Be it ever so humble, there’s no place like home

Home. It’s a short, simple word but there is so much personal significance wrapped up in that single syllable. It is a word that evokes a strong sense of family and place, love and safety.

Home can be the place we come from, the family we live with, or the building we live in. This time of year, when we have so many reasons to gather with family and friends, home becomes even more important.

For the early settlers to Surry County, home was less sentimental than a matter of survival. After traveling for weeks in often difficult circumstances on paths through wilderness and sleeping on the ground, in tents, or wagons, building a shelter was priority one.

The easiest type of permanent shelter to construct in a vast timberland was a log cabin. Settlers needed to clear trees to make room for buildings, gardens, pastures, and crops. Those trees then became the building material. Log structures date from Roman times and were prevalent across Eastern and Northern Europe into modern times.

Most colonists traveled in groups of extended family and others from their former communities or religious congregations. This provided safety as they traveled, help in surviving, and a built-in new community.

With several families working together and using simple tools such as axes, saws, chisels and mallets which nearly everyone would have had at the time, a simple log home could be built in just three days.

In 1987 the Surry County Historical Society published an inventory of the county’s significant buildings, detailing the age, style, materials, uses, and builders. The author, Laura Phillips, began with the humblest, yet arguably the most important, of buildings, the log cabins. Those first homes that sheltered the founding families for generations.

She painstakingly sought out and researched many cabins. Records were not well-kept at the time so it is difficult to know when these structures were erected but she identified several as likely the “oldest log structures in the county.”

The first, built on the Chinquapin Creek by Robert James Hill according to family tradition, was likely built about 1800, give or take a few years. The Hill family were early residents in the area where they are recorded buying an iron works in 1786.

Originally one room with a loft, additions were added as the family grew. It is likely multiple generations lived in the home at one time through part of its use. It remained in the family at least into the 1990s.

The Bartholomew Hodges House on Fisher River exemplified an almost Medieval style with wall overhangs that are rarely seen in the state. It has been lovingly restored by brothers Dewey and Harley Hodges and their wives Frances and Maxine.

Bisse Bowman, whose husband Byron was a distant cousin of the Hodges, stopped by the house to take pictures some years ago. Newspapers were pasted to the walls as insulation, a common practice in the early part of the 20th century. She was also impressed by the original hand-hewn logs, and pegs and nails crafted by the early builders which the brothers were able to save.

As with many homes from the era before electricity, the kitchen was a separate structure in the Hodges home. This served both to keep the house from getting unbearably hot in the summer months and, more importantly, to safeguard the main house from burning down.

The family retains a story from the 1800s telling of a winter day when women were working flax in the kitchen. A cat ran through and knocked over an oil lantern setting the flax ablaze. The family threw snow on the fire to put it out but the kitchen was a loss.

We tend to take things like a home that is strong enough to stand against the elements for granted these days. As we gather with our friends and families over the coming holidays, take a moment to consider the tremendous amount of skill and labor our ancestors put into building those early home places.

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228

