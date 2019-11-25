Everyone loves a parade

The Mount Airy Christmas Parade had moved to the Saturday after Thanksgiving by 1975 when Wayne Easter took this photo of the North Surry High School marching band on Main Street. The parade had more than 80 entries that year and a crowd in the tens of thousands was expected.

From the earliest records of local parades emergency personnel and equipment have been featured prominently as proud communities celebrate those who work so diligently to keep everyone safe. Trucks from Franklin Community, and White Plains Volunteer Fire Departments, Mount Airy Engine #10, and Mount Airy Rescue Squad can be seen in the July 4, 2017 parade in front of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

Mount Airy held several parades during World War I when sending the soldiers off, when they returned, and in the summer of 1918 when they worked to raise funds to help support the war effort in America's first major military engagement abroad. The picture, taken from an upper floor of the Blue Ridge Inn on the corner of Main and Oak streets, shows several cars patriotically decorated and carrying local dignitaries.

It was customary for people attending public gatherings such as a parade to dress in their best well into the 1960s as the people in this picture are. This buggy, decorated for the Fourth of July parade in the early 1900s, carries friends of R.R. Galloway, the man who built the Mount Airy Opera House (now Brannock and Hiatt Furniture Company on North Main Street, Mount Airy).

Mount Airy loves a parade.

It doesn’t seem to matter what the parade is for, streets will be blocked off, marching bands arranged, floats created and throngs of smiling, excited people of all ages will line the streets to wait. I know my grandchildren (two sets of the most adorable twins to set foot on this earth, thank you very much!) can’t wait for this year’s Mount Airy Christmas parade planned for Saturday evening.

The first mention of a Christmas parade I can find in the county is in 1957 in the Mount Airy News. Just four weeks after reporting 802 students absent from school with the flu, an article announced the city’s annual Christmas parade would enter the business district of the city about 5:30 p.m. on the first Friday in December.

Sponsored by the Junior Chamber of Commerce with the assistance of the Chamber of Commerce, the parade included the local National Guard, the Wake Forest College marching band, Miss North Carolina, Miss Mount Airy, 20 floats from various businesses and organizations, and several other bands.

I may not know when they started but such parades have been an unquestioned practice here as well as Pilot Mountain, Elkin, Dobson, and other area towns for many years.

The oldest reference I’ve found to a Mount Airy parade of some sort is on Sept. 11, 1891 in the Yadkin Valley News. “The Barlow Bros. Minstrels will arrive here at noon Wednesday on a special train from Fayetteville, will give a grand street parade that afternoon and will show that night and Thursday night.”

The company of blackface performers toured nationally from the 1870s until the principal performer, Milt. G. Barlow, passed away in 1904. The performance was well-received at the Galloway Opera House where many of the acts were called for encores.

Parades, for everything from the Fourth of July to Veterans Day, are such a common occurrence in our lives now that it may seem they’ve always been part of human culture. In many ways they have been but not exactly as we think of them today.

The earliest references to parades, or, more properly, processions, are 5,000 years old when religious celebrants walked through ancient streets to ancient temples seeking the favor of their gods and goddesses.

Parades were originally military exercises used to drill the foot soldiers, show off the army’s power and skill, and to celebrate victories.

Citizens in Greece and Rome celebrated special occasions with parades that look remarkably similar to our modern variety. Marching bands, elaborately decorated vehicles, dignitaries, and influential groups processed through streets where they were showered with flowers and cheers.

Folks in this region have held parades for veterans, returning soldiers, holidays especially the Fourth of July, and to celebrate dignitaries such as Gov. Aycock who visited Mount Airy in 1901 to recognize local educational achievements. Of course, one of the most anticipated parades anywhere happened when the circus came to town.

“John Robinson’s Circus and Egyptian Caravan” arrived in Mount Airy for a “one-day-only performance!” in September 1899 as reported by the Mount Airy News at the time. Along with the “Biblical Tableaus,” “a school of sea lions,” “Philippine Water Buffalos,” and the “largest snake in captivity” which could be enjoyed for a mere 75 cents, was the “Grand Street Parade.”

“A truly Magnificent Pageant. A feature of the FREE Street Parade is the grand Spectacle of Forty of the Smallest Ponies ever harnessed and driven at one time. Don’t fail to see them!”

The parade on Saturday may not have lions or tiny horses but it’s sure to have a lot of excitement and a fat man in a red suit.

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228

