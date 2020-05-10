Moms have always played key role

In December 1879 Joseph H. Bitting 34 died of consumption (tuberculosis) leaving his young wife Jennie a widow with three small children, the youngest only eight months old.
She moved back in with her parents, Dr. Joseph and Mary Hollingsworth. Her family’s status and wealth gave her options other women in her position wouldn’t have had. Motherhood is always a challenge but such circumstances were sometimes crippling.
Motherhood, however, doesn’t just involve young children, though that is often what people think of at first. Adult children are seen relying on and venerating their mothers throughout history in newspaper articles, cards, photographs, and many other documents.
In the best of times, many American families struggled to make ends meet, especially in rural and small-town areas. Making those ends stretch fell to the wife and mother of the family as she made and then mended clothes, kept a garden, cow, and chickens to feed the family, gathered wild fruits and berries to can or dry so there would be food through the winter and, perhaps, some to sell.
“Wives! Sisters!! Mothers!!!” reads an ad in the Elkin Times on Halloween 1895 as the nation clawed its way out of the Panic of 1893, an economic depression similar in many ways to the Great Depression. “You have been toiling all the year and living close on account of the hard times but that is past now and you have an abundant crop of Fruit, Berries, Vegetables, Wheat, Rye, Etc and we have a big lot of nice dress goods…which we are anxious to dispose of.”
Retailers such as Elkin’s J.S. Bell knew the women were the key to the family purse, even then. They listed the goods she would need to make winter clothing, the items such as shoes that she couldn’t make herself, and inexpensive luxuries like snuff, “fancy groceries”, and hats at a time when she might have some extra resources to barter or sell in town.
Sometimes it was a mother’s shrewd bargaining skills that determined whether the children had socks and gloves to wear or not and something more than johnny cakes to eat. This is the sort of circumstance that engendered the devotion expressed by many adults to their mothers into the early part of the 20th century when Mother’s Day was established and many of our current traditions regarding mothers began.
Soldiers sent overseas during World Wars I and II often addressed their letters to “Dear Mother” and filled it with assurances they were doing a good job, they were safe, and they were comfortable.
Sept 9th, 1918
Dear Mother, Just a line from your boy, all is well and having a very good time. I have been moving some since I wrote you last. I am back in France again … I didn’t get very far away from France but I went far enough to learn what real war was. In the sector we just left this Regiment has the honor of being the first American troop on the front to take a prisoner, the first American troops to “go over the top” and the first American troops to take a town. That does pretty well to begin with does it not? Our casualties were light.” Fred C. Pruitt to his mother, Mrs. William Pruitt, Mount Airy.
When the Surry County troops returned after WWI, there was a parade on Saturday, June 22, 1918, that crossed the county from Pilot Mountain and Elkin, converging in Mount Airy. Mothers of soldiers rode in the parade as guests of honor.
Of course, many children find that maternal roll being filled by extended family members or dads who struggle valiantly to learn how to braid hair. To all those who fill this important roll for children young and old, the staff at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History wishes you all the strength in the world as you teach and nurture, love and worry. Happy Mother’s Day.
