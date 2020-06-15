Milk — it does a community good!

According to the county extension office, there is only one remaining dairy in Surry County. Producers, unless they sell directly to consumers, have no control over the price of their product. They are nearly entirely at the mercy of the companies who buy their milk in a take-it-or-leave-it market. The wildly fluctuating price (it can swing from $13 per hundred pounds of milk to $17 and back again in a fiscal quarter) makes it difficult to plan for yearly purchases or to survive downturns in market consumption as the costs of operating a dairy continue to rise. The vast majority of county farms are family-run operations but the average age of farmers in the county is 58. Many have left the dairy industry or farming all together, as the financial realities take their toll. Pictured is Mountain View Farm near Dobson which has turned to the less volatile poultry industry.
Surry County was home to many dairy farms over the years. Before the 1890s most people kept a cow or two to provide the home with milk and other dairy products. Without refrigeration milk needed to be consumed or turned into something more shelf-stable, such as cheese or butter, pretty quickly. About 1900, some farmers built larger herds. They bottled and delivered milk each day to houses close by. Hatcher’s Dairy sold their own milk. Surry Dairies was a co-op of several farms. Customers were expected to wash the bottles and put them out for the deliveryman to pick up each day.
Thurmond Chatham, president of Chatham Manufacturing, established the Klondike Farms in 1927 near Elkin. Such dairies were part of a trend among wealthy progressives such as Katherine Smith Reynolds and George Vanderbilt. Recent scientific discoveries identified unsanitary conditions as the cause for many deadly diseases such as Typhoid fever. These “sanitary dairies” were very highly visible private support of public health initiatives to provide safe milk for family consumption. Klondike’s “Golden Guernsey” herd was world-renowned. Locally it was said Klondike milk made “the best chocolate milk.”
Bottles of milk, delivered to homes each day, were sealed with thin cardboard caps that fit in a groove in the neck of the bottle. This allowed dirt and bacteria from flies to settle on the exposed lip of the bottle. Hatcher’s Dairy used a cap made of thick waxed paper that covered the bottle opening completely, a feature they stressed in their advertising when they opened in 1936. McKinney’s Dairy lids, shown here, were the same style. McKinney’s became Bowman’s Dairy later on. Maple Grove Dairy was operated by Jesse Dunbar in the 1920s and 30s.
I may have mentioned before that I grew up on a dairy farm in Pennsylvania. The 200-acre farm had been in my Grandma Rauhauser’s family since the mid-1800s. Dairy farming is hard work, 365 days a year, with no real down time. Those cows always need fed and milked and calves are born with no regard for the hour of the day or the day of the week.
But farming is a good life, too. Surrounded by family for miles around, we kids were in 4-H and have boxes of ribbons to show for it. My sister, Annie, and I both served with the York County Dairy Princess program. She was an actual dairy princess. Twice. I was first runner-up a decade earlier (but I still got the tiara!).
One of the things that surprised me the most when we first moved to Surry County 15 years ago was the distinct lack of dairy farms. At the time there were a few, I was told. Today, with more than 150,000 acres in agriculture and 1,064 farms across the county, there is just one dairy farm left; the Mitchell farm near Dobson.
Once upon a time, however, well-known businessmen started up dairies with all the pomp and flourish given to new factories and stores.
“Hatcher’s Dairy Offers Mt. Airy Grade ‘A’ Service” declared the Yadkin Valley News headline in August 1936. Frank L. Hatcher, president and part owner of several businesses in Mount Airy including Mount Airy Knitting, established “The newest of ten Grade ‘A’ dairies that serve the people of Mount Airy with milk and milk products…” The dairy stressed they provided “a modern service from a health approved plant off the Mount Airy – Stuart highway near Brim.”
Grade ‘A’ was a designation earned by meeting proper milk handling regulations aimed at food safety.
When Ed Davis upgraded his milk house in 1931 he invited everyone to come to his farm, Beech Falls Dairy, to “come see for themselves just how much care is taken to protect their health and he is especially anxious to have them come and see the new equipment.”
The “new equipment” included stainless steel cooling cabinets to store bottles of milk before delivery to customers’ homes, a Kelvinator holding, and a “patented bottling device.” The cows were “milked in a sanitary, state-approved milking house, the milk is carried to the bottling house, where it is strained through a sterilized cloth and run through a special ariating (sic)cooling coil…”
Jesse Prather, a local retail owner, and W.G. Sydnor, who owned an insurance agency, operated at least two local creameries in the 1920s and 30s. It’s difficult to keep the company names straight since it seems to have been common practice to refer to the same company by different names but the men in partnership with Raymond Brannock sold Granite City Creamery in 1929. In 1931 Prather and Sydnor were operating the Surry Creamery on East Oak Street where they made and sold “Mount Airy Maid” ice cream.
The one thing that didn’t change was the emphasis on sanitation and working with the state and county health departments to assure their customers they provided a “Wholesome Nutritious Relief.”
Typhoid fever, a deadly bacteria spread most commonly via water and milk contaminated with manure, sickened 20,000 North Carolinians in 1911. More than 1,500 died that year. Public health officials were desperate to educate the public and stop the spread of this preventable killer.
Improved sanitation and strictly enforced regulations for the pasteurization and handling of milk have all but eradicated typhus as a danger in the industrialized world today.
But in the early 1900s, the race was on to provide the best, safest supply of milk across Surry County. Local dairies such as Allred’s, Wm. Beamer’s, Lovill’s, Shelton’s, Charlie Taylor’s Meadowview Dairy, the Webb brothers’ Prudential Dairy, R.B. Hines’ Pine Street Dairy and many others serviced homes in their immediate area.
As motorized trucking became more affordable, and refrigeration more practical, large companies undercut local producers making it difficult to remain viable. Iredell County, long the leading dairy county in the state, had 200 dairy farms at one time. Today there are barely 20.
June is Dairy Month … raise a glass of ice cold milk or an ice cream cone and toast the dairy men and women who worked so hard to provide safe and nutritious food for Surry County families.
Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228