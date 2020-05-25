Remember those who gave all

The front page of the Mount Airy Times, Sept. 8, 1944, reported on 22 local men and women involved in the war effort. Gunner and radio operator Tech. Sgt. Johnson was born in Mount Airy and killed in action when his plane went down August 19 somewhere over France. Bombardier 2nd Lt. Sydney Samet, whose family owned Samet’s Furniture Store on North Main Street, died four days later when his B-24 bomber was shot down in Austria. Sgt. Dobson’s family had a happier ending. He bailed out of his bomber near Hannover, Germany, and was a POW before returning to Mount Airy. Marine Cpl. Jonathan W. Bowling, of Patrick County, was assigned to the Marine Corps Reserve’s 4th Combat Engineer Battalion out of Lynchburg, Virginia. He died of wounds received Jan. 26, 2005, in Al Anbar Province, Iraq when he was 23. In his brief time he managed to impress many people as expressed by Master Sgt. Ramon Hampton, the officer who brought him home. “To see the out pouring of love from your community truly moved me as a man and a Marine. I believe that is because you raised a very fine son,” he wrote in Bowling’s memorial. “I pray that my sons become half the man that Jonathan became in his time here and that I would be as proud of them as you were of your son.” Americans continue to serve around the globe, protecting American allies and interests off shore to keep dangers far from those who live at home. First Lt. Leevi K. Barnard was lost to an IED near Baghdad on May 21, 2009. He deliberately prepared to be well-qualified for service as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom as part of the ROTC and through his studies at UNC-Charlotte where he earned degrees in political science and Arabic studies. He was a Field Artilleryman from the 113th Battalion supporting the 252nd Combined Arms Battalion. He was described by friends and family as a “quiet man with a dry sense of humor … (a) thoughtful person.” He lived in Mount Airy but grew up in Patrick County, Virginia. The crewmembers who died in the crash of ‘Hard To Get’ on August, 23, 1944, were eventually located and taken to the Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium where all military remains in the European Theatre were taken for identification through 1960. More than 5,000 Americans, mostly airmen of the US Army Air Forces, are buried there. Serving on an air crew was dangerous during WWII, with 52,173 combat deaths and tens of thousands more lost to accidents. In 1960, the six were moved to the Keokuk National Cemetery in Iowa to be near the greatest number of their family members.

“Enemy fighters, six o’clock low.”

These were the last words of Cpl. Franklin Atwood at 12:10 p.m., August 23, 1944.

He lit up his guns trying to take the German fighters down. They returned fire, peppering the plane with two blasts of 20mm bullets.

“The first one caught the tail-gunner (Atwood) squarely in the chest,” reported Cpl. Daniel Suzyn. “I am certain he was killed instantly.”

Atwood was three months shy of his 26th birthday.

They were aboard plane 523, part of the 724 Bomb Squadron, 451st Bomb Group, 15th Air Force. The crew, which included bombardier 2nd Lt. Sydney Samet of Mount Airy, had nearly reached its target, an airfield in Markersdorf, Austria.

Smaller and less well-known than the ‘Mighty Eighth” bombers that flew out of England, the 15th was vital to the coming victory over the Axis Powers. Officially classified as the Mediterranean Theatre, their crews flew out of the Foggia region of Southern Italy, raining destruction onto the vital Messerschmidt production facilities in Germany, and the petroleum tanks in Ploesti, Romania. The relentless strategic bombing campaign destroyed airfields, infrastructure, and important supply hubs from France to Hungary.

This particular crew had completed six successful missions in the 11 days prior to this one, all in B-24 Liberators but this was the first time in this particular ship. She had nose art, as many bombers did, of a pretty girl. She sat cross-legged over the title, “Hard To Get.” The crew was in the #5 position in the formation, the lowest tier of bombers, center rear.

It was often called “Tail-end Charlie” or “Coffin Position” for good reason.

“It was the third (round) … that set the waist of the plane on fire,” Suzyn, the left waist gunner of the crew, continued in his report. “The last thing I remember in the plane is groping in the flames for my parachute…Then I passed out.”

Navigator of 523, the ‘Hard To Get,’ was 2nd Lt. Ray Chisholm of Missouri. He was wounded in the initial attack. Upper turret gunner, Cpl. David Beck of Winston-Salem helped him get to the bomb bay where those who were able were grabbing their chutes from the flames to bail out.

Staff Sgt. Frank Peterson, nose gunner in an adjacent bomber reported, “The left wing was badly hit and the plane tipped over on its right wing immediately.”

“The wing was enveloped in flames as it started to lose altitude,” added Staff Sgt. Robert Welker, tail gunner in Peterson’s plane. “I did not observe any parachutes.”

Of the 11 men on the ‘Hard To Get’ that day, five were able to get their gear and bail. Bombardier 2nd Lt. Syndey Samet, just 20 years old, was not among them.

Beck and Suzyn reported they last saw him at his “regular position” in the nose of the plane. When the plane rolled and began to spin, the centrifugal force combined with the smoke and flames would have made it nearly impossible to traverse the interior. The plane crashed near the Austrian town of St. Polten.

The five who made it out were all captured and held as POWs for several months but survived the war to make their reports.

Those still in the bomber were listed as Missing In Action for months and awarded the Air Medal for “meritorious achievement … while participating in sustained operational activities against the enemy.” When the first of the survivors was liberated and details of the flight’s fate were established, the six were declared Killed In Action.

They are buried as they died, together, under one headstone in the Keokuk National Cemetery in Iowa.

The staff of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is sharply aware of the sacrifices made by so many to protect not only their country but the lives and freedoms of our allies. We are deeply grateful for their service and grieve for their loss.

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228