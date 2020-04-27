Centenarians revered in olden days

Squire James Odell was often celebrated in local newspapers for his advanced age and Civil War service. He enlisted in Danbury, rode a train with other recruits to a High Point gun manufacturer, then trained near Raleigh. His first battle was near New Bern in March 1862 before heading north for engagements across Virginia and then on to Gettysburg. Born in Stokes County near the Virginia line, he lived with his son, Deputy Sheriff Mack Odell in Toast for the last few years of his life. Courtesy of the Forsyth County Public Library Photograph Collection.

Courtesy of the Forsyth County Public Library Photograph Collection. Squire James Odell was often celebrated in local newspapers for his advanced age and Civil War service. He enlisted in Danbury, rode a train with other recruits to a High Point gun manufacturer, then trained near Raleigh. His first battle was near New Bern in March 1862 before heading north for engagements across Virginia and then on to Gettysburg. Born in Stokes County near the Virginia line, he lived with his son, Deputy Sheriff Mack Odell in Toast for the last few years of his life. - Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Wilcher and Cordelia (Hines) Banner had eight children who survived infancy. Four of th em reached their 90s and one, Sarah, lived to be 106 years and three days old. Sarah (left) and her sister Virginia (right) are seen with Mount Airy’s Dr. Roy Mitchell on an outing to Atlantic City, New Jersey about 1920. The four, and the dates of their births and deaths, are Sarah Banner Smith (1888-1994), James Hines Banner (1891-1989); Jesse Moore Banner (1894-1985); and Virginia Banner Vestal (1896-1996). - Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Grace Smith’s death certificate states “Had Rheumatism for a long time. Could remember the Revolution War.” This was probably a confusion on her part but it is estimated that she was born about 1790. Adelaide Yates Bunker, born in 1823, said Grace was her nannie. Grace was a wedding gift to Sarah Yates when she married Eng Bunker in 1843 and nursed all of the 21 children born to both Adelaide and her sister Sarah. Aunt Grace died Dec. 14 1915 and was said to be 120 at her passing. - Mount Airy Museum of Regional History One of the earliest and longest serving Methodist ministers in this state, Rev. James Needham was lovingly called “Father Needham” until his death just shy of 100. He was born in 1799 in Randolph County “where books were scarce and schools were few and inferior.” He was essentially self-taught and would later help found the Trinity Library Association which grew into Trinity College. He worked more than 75 years in the Methodist church across the Piedmont, serving as a supply minister, particularly loved for his revival sermons. Eulogized as “one of the humblest men I ever knew…he showed the people how a Christian lives…(an now) he showed how a Christian dies.” - - Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Ruth Minick didn’t quite make the century mark but she was 93 when she passed in 2001. She was, however, one of the regions preeminent historians and educators. After teaching at Mount Airy City Schools she served as principal of North Main and South Main elementary schools and retired with 43 years of service. She continued teaching through her weekly history columns, making history not only interesting but always present for the people of the region. - -

On July 1, 1863, Corporal Squire James Odell laid hidden in the tall grass between pastureland and a stand of trees. The afternoon sun was blazingly hot that day when Odell’s men advanced. Company G of the NC 53rd was among those involved in the unexpected battle on McPherson’s Ridge, the first of many skirmishes of the Gettysburg Battle.

Odell had taken a mini ball to the thigh which had broken the bone. The battle raged around him and advanced into the small town, fighting from house to house, pushing the Union soldiers on to the high ground of Cemetery Ridge.

He hid in the woods for days before he was captured and taken to a Union hospital. He had a limp for the rest of his life but the war was over for him that day. A journey he began in Danbury where he enlisted.

Odell told this story to the crowd of friends and family who attended his 100th birthday celebration in October 1937, a story shared in the Mount Airy News.

Corp. Odell lived another two years and at 102 years, three months and 28 days, he was not the oldest known Surry Countian to live.

This being the 100th “Our History” column, I thought we’d mark it by looking at some of the region’s folks who’ve attained that great age. American’s average life expectancy was never more than 48 before 1900. It wouldn’t break 50 years until the 1920s with the advent of antibiotics, several important vaccines, and a better understanding of sanitation and work safety precautions.

I was surprised to learn it didn’t reach 70 years until 1962 according to the American Society on Aging. Today it stands at 76 for men and 81 years for women in America.

The earliest birthdate I found for any centenarian associated with Surry County was 1740 though it may have been 1747 — or 1750. Given the lack of official record-keeping in frontier regions like this and the loss of records to courthouse fires, it’s difficult to be certain. In any case, he was old enough to fight in the Revolution as a captain. Children from his first marriage were born in the 1790s. The son by his second wife was born in 1842. We know all of this because his widow applied for and received a pension for his Revolutionary War service which was reported in the Mount Airy News in 1896. “The widow is still living and drawing a pension of $12 a month. She lives within eight miles of Mount Airy, on Lovell’s creek.”

Several former slaves were noted in local newspapers to have surpassed 100, including Adam Cowles who lived in Yadkin County near Elkin for most of his long life.

Owned by Josiah Cowles on the family plantation near Hamptonville, Adam is reported by the Statesville Record and Landmark in February 1895 as having “helped to raise ‘Mass Billy and Henry’ and all the Cowles family.” He said he wasn’t certain how old he was but records would suggest he was born about 1796 and he died in 1900 meaning he lived in three centuries.

There are a multitude of folks from this region who, through good genes, good living, or good luck, have reached or exceeded 100 years of age. In papers of old they were often referred to as “Aged Citizens” but they were revered by whatever title they were called. A few that I’ve found in my research follow. Many have astounding stories and we’ll look at some of them in columns to come. In the meantime, I’ll be happy to know of more “aged citizens” from this region and, if possible, have pictures to put with the names so their stories can be told to future generations.

William Cloud, 1740–1842 (102) or 1750-1842 (92), Carroll County, Virginia; Adam Cowles, 1796–1900 (104), Hamptonville, Yadkin County; Rev. James Needham, 1799–1899 (99 years 10 months 25 days), Pilot Mountain; Sam Key, 1798-1901, (103ish), Siloam; John Hall, 1804–at least 1910 (106), Rusk; Adelaide Yates Bunker, 1823– 1917 (94), White Plains; Aunt Tennie Spicer, 1827-at least 1919 (at least 92), Elkin; Aunt Grace Gates, around 1790-1915, White Plains; Squire James Odell, 1837-1940 (102 years 3 months 28 days), Toast; John Wesley Phillips, 1847 -1940 (93), Mount Airy; Aunt Louise Pace, around 1800-at least 1897 (at least 92), Pilot Mountain; Aunt Ida P. Reynolds, 1863-1966 (103), Patrick County, Virginia; Swannanoah Brower Hadley, 1864–1973 (109), Mount Airy; Lenore Dalton Worrell, 1874–1975 (99y 6m 22d), Surry County; Sarah Banner Smith, 1888-1994 (106y 3d), Mount Airy; James Hines Banner, 1891–1989 (98), Mount Airy; Jesse Moore Banner, 1894-1985 (90y 10m 28d), Mount Airy; – Virginia Banner Vestal, 1896–1996 (99y 13d), Alleghany County; Aunt Ida Mae Cundiff, 1896-1999 (107), Mount Airy; Joe Atkins, 1898-1992 (94), Turkey Ford Road, Mount Airy.

Squire James Odell was often celebrated in local newspapers for his advanced age and Civil War service. He enlisted in Danbury, rode a train with other recruits to a High Point gun manufacturer, then trained near Raleigh. His first battle was near New Bern in March 1862 before heading north for engagements across Virginia and then on to Gettysburg. Born in Stokes County near the Virginia line, he lived with his son, Deputy Sheriff Mack Odell in Toast for the last few years of his life. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_2020-04-23-3-.jpg Squire James Odell was often celebrated in local newspapers for his advanced age and Civil War service. He enlisted in Danbury, rode a train with other recruits to a High Point gun manufacturer, then trained near Raleigh. His first battle was near New Bern in March 1862 before heading north for engagements across Virginia and then on to Gettysburg. Born in Stokes County near the Virginia line, he lived with his son, Deputy Sheriff Mack Odell in Toast for the last few years of his life. Courtesy of the Forsyth County Public Library Photograph Collection. Wilcher and Cordelia (Hines) Banner had eight children who survived infancy. Four of th em reached their 90s and one, Sarah, lived to be 106 years and three days old. Sarah (left) and her sister Virginia (right) are seen with Mount Airy’s Dr. Roy Mitchell on an outing to Atlantic City, New Jersey about 1920. The four, and the dates of their births and deaths, are Sarah Banner Smith (1888-1994), James Hines Banner (1891-1989); Jesse Moore Banner (1894-1985); and Virginia Banner Vestal (1896-1996). https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Banner-Sisters-Atlantic-City-.jpg Wilcher and Cordelia (Hines) Banner had eight children who survived infancy. Four of th em reached their 90s and one, Sarah, lived to be 106 years and three days old. Sarah (left) and her sister Virginia (right) are seen with Mount Airy’s Dr. Roy Mitchell on an outing to Atlantic City, New Jersey about 1920. The four, and the dates of their births and deaths, are Sarah Banner Smith (1888-1994), James Hines Banner (1891-1989); Jesse Moore Banner (1894-1985); and Virginia Banner Vestal (1896-1996). Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Grace Smith’s death certificate states “Had Rheumatism for a long time. Could remember the Revolution War.” This was probably a confusion on her part but it is estimated that she was born about 1790. Adelaide Yates Bunker, born in 1823, said Grace was her nannie. Grace was a wedding gift to Sarah Yates when she married Eng Bunker in 1843 and nursed all of the 21 children born to both Adelaide and her sister Sarah. Aunt Grace died Dec. 14 1915 and was said to be 120 at her passing. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Aunt-Grace-Bunker.jpg Grace Smith’s death certificate states “Had Rheumatism for a long time. Could remember the Revolution War.” This was probably a confusion on her part but it is estimated that she was born about 1790. Adelaide Yates Bunker, born in 1823, said Grace was her nannie. Grace was a wedding gift to Sarah Yates when she married Eng Bunker in 1843 and nursed all of the 21 children born to both Adelaide and her sister Sarah. Aunt Grace died Dec. 14 1915 and was said to be 120 at her passing. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History One of the earliest and longest serving Methodist ministers in this state, Rev. James Needham was lovingly called “Father Needham” until his death just shy of 100. He was born in 1799 in Randolph County “where books were scarce and schools were few and inferior.” He was essentially self-taught and would later help found the Trinity Library Association which grew into Trinity College. He worked more than 75 years in the Methodist church across the Piedmont, serving as a supply minister, particularly loved for his revival sermons. Eulogized as “one of the humblest men I ever knew…he showed the people how a Christian lives…(an now) he showed how a Christian dies.” https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_James-Needham-USE-.jpg One of the earliest and longest serving Methodist ministers in this state, Rev. James Needham was lovingly called “Father Needham” until his death just shy of 100. He was born in 1799 in Randolph County “where books were scarce and schools were few and inferior.” He was essentially self-taught and would later help found the Trinity Library Association which grew into Trinity College. He worked more than 75 years in the Methodist church across the Piedmont, serving as a supply minister, particularly loved for his revival sermons. Eulogized as “one of the humblest men I ever knew…he showed the people how a Christian lives…(an now) he showed how a Christian dies.” Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Ruth Minick didn’t quite make the century mark but she was 93 when she passed in 2001. She was, however, one of the regions preeminent historians and educators. After teaching at Mount Airy City Schools she served as principal of North Main and South Main elementary schools and retired with 43 years of service. She continued teaching through her weekly history columns, making history not only interesting but always present for the people of the region. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Ruth-Minnick-Bookcase.jpg Ruth Minick didn’t quite make the century mark but she was 93 when she passed in 2001. She was, however, one of the regions preeminent historians and educators. After teaching at Mount Airy City Schools she served as principal of North Main and South Main elementary schools and retired with 43 years of service. She continued teaching through her weekly history columns, making history not only interesting but always present for the people of the region. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228