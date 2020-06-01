Some things never change

JH Fulton shipped a great deal of produce down the Cape Fear & Yadkin Valley rails to South Carolina in the early 1900s. Surry’s cabbage fields and apple orchards were a major source of export. Telegrams were messages transmitted on electric wires over long distances using electric bursts to represent letters, first used in the US in the 1840s. Less expensive than telephones, and days faster than postal service, telegrams were a nearly instant form of communication widely used well into the 1900s. Developed by Alexander Graham Bell from an improvement he made on Edison’s “business phonograph,” the Dictaphone (1907) allowed notes and letters to be dictated in a natural speaking voice, recorded on a wax cylinder, and transcribed by a typist. Advertisements in newspapers from Charlotte to Wilmington to Winston assured business owners and those in sales the change from the stilted language of a traditionally dictated letter to a “talked letter” would result in much higher sales from “customers scattered all over the United States – perhaps over the world.” The typewriter, invented in 1828, became practical in 1870 and quickly became an essential element in offices by producing reliably legible records and communications. This typewriter was used by Claudine Speight Belton when she was at Mount Airy High School in the mid-1940s. Both machines date from the 1920s or ‘30s. Bob Rogers was the service manager for Niblock Typewriter Company on Main Street in Mount Airy. The business sold, rented, and serviced typewriters and other office equipment in the 1970s and ‘80s. This ad is from the 1978 Surry County Telephone book. Rogers was a collector of office machines and donated several to the museum including the Sharp calculators pictured elsewhere with this column. Calculating numbers accurately is vital to most businesses so it’s no wonder some of the most ancient business machines, such as the Sumerian abacus from 2700 BCE, were calculators. The first modern computer was developed in the 1940s to work complex and repetitive mathematical equations for engineering and weapons trajectories. Pictured are, from left, a Marchant adding machine, 1930s; three Sharp electronic calculators, 1970s for the ‘pocket calculators’ and 1988 for the larger version; and a 1983 TRS-80 Model III Microcomputer from Radio Shack with user’s manual, software library of floppy disks, and a 1985 update for operation after 01-02-00.

Eight men went fishing on Monday, July 8, 1895. It was a good day to go fishing, hot but with a breeze coming off the mountains. Farmers in the area were bringing in their wheat, rye and barley. Folks across the region were transfixed by reports of the sensational murder trial of Dr. Payne in Lexington.

A perfect day to go fishing but hardly a newsworthy event. The interesting thing about this outing on this particular day was the fishermen involved; “Messrs. JH Fulton, SC Franklin, JD Smith, George Fawcett, AL Bunker, Robt Bray and Lawson Trotter” as well as W.J. Boylin, editor of the Yadkin Valley News that reported the outing that week.

In 1895, this was a “fishing excursion” between friends, some of the movers and shakers of this section of the county. In today’s terms we might call this a networking event.

Jefferson D. Smith, Gertrude Smith’s father and long-time Mount Airy merchant; college student George Fawcett was son of the president of the First National Bank and future director of the institution himself; city commissioner A. L. Bunker would also become a director of the First National.

Joseph H. Fulton, son of Winston Fulton and part of the family tobacco business, who was an early financial supporter of the Cape Fear & Yadkin Valley Railroad, also became a director of First National Bank and branched out on his own as a wholesale produce dealer.

Starting a successful business — and keeping it going — is hard. A fifth of all small businesses fail in their first year, another 30% don’t survive their second year. By the 10th year, fewer than a third remain.

The rules of the business world haven’t really changed that much over time. Identify a need and come up with a cost-effective way to supply that need. Buy low, sell high. Diversify risk. Location, Location, Location. Take advantage of opportunities whenever and wherever they present themselves. Surround yourself with a network of well-connected, skilled, competent people.

Business owners in this region have applied those basic principles for a long time, building a rural, pass-through county into a destination spot with several thriving industries over the 250 years Surry has existed.

As with any trade, having the correct tools to do the job is important to success. Things we think of today as commonplace or even outdated, were real game-changers once upon a time. Something as simple as carbon paper (1806), staplers (1878), rubber stamps (1883), or legal pads (1888) found their way into everyday use quickly.

Competition moved fast and every minute that could be saved or every expense that could be cut might make the difference between landing that new contract — or not. And Surry County businesses seem to have been very good at landing them.

With increased access to the outside world after the Civil War, communication with potential customers became vital, people the owners didn’t see every day. Business directories, similar to a phone book but with much more personal information, listed pertinent information about the state’s counties, industries, and resources along with people’s addresses, occupations, and marital status.

Such information was critical to traveling sales representatives and made the directory’s cost of $5 (equivalent to $140 today) worth every penny.

The earliest directory we have for Surry County was published in 1867 when the county population was recorded as 10,380. It shows four hotels, four manufacturers (two textile and two tobacco), and 13 merchants (mostly general stores).

By 1872, county population had increased to 11,252 (an 8.4% increase) and there were now 10 manufacturers listed adding more textile and tobacco but also a shoe factory near Hamburg Street.

The coming railroad sparked a tremendous growth in business numbers and diversity as the train could carry more and heavier freight economically than horses. Population jumped 36% to 15,301. There were 10 hotels and boarding houses; 62 manufacturers now counting wagonworks, cabinet makers, coopers, distilleries, iron foundries, tanneries, and saddle and harness makers; and 48 merchants, some now specializing in tinware, fancy groceries, millinery goods, and stationers, equivalent to today’s office supply stores.

By the time our intrepid group of businessmen went fishing there were 20 hotels and boarding houses for tourists and traveling salesmen, visiting executives and customers; 86 manufacturers that didn’t yet include the sprawling furniture factories or the most famous textile complex; and more than 145 merchants.

This has long been a location that rises to every opportunity. It will be exciting to see where the future takes us.

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228