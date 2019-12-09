Hotels helped the city grow

The Elisha Banner House was built on the corner of South Main and Worth streets about 1854 as a stagecoach stop on the Greensboro-Wytheville line. Banner was one of the earliest tobacco planters. He and his family were friends with the Chang and Eng Bunker families. It became the home of the Peter Daniel Webster family in the 1890s when this picture was taken.

The Elisha Banner House was built on the corner of South Main and Worth streets about 1854 as a stagecoach stop on the Greensboro-Wytheville line. Banner was one of the earliest tobacco planters. He and his family were friends with the Chang and Eng Bunker families. It became the home of the Peter Daniel Webster family in the 1890s when this picture was taken. - While tourism has been important to the town for a long time, business travelers to this region have been an even bigger part of the town’s story, bringing investment and opportunity. The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History has a few items from several of Surry’s hotels from the days when life moved a little slower. - In a time when traveling salesmen were vital to growing a customer base, hotels were key to economic prosperity. Central Hotel with its distinctive porches and “well appointed sample room” for guests to meet clients, was located on Main Street south of Franklin, seen in this 1910 ad from the Mount Airy News. - One of the earliest hotels in the county was the Grant-Burrus Hotel in Rockford. Reuben Grant was given a permit to operate a tavern and hotel in Rockford in 1796 and is said to have hosted guests as famous as Aaron Burr. It was operated till 1925. It was destroyed by fire in 1974 during renovations. Today it is the site of a park. It is seen here about 1900. - -

In April 1932 a workman, spreading topsoil at State Representative Caleb “Cape” Haynes’ Rockford Street home, found a pair of heavy old skeleton keys. Curious, he cleaned the dirt and soot from the attached tags. “Renfro Inn, Mount Airy, NC” and the room numbers 1 and 21.

The keys were relics of a magnificent hotel that graced Mount Airy’s Main Street for three short years before burning to the ground in June 1895. In that time it attracted guests such as Andrew Carnegie’s nephews, Edson Bradley, president of W.A. Gaines and Co. the largest producer of sour mash whiskey in the world at the time, and actress, singer, song writer, and comedian Fay Templeton, who owned an operetta company performing on stages from Broadway to London.

The find was interesting enough the Mount Airy Times newspaper ran an article about it. At the time plans were taking shape for construction of a new post office and federal building at the corner of South Main and East Pine streets. The site, called Renfro Heights, needed extensive grading to properly accommodate the large granite building.

Haynes, who had served the area as sheriff for many years before being elected to state office, was one of the owners of the lot and had a truckload of topsoil (and, inadvertently, the keys) brought to his home.

The inn was a business venture by the Oak Hill Hotel and Land Co., a group of men whose names read like “who’s who” of Mount Airy’s leaders. Among them were R.T. Joyce and Jonathan Worth, owners of the Worth Joyce hardware store in the block of buildings Joyce built; attorney and soon-to-be mayor W.F. Carter; drug store owner W.S. Taylor; and J.F. and B.G. Graves, who owned one of three huge tobacco warehouses in the city.

With the recently finished rail line, Mount Airy was poised to jump onto the national economic stage and her prominent citizens were working to ensure success.

“Mount Airy is the trading centre (sic) for eight counties” in Virginia and North Carolina raising tobacco and livestock, attracting workers and businessmen alike, wrote the editor of the Yadkin Valley News in August of 1891. With a population growth in excess of 200% between 1880 and 1890, there seemed to be no reason Mount Airy could not compete with Winston, Asheville, and other growing cities in the region.

Such success required hotels to accommodate visitors for pleasure and business, allowing local businesses to make much-needed connections with investors and clients from other areas.

“Make the place known,” wrote the editor in 1886. “Let people learn all about the climate, soil, resources, advantages as a winter home, as a manufacturing centre (sic), as a desirable section for market gardening. Build a first-class hotel.”

The town already had the Blue Ridge Inn at the corner of N. Main and Oak streets which served upper-class travelers. There were also several other hotels that catered to more moderate and business-class guests. But the Oak Hill group planned something truly unique, something for a more elite clientele.

The lot was higher in elevation at the time, likely equivalent to the height of the Mount Airy Library today, if not higher, according to reported conversations with local historian Ruth Minnick. The 11-acre site was terraced with graceful gardens, had two fresh springs, and a commanding view of the Blue Ridge. The building had indoor plumbing, a sanitary sewerage system, and electric bells connected to the office a full decade before the city had municipal power, water, or sewerage. Originally intended to be a summer-only resort, the owners installed heaters the first winter to operate year-round.

Newspapers reported weekly on construction from the laying of the foundation in early ’92, through painting the three-story, Japanese and Moorish inspired building’s soaring turrets and arched porches a “dark lead color” to match the foliage of the countryside.

In the early hours of Saturday, June 8, 1895, the hotel manager, Claude McLaughlin, and two guests discovered the fire which seemed to have originated in the kitchens. Everyone escaped but the building was a complete loss, smoldering for weeks afterwards.

Sadly, no photos are known to exist of the Renfro.

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228

