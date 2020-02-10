The Father of Mount Airy?

The Moore House was built about 1860. It is the only remaining antebellum structure standing in the Mount Airy city limits. The house sat in the middle of more than 200 acres that included a tannery, horse stables, and racetrack in the bottom land of the Ararat River. The races and horse sales held there attracted clientele from many states.

For me, this story begins at the end. With an obituary.

“William Alfred Moore, born January 19th, 1830 and who died Sunday, November 7th (1909), was a pioneer in this County …. Mt. Airy truly owes her success to (him). It was he, when adversity seemed to come, who dispelled the gloom and by his strong determination and will power gave to the people of this now thriving city the first train of cars that ever entered Surry County. It was W.A. Moore who, when the businessmen of this town and county were on the eve of failure, came to their rescue with his influence and money and tided them over their financial trouble.

“Yes, he is dead, but he still liveth in the hearts of the people of this county who knew him so well and his name will be handed down to generations yet unborn as the father of Mt. Airy.”

Even in a time when newspaper editors tended to lavish gushing descriptions of people, places, and things they promoted, this was an impressive eulogy, all the more because, aside from his historic home on Renfro Street, I knew very little about him. Certainly nothing that would prompt such an eloquent tribute.

As it turns out, Mr. Moore was something of a Renaissance man, a veteran of the Mexican-American War of 1846-’48, horse trader, merchant, and investor; he also read a wide variety of books, was known for his generosity and charitable gifts, and took an active part in the landscaping of his property.

His ancestors were Scots-Irish, English, and French Huguenots from early Virginia, Maryland, and New Jersey settlements. Many moved together or in waves from coastal Virginia counties, to “the forest of Pitt” in today’s Patrick County, Virginia. The Dalton, Hanby, Gallihue, and Moore families spread across the bottom central tier of Virginia into Stokes, Surry, and Guilford counties in North Carolina.

William’s four-times great grandfather, Jacques Gallahaut left Brittany, France to escape Catholic persecution of Protestant Christians, part of the great Huguenot exodus to the Colonies.

He counted several veterans of the French and Indian War, Revolutionary War, and War of 1812 among his ancestors and their relatives including Captain John Hanby (great-grandfather) who led his militia unit across this region to round up Loyalists and fought with Maj. Gen. Nathanael Greene and Gen. “Light Horse Harry” Lee in South Carolina.

His mother, Mary Matilda Cleveland Franklin, was the daughter of Gov. Jesse Franklin and linked him to Col. Ben Cleveland, called “the Hero of Kings Mountain.”

With that heritage, it’s unsurprising that he became a leader in his own right, albeit a business leader. After two years in Mexico, young William lived with his parents on their farm situated on Lovill’s Creek northwest of Mount Airy. His older brother Jesse was clerk for the general store their father and uncle owned. They eventually took it over with their cousin, Samuel Gilmer Jr.

Gilmer, Moore, and Moore operated on the west side of Main Street at the end of Moore Ave. William built a frame home which still stands on Renfro Street. Jesse built a great brick home with expansive manicured gardens on the corner of Main and Franklin street. Between them, the brothers owned several hundred acres that encompassed several blocks of Mount Airy town and eastward across the Ararat River.

While all of this is impressive success I was still left wondering what he had done to earn such praise from the newspaper crowning him the “father of Mount Airy.”

I found the answer in a news article dated August 28, 1891 when the Yadkin Valley News reported a vote by the city commissioners to buy pieces of private land in order to expand and extend Pine and Franklin streets. “The vote on the proposition, after a heated discussion” resulted in a tie broken by the mayor in favor of the expenses.

The plan was proposed by William Moore after his brother’s death that year and was implemented that fall positioning Mount Airy to better survive the coming economic Panic of 1893.

Today most know his name in association with his home, the oldest and only antebellum structure standing in Mount Airy’s city limits. It has been restored by and is maintained by the Mount Airy Restoration Foundation. It is available for small group rentals, meetings, and tours by appointment at 336-789-7988.

Moore’s influence key to town’s economy

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228

