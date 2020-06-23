I-74 West connector closed for repairs

June 23, 2020

Highway could be closed 2-3 days

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

The state has shut down the westbound lanes of the I-74 connector to make repairs that could last 2-3 days.

The N.C. Department of Transportation sent out a message to the media at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday saying that a broken pipe underneath I-74 was forcing emergency repairs that would close down the two westbound lanes from U.S. 601 (around Sheetz) to the next exit, Red Brush Road.

A section of westbound Interstate 74 in Surry County will close this evening in order for N.C. Department of Transportation crews to repair a broken pipe under I-74 between exit 11 and exit 8.

“Crews will dig into the interstate, remove the broken concrete pipe, install a new pipe, fill the cavity and resurface the area,” said David Uchiyama, of the Raleigh office. “NCDOT engineers estimate the operation to take two or three days depending on weather.”

Local traffic will be able to avoid the closure by taking rural routes McKinney Road or Old Cadle Ford Road to reach Red Brush Road.

For heavier trucks and interstate traffic, the DOT is recommending vehicles avoid the connector altogether.

John Shelton, director of Surry County Emergency Services, said he had been contacted by the DOT. He said tractor-trailers coming north on U.S. 52 should continue up into the city and then take N.C. 89 if they need to reach I-77.

“Transportation officials advise drivers to plan the detour into their commute and to follow all posted signs,” said Uchiyama.

Shortly after the closing, truck traffic was backing up on U.S. 601/Rockford Street from trucks exiting the connector who weren’t aware of the repairs. One trucker confirmed he had been detoured from I-74.

Wreck scene

In April 2019, a tanker truck carrying a full load of diesel (estimated at about 7,700 gallons) wrecked while traveling in the westbound lanes of the connector in that same stretch of road.

Shelton said at that time the truck flipped over at least twice and eventually bounded over to the eastbound lanes. The tank ruptured, and the diesel fuel spilled out onto the ground and rain into a storm drain that keeps rainwater from puddling up along the highway.

Ultimate Towing & Recovery, based in Mount Airy, has HAZMAT cleanup services and was brought in to stop the fuel from spreading out into many tributaries that are fed by the storm drainage. Shelton said there were 20 to 25 locations where absorbent was used to catch the diesel.

Shelton said he didn’t know if that accident and diesel fuel spill had any relationship to this week’s repairs, or even if the pipe repair was in the same place as the accident.