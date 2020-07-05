Carroll schools to operate on split schedule

July 5, 2020 John Peters II Top Stories 0

Students to attend 2 days per week

Staff report

HILLSVILLE, Va. — The Carroll County, Virginia, public schools announced recently its plans for how to restart classes indoors with social distancing.

The system will be holding classes in its schools four days per week this fall, though individual students will only be attending classes two of those days. The rest of their instruction and work time will be done online.

The school system also said it would be delaying the start of the school year until Aug. 17, as part of Gov. Ralph Northem’s Phase III reopening plan for the state.

“Since we are projected to be in Phase III of the Governor’s Reopening of Virginia Plan, we will start the PreK -12 school year on a hybrid model of instruction with students attending school two days a week on a rotating schedule and teacher-led remote instruction the other three days,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Burnette.

“Students will be divided into an A group and a B group with A group students attending school on Monday and Tuesday and B group students attending school on Thursday and Friday. Students will be grouped by address so that family members will be able to attend on the same day,” Burnette wrote.

“Wednesday mornings will be used for online remediation and office hours with teachers from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Teachers will also be available for an office hour each evening to answer any student/parent questions related to student work. Six feet social distancing will be maintained in each classroom.”

“We will follow all social distancing, mass gathering and enhanced cleaning guidelines recommended by the Virginia Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control with waiver requests for guidelines that would make it impossible to reopen our schools,” the superintendent said.

According to the release, students and staff will be required to wear face coverings at times when social distancing is not possible. Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be followed during recess times and anytime in communal areas. Mixing of classes and changing of classes will be discouraged whenever possible. Bus transportation will be provided to students who do not have other means of transportation to school with social distancing and wearing of masks required. Parents who can take their children to school are encouraged to do so.

“Parents will be requested to ask health screening questions of their children and perform temperature checks each morning. The health screenings and temperature checks will be repeated when the student arrives at school. Students will report directly to their classrooms when arriving at school and all meals will be eaten in the classrooms as well. School meals will be sent home with students for the days they will not be attending in person,” wrote Burnette.

Students will have the option to attend school remotely for the 2020-21 school year and will be allowed to return when Virginia enters Phase III+ or continue to attend remotely for the rest of the year based upon parent choice and successful completion of all school work.

“Although we hope that we are able to enter Phase III+ sooner rather than later, we feel it is necessary to return to school with restrictions to provide our students with direct instruction from their teacher as much as possible. The information provided is for information purposes so parents can begin planning for the 2020-2021 school year,” Burnette wrote.

Burnette reminded parents to keep in mind this is a fluid situation that can change given the circumstances. According to the Virginia Department of Health, individual classrooms could be quarantined if one student tested positive with the virus in the class.

“Taking this into account, flexibility is key within our schools when reopening. Our hope is that we can provide the children of Carroll County the best possible education they can receive while maintaining the health and well being of our community. Please be patient with us as we make decisions about the reopening of schools and navigate these most difficult of times.”