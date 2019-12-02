Cooking often spurs memories

Preparing, storing, and preserving food, primarily handled by women, was a significant time investment in most households before electric appliances and refrigeration. Food was often stored in cabinets like the pie safe shown here, to keep it safe from flies, mice and other pests. The 1922 Maid of Athens wood stove was probably a significant purchase when it was new and would have made cooking much easier than the hearth fire it replaced, but it left a heavy film of black soot on walls, ceilings, and curtains making a great deal of work to maintain a clean house. The pie safe belonged to Barbara Case Summerlin and the stove to Viola Slate Pegram born in Patrick County, Virginia, in 1876 and lived her life in Stokes County.

This advertisement from December 1927 when the Great Depression was still new, definitely targeted the upper middle-class with a product that would make the ladies' work easier while avoiding mentioning the price. Hotpoint Ranges cost $130 in the state that year, equivalent to nearly $2,000 today, but it could be purchased from the Southern Public Utilities Company on Mount Airy's Main Street for $5 down and 12 months to pay the balance. - Housewives in the region used many items in running their households. Some, like the early 1900s cast iron water kettle and waffle iron, hadn't changed much since their invention in the Medieval times. Others, like the hand-cranked egg-beater which whisked eggs much faster than a cook could without the gears, were part of the innovation boom of the late 1800s. This one dates from the 1930s. Such new technologies were promoted by their manufacturers with recipes that called for them specifically. - Play has always been a way for children to learn how society works and what their place in it will be. Sue Ann Kogan of New Jersey probably cherished this surprisingly complete set of toy aluminum kitchenware in the 1950s before gifting it to the museum.

I don’t know about you but many of my best memories involve food … preparing it, eating it, anticipating it. And some of my favorite people are inextricably tied to certain foods in my memory.

My Great-Grandma Artman always seemed to have very ripe bananas on the counter waiting to be turned into the best banana bread I’ve ever eaten. Nana’s incredibly moist chocolate cake, Mamaw’s sour cherry cobbler, and Grandma Rauhauser’s “punkin custard pie” anchor memories of birthdays, summer camping trips, and Sunday dinners.

Our sense of smell and taste are strongly connected to memories. Scientists believe it is a result of a basic survival tool called conditioned taste aversion which helped our ancient ancestors to remember – and avoid eating again – foods that made them sick or killed someone in their group.

Studies show the regions of the brain responsible for taste memory and for the circumstances of that experience are closely connected, so all the positive aspects of that moment are tied, forever, to the memory of that food.

For much of America’s history, food preparation has been the domain of women and it was no easy task. Not too many years ago cooking was done on a wood- or coal-burning stove. The cook had to carefully monitor flues and dampers to control heat, closely watch dishes to avoid burning, and maintain a ready supply of fuel, about 50 pounds a day for the average family.

Few recipes appear in local publications before the 1950s but we have a few glimpses onto the dinner tables of earlier Surry Countians. One of the best is the “Presbyterian Cook Book” published by the Women’s Auxiliary of the Mount Airy congregation in 1933.

A wide range of families are represented in its brittle and well-used pages.

Mrs. Jeffrey Smith, the former Gertrude Gilmer and mother of the last member of the family to live in our well-known Gertrude Smith House on North Main Street, shared her recipe for Iced Mint Tea.

“Let 1 qt. of water come to a boil. Add 3 tablespoons of tea and boil 3 minutes. Strain this, pouring over 2 chopped lemons and one lime which has been soaked in 2 cups of sugar. Let stand for a while and strain, adding 1 qt. of cold water. Serve with mint leaves.”

Some instructions assume a bit (or a lot) of knowledge as with Mrs. Robt. Lovill’s recipe for White Cake which gives the list of ingredients followed by, “Mix as any other white cake. Especially nice for strawberry short cake.” No other instructions for temperature or length of time.

A few of the recipes were not from the ladies themselves but their cooks or housekeepers. A good cook was a highly valued member of any well-to-do household staff and could make the difference between a successful dinner party or a social flop.

“Aunt Mandy,” who worked in Mrs. J.C. Hollingsworth’s home, was well known enough in the community that her recipe for Plain Tea Cakes were listed under her name.

“1 ½ Cups white sugar, 1 cup brown sugar, 1 large cup lard, 1 tsp soda, 2 tsp. baking powder, 1 cup buttermilk, 3 eggs. Flour sufficient for soft dough. Cream butter and sugar, add well beaten eggs and soda dissolved in buttermilk. Add baking powder to flour. Flavor with nutmeg. Roll thin and bake.”

An experienced baker would know they’d have to watch the cakes closely to maintain a constant temperature and to avoid burning in a wood-fired stove. It was a fine art.

Wood-burning cook stoves, invented in the late 1500s, were a significant improvement over hearth-fire cooking but they weren’t economically viable until the Industrial Revolution of the 1800s. The museum collection includes a 1922 “Maid of Athens” cook stove that would have sold for $50 – $80 (equivalent to $740-$1190 in today’s dollars).

Preparing meals are generally a lot easier today but no less a labor of love. We here at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History hope you enjoy all of your holiday meals through this season. And that those special dishes bring back the happiest of memories.

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228

