels or general stores. Rockford, established as the Surry County seat in 1790, is home to one of the oldest Masonic Halls in the state, built in 1797. The county seat moved to Dobson in 1851 but the little town remained viable. In 1914 a small addition was built onto the Masonic Hall and served as the post office until 1975. The Rockford Preservation Society Inc. now owns the property. The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History has a few items from the postal service in its collection such as the wooden sign from the Crutchfield Post Office where Julia Garner Marion was the Postmistress. It is seen here in the general store exhibit at the museum. The exhibit has many things from the H.F. Wright General Store from Big Creek Township near the Stokes Surry border including the mail boxes from the store which also served as the community’s post office. The Mount Airy Post Office, built of native granite in 1932, is seen here in December 1947 or ’48. Excavation on Renfro Hill began the end of July 1932 by the Algernon Blair Construction Company of Montgomery, Alabama. The $125,000 contract would be worth $2.3 million today. A few days before work started, the wooden office in Toast and several businesses adjacent burned due to faulty wiring.

The old horse drew the mail buggy through the rain down the bumpy, rutted dirt roads around Lead Mines in Wythe County, Virginia. A sudden squall drove the New River out of its banks and knocked the horse off his feet.

The swirling waters carried the buggy off the road, bags of mail floating away as driver and horse fought to keep their heads above water. The mail carrier, Vera Virginia Soyars, managed to grab hold of an overhanging branch. Sadly, the horse, mail, and buggy were all lost.

Vera was a no-nonsense 20-something when she started delivering mail. Originally from Patrick County, Virginia, her family had farming concerns there, in Wythe County, and near Dobson and Westfield in Surry County. She had taught school for a while in the 1910s but by 1920 she was a full-time letter carrier. A job she kept for more than 20 years in Westfield where she settled.

There has been a strong postal presence in the region for many years, driven not only by the many manufacturing and shipping businesses in the region but by the farmers who petitioned for postal service frequently.

A good argument can be made that the postal route, established in the 1790s from Salem to Wytheville, Virginia, played a vital role in Mount Airy’s beginning.

The route followed an ancient Native American trail that had been widened by the Moravians in Salem. They called it the Hollows Wagon Road. Settlers here called it the Salem Wagon Road. Whatever it was called, it traveled straight to the Buffalo Trail and the break through the mountains we know today as the Cumberland Gap. It was a prime road to the western settlements and Mount Airy was perfectly placed for the mail coach to rest their horses.

Mail service was costly from its beginning in 1775 and official establishment in 1792. Congress decreed the postal service needed to be self-sufficient so stamps were not cheap. After the Civil War Congress took steps to bring the cost down. Lower cost combined with the increased demand as many family members moved West and the volume of mail rapidly grew.

In 1865 there were 29,000 post offices nationwide. That number grew to more than 70,000 by 1895. Surry County had dozens scattered across the hollows and hills. Generally in existing businesses such as hotels or general stores, or in private homes, they served a small geographic area in the days before automobiles made a trip to town easier.

People in the countryside petitioned for someone to set up a post office which is how Ladonia came to be. Mrs. Cora Martin was given permission to operate a fourth class post office from her home. Offices were ranked by the amount of revenue the office generated and the number of pieces of mail.

The post office needed a name. She and her husband suggested Martinsville but the postal officials said there were already too many offices with that or similar names. Second they suggested Skull Camp for the nearby ridge but it was deemed too gruesome.

Cora had friends who lived in Ladonia, Texas, and she’d always thought the name was pretty. She suggested it and it was passed. From that day in 1888 until the office closed in 1939, the area near Lowgap was known as the Ladonia section.

Cora and another lady, Mrs. Lula Leftwich, were the only postmasters. Their pay was a percentage of their stamp and parcel post sales. The office was closed when Lula’s husband got a job in Galax, Virginia, and no one could be found to take over the office.

The Mount Airy office has a long history of moving around. Long-time local historian Ruth Minick reported that Mount Airy first received mail service in 1798 from a store front in what was then the business district near where Hamburg Street crosses the Ararat River south of town. Jonathan Unthank, Dabney Walker and James Lawrence set up a mail route.

In the 1800s, she said, “strong tradition and evidence” indicated that mail route started running out of Unthank’s plantation just south of Hamburg on Old US 52.

By 1832 the mail was delivered to and distributed from a spot “uptown” probably the Blue Ridge Hotel, Constantine Perkins’ new establishment. This was the first official record of a post office and James Tucker as postmaster, also owner of the hotel. The wooden hotel burned in 1835 but was rebuilt in bricks by new owner Thomas B. Wright who was named postmaster.

The citizens of the area were served by several locations over the decades and the revenue grew year over year as business and industry grew. In 1893, in the midst of a hard recession, the Mount Airy News reported the local office collected $9751 for the month of August ($279,308 today), an astounding figure for a non-urban area.

And we continue to be well-served by a dedicated staff of postal workers across the region.

