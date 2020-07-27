Ballads keep olden stories alive

Tommy Jarrell, local and national old-time music legend, recorded many ballads over the years including “Poor Ellen Smith” which his father learned from murderer Peter DeGraff in his jail cell. He often had versions of songs others did not, as is the case with his recording about the 1903 train wreck of “Old 97” in which the train is leaving Kentucky, not Virginia. The “old sleepy conductor” kissed his “loving wife” leaving for “one last time” because he’d “stolen enough money from the freight train company to maintain us the rest of our lives.” The body of Ellen Smith was found in woods behind Winston-Salem’s ritzy new Zinzendorf Hotel in July 1892. Peter DeGraff, her long-time lover, was identified as a prime suspect within the hour. Though he was both well-known to authorities and he remained in town for more than a month, he was not captured for nearly a year, a failure that cost Sheriff Teague his office. The Twin-City Sentinel ran these sketches of DeGraff and Smith as they covered the unfolding case, carried in newspapers across the nation. For several months before his capture he worked in John Yokley’s wood planing mill just west of Mount Airy. Once captured and denied bail in June of 1893, DeGraff, ever a showman, played to anyone who would hear his protests of innocence. He had a constant stream of visitors and fans who supported him by circulating petitions to allow bail or to have the charges dismissed. One, Charles Pepper, wrote a song proclaiming his innocence. “The Song of Peter DeGraff” was published by the Sentinel in September 1893. Today it is known as “Poor Ellen Smith.” DeGraff finally admitted his guilt on the gallows just before his execution. The first million-selling recording in the United States is said to be Vernon Dalhart’s record of “The Wreck of the Old 97” released in 1924 on the Victor label. Known as the ‘Fast Mail’ train for the Southern Railroad, the train was never late but had arrived in Monroe, Virginia, an hour late from Washington DC on the morning of Sept. 27, 1903. A fresh crew was instructed to get to Spencer, North Carolina, on time. Just north of Danville, the train derailed over Stillhouse Run, plunging 50 feet into the ravine. The Mount Airy News reported, “The coroner’s jury at Danville rendered a verdict that the cause of the fast mail wreck was the result of too high rate of speed.” Well-dressed citizens from the Danville area are seen in this photo inspecting the wreck, probably the next day.” Ballads are often simply called love songs in the Southern mountains but they are also known as ‘murder ballads’ since many of them are based on tragic killings. These horrific events are frequently also recounted in books. A small collection of such regional legends are told in Bruce Jones’ “White Christmas Bloody Christmas” (the Lawson family murders); Ron Hall’s outstanding “The Carroll County Courthouse Tragedy” (the Hillsville shootout with the Allens and Edwards men); and “The Ballad of Frankie Silver” (one of Sharyn McCrumb’s bestselling “Ballads Series” of historical novels). The art of ballad writing may be less common than it once was but it still exists. The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s collections include two recordings of Jim and Artie (Melton) Marshall of Hillsville, Virginia. The couple had a long career of performing and recording on the local ‘10-4’ label in the last half of the 20th century. In the “Ballad of Fancy Gap” Jim, a long-time truck driver, wrote about the dangerous four-mile stretch of steep curvy Route 52 from Fancy Gap to Cana. The devout couple also preserved older, often spiritual songs such as “Brother Sheffey” and “The Night The Angels Sang.” Sheffey was an itinerant mountain preacher in the 1800s remembered as “the Saint of the Wilderness” who wasn’t “very good at preaching but had a powerful way of prayer.” He was leading prayer at a camp meeting in 1895 in Giles County, Virginia, when, it is said, the congregation was joined in song by the “voices of their departed loved ones” from heaven.

This is the story of a love song with Mount Airy ties. It was a love that went terribly wrong for “Poor Ellen Smith.”

The body of Ellen Smith was found July 21, 1892, by Hattie Pratt as she walked to work in the laundry of the prestigious Zinzendorf Hotel in Winston-Salem. Truth be told, she didn’t find it so much as she was directed to it by a young man dressed in a dapper brown suit and wearing a black derby hat.

Hattie found the pretty young girl shot dead, blood soaking her clothing, her white apron tied to a nearby bush.

Another man soon arrived. He took the apron down and covered the girl’s face out of respect. He had also been directed by the gentleman in the dapper brown suit and the black derby hat to the scene.

Ellen, a cook for a family nearby, was quickly identified and her story was soon pieced together. She’d left her employer’s home the afternoon before and come to the woods behind the hotel to meet her young man, Peter DeGraff. The couple had been seen arguing recently. DeGraff told friends he wanted to be done with Ellen.

It was assumed that the dapper young man Hattie Pratt spoke with that morning was DeGraff. He’d had been in and out of trouble with the law for years and spent time in jail for illegally owning firearms. By his own count he had “ruined” no less than five girls and the police had liked him for a murder about a year earlier though they could never prove it. He and his family were well known to the sheriff.

DeGraff made no attempt to hide where he was for a month after the slaying but he was not arrested.

Citizens began accusing the sheriff of cowardice or of not caring about the murder of a “poor girl of bad character.”

Later, DeGraff would say he’d gone to Virginia, then New Mexico before finding a job in Mount Airy at a sawmill owned by John A. Yokley. He lived and worked here, following Winston-Salem newspapers where his name appeared on a regular basis.

In June 1893, nearly a year after the murder, he returned to his old stomping grounds and the new sheriff wasted no time in arresting him.

People closely followed the hearing and incarceration of the dapper young man whose hair was always meticulously combed. His trial was sensational but brief and the jury took only 20 minutes to return a guilty verdict. He fought the conviction to the state supreme court but they upheld the ruling and he was condemned to hang on Feb. 8, 1894.

He was visited by reporters, friends and admirers including 14-year-old Ben Jarrell who learned “The Song of Peter DeGraff” from the man himself. A song he would eventually teach to his son, Tommy, though by then it was known as “Poor Ellen Smith.”

Ballads are story songs. The ancient musical tradition allowed events in history to be recorded in cultures where few could read or write. Brought here by the earliest settlers in this region from their native Scotland, Ireland, and England, they preserved both centuries-old stories from their homelands such as the sad “Barbara Allen” that dates back to at least 1666.

They continued the practice here, immortalizing the tragic tales of people such as Frances ‘Frankie’ Silver, hung for the 1831 murder of her husband near Morganton; Tom Dula/Dooley, hung for the 1866 murder of his lover Laura Foster; Floyd and Claude Allen, executed after the Hillsville Courthouse shootout, 1912; the Lawsons, originally from Quakers Gap, and the horrific Christmas Day murder-suicide near Germanton in 1929.

Not all ballads are love-gone-wrong and murder. Some are about disasters such as the 1970s hit, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” Trains were the most powerful thing on land in the 1800s and early 1900s. Railway accidents were major news events, and often subjects for romanticized poems and songs. These songs spanned a wide range of topics, including religion, stills, ghosts, and politics.

In the early 1900s and again in the mid- to late 1900s when there was a resurgence of interest in American folklore, people traveled through the North Carolina Appalachians finding and recording the old songs. These ‘song catchers’ preserved a great deal of history that might otherwise have vanished as the older generations passed on. We are forever grateful to them for collecting these fleeting and beautiful oral histories.

And, perhaps, spare a thought for poor Ellen Smith, forever 19, and forever tied to Surry County by the actions of a feckless and vain young man.

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228