Stephens addresses his address

By Jeff Linville - jlinville@mtairynews.com
Tax records show that Terrell Stephens owns property at 108 Wood Cove Lane, just south of the city limits. Some have questioned him running for office if he might move out of the school district. Jeff Linville | The News Tax records show that Terrell Stephens owns property at 108 Wood Cove Lane, just south of the city limits. Some have questioned him running for office if he might move out of the school district. - Jeff Linville | The News

A candidate for the Mount Airy Board of Education has fielded some questions about his living situation and addressed that topic on Friday evening.

Terrell Stephens is one of three Republicans who are running for the District B seat on the school currently held by Mike Marion, who announced almost three months ago that he wouldn’t be running for reelection.

Some concerned citizens reached out to The Mount Airy News this week saying that Stephens wouldn’t be eligible to represent District B as he owned property just outside the city limits and was planning to move.

Such a situation occurred two years ago.

Alicia Dancy-Brown moved into her mother’s house, which was outside the school district, so she was forced to resign her post on the school board, Dr. Kim Morrison, school superintendent, explained in April 2018.

Brown was nearing the end of her first term, having been elected in 2014 after Mike Hiatt chose not to run for reelection.

On Friday Stephen said that if he and his wife Kelly are fortunate enough to win the primary, then he has every intention of serving on the board. What he is going to do with his living arrangements is still under consideration.

Tax records show that Terrell and Kelly Stephens own property at 108 Wood Cove Drive, which is across Rockford Street from Scenic Chevrolet and just south of Walmart. This is not only just outside the city limits, but well south of the school district, which ends at U.S. 52.

“By the way, we own three homes in Mount Airy,” said Stephens. “Two of these are in District B — which is the seat that I am running for.”

“We live in the same home that my wife was raised in,” he said. The couple bought the house from Kelly’s parents in 1991, he recalled, and they have no plans to ever sell her childhood home. It is also the place where they raised their own children.

Stephens said he doesn’t understand why people are so interested in his personal life — especially when some of them are Democrats who aren’t even involved in the Republican primary for this seat.

Stephens is running against fellow GOP members Jayme Reeves Brant and Don Moore. No member of the Democrat Party filed for the District B seat, so the winner of the primary is essentially the winner of the election.

Since folks have concerns, Stephens said he would address the issue.

“Kelly and I have reached the stage of life where we have to be concerned with caring for our aging parents,” he said. “My parents both passed way too early, many years ago. Both died of cancer.”

Kelly’s parents, on the other hand, “they are in their 90s now. Although strong and robustly health, they need a little help.”

Stanley King was a star semi-pro pitcher back in his youth and served as a gunners mate on the USS Intrepid during WWII, said Stephens. Stanley and Jayne Lowery King are well known in the community, especially for their photography and portrait skills, he pointed out.

He said he and his wife are considering ways for all four of them to live together comfortably.

“We may move. We may add on to our existing house. We may just remodel what we have,” he said.

“My father lived with us for over a year, from the time he was diagnosed until he passed away,” he recalled. “It’s my turn to help Kelly and her parents now. I am honored to do so.”

If at some point the family does decide to move to the Wood Cove Drive property, then Stephens would step down at that time.

“There is a clear, logical and legal process to replace me,” he said.

That system is different now than it was when Brown moved two years ago.

At that time, the city school board announced that it was looking for applicants for the seat. Then the board looked over the qualifications and selected Kyle Leonard to take Brown’s spot. In the fall of 2018 Leonard ran unopposed and totaled 2,791 votes against 16 write-ins.

Now that school board elections are a partisan affair, the school board would not be making any appointment to fill an open slot.

Since Stephens is a Republican, it would be the Surry County Republican Party chairman, Mark Jones, who would be making the appointment to the empty seat.

With only three Republicans running for the district, it wouldn’t matter which one of the three wins — Jones would still have the right to fill a vacant seat.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

