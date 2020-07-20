Banding together in tough times

Many credit their experience in the work programs with success later in life, a life that often featured community service. Often called the Greatest Generation, they were forged by the adversities of World War I, the 1918 Influenza Pandemic, and the Great Depression. Young Gilmer married Helen Goard after he left the WPA. They lived in Delaware for a while but ultimately returned to Mount Airy where Gilmer served as a Mount Airy City policeman for several years. He is seen here during a special event in front of the Blue Ridge Insurance on South Main Street.
President Roosevelt’s clearly laid-out plans to address the 30% national unemployment, help an agricultural industry that was on its knees, and establish strong foreign policies instilled a sense of hope across the nation. One of the first programs set up in Surry County was an experimental station created to study soil erosion and nutrient depletion, among the most important concerns to the region’s many farmers.
John Rufus Vernon, of Lowgap, with a family that eventually counted nine children, landed a foreman position with the WPA in the mid-1930s. The program was specifically designed not to compete with existing jobs. Instead projects were chosen that provided public good but wouldn’t have been considered a priority at the time. Some of the many Surry projects included construction of the Bannertown School, improved schools at White Plains, Pilot Mountain, Dobson, and State Road, a sewer system for Elkin, a librarian and road improvement work on South and Virginia streets in Mount Airy, and staff for a county health office. Vernon was involved in building rock bridges and walls on the Blue Ridge Parkway and laying out trails at Raven Knob.
President Herbert Hoover’s well-intentioned but ultimately failed policies set the stage for Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s victory in 1932. It broke all records to that point, sweeping Republicans out of office across the country. Surry County followed the state and national trends and local newspapers of the day touted his policies as “masterful” and wished him “the greatest possible measure of success in his effort to lead the nation out of the slough of despond.”
Crews broke ground for the Blue Ridge Parkway on Sept. 11, 1935, near Cumberland Knob in Surry County. The majority of the work was done by private contractors but WPA and CCC work crews did a fair share as well. Unskilled laborers cleared roadsides, landscaping, and grading work. Skilled workers built the stone walls, bridges, and archways. Today the 469-mile long park attracts 15 million visitors who spend an estimated $1.1 billion in the communities that line it.
The Emergency Relief Appropriation Act of 1935 funded a number of FDR’s New Deal programs, such as the WPA but also the Federal Art Project which paid writers, artists, and musicians to create public art and cultural projects. Sculptor Anita Weschler created the terra cotta bas relief sculpture in the Elkin Post Office. Entitled “Early Days at Elkin,” it depicts a small herd of elk drinking from Big Elk Creek, now known as Elkin Creek.
On Oct. 18, 1929, the ailing stock market started to slide. Years of low and stagnant wages in the midst of a top-heavy economic expansion, a struggling farm sector, and an overall poor global economy combined with other forces to pull the plug on the Roaring Twenties.
The slide became a plummet on Oct. 24, called ‘Black Thursday.’ The plummet became a freefall on ‘Black Monday’ which became a crash on ‘Black Tuesday,’ Oct. 29.
I can’t see evidence that Surry County much noticed.
Local farmers, with several bad years under their belts, were still on a high from the “first annual” county fair in September. One bright spot for them was that tobacco hit an all-time high of $18.09 a hundred weight.
Elkin citizens were organizing a hospital. Mount Airy was working on a library and had just issued a $35,000 school bond. Health officers in several area counties were powering a campaign to get children immunized against diseases such as smallpox and diphtheria to stave off the nearly annual outbreaks.
There were economic troubles in Surry County but they were largely among the farmers who, after years of drought conditions and outdated land-management practices were fighting a losing battle with depleted soil that resulted in poorer harvests year on year.
By October of 1932, as the political campaigns heated up between President Herbert Hoover and New York Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt, unemployment nationwide was 30%. Locally the numbers weren’t as bad but there was still great need.
Newly appointed Surry Health Officer Dr. T.C. Britt conducted a survey of 2,880 elementary school children. He found that an average of 10% of the students in Elkin, Mount Airy, and Pilot Mountain, the three largest towns in the county, were underweight. Rural schools fared worse with as many as 24% in some schools being underweight.
Britt was concerned the undernourished condition of so many children would result in worse-than-usual epidemics of the contagious diseases that routinely visited the area; diphtheria, typhus, smallpox, polio, and more. As was usual, the communities came together to address the problem, each giving what they could to help.
Mrs. T.C. Britt was a member of the Mount Airy School’s Parent Teacher Association. She coordinated a school lunch program with funds from the Red Cross and gifts from local people and businesses. Five grocers in town provided the meat for soup that the high school home economics department prepared. That winter the program fed 171 students at the Rockford and North Main Street elementary schools.
In a memoir available on the Surry Digital Heritage site, Evola Vernon Hawks’ family history of the Great Depression is archived. Her father, John Rufus Vernon, owned a grocery in Pine Ridge. It went out of business when too many customers couldn’t pay their debt to the store and he moved the family back to the family farm.
“We saw good and bad times,” she recalled. “Neighbor helped neighbor. … [they] would often borrow from each other, sugar, salt, meal, milk, butter, or whatever was needed. But I can’t remember many bad times.”
Norman Webb of Mount Airy, interviewed by the Mount Airy News in 2009, was a World War II veteran who landed on Utah Beach as part of the D-Day invasion. Like many of his comrades, he was part of what we call today the Greatest Generation, people who came of age in the Great Depression. In order to help his family he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) at 16.
“I credit the CCC with giving me the training that helped me survive World War II,” he said at the time. Like everyone, he earned $30 a month, most of which was sent home to the family.
The work was hard, the pay wasn’t great, but the attitude was one of cooperation. A sense that if everyone worked together, the nation would come out of the Great Depression stronger than ever. An attitude summed up by the editor of the Times in 1932 when the county implemented a similar program before Roosevelt was elected.
“The plan of the county relief commission, which is under the able direction of welfare officer John Comer, is to use the fund received from the state relief agency for the purpose of providing employment [rather than direct payments]. One of the most dangerous evils likely to rise [from the current situation] is the loss of pride and personal ambition. …. Jobs where the needy are able to work is the real way out of the depression. [the public works projects might not seem priorities at that time but would create] many enduring things … which our children and grandchildren will continue to enjoy.”
Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228