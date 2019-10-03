Board buries underground plan – for now

Tom Joyce | The News Mount Airy officials are weighing whether to spend up to $114,400 to move utility lines underground near the former Spencer’s industrial property, a portion of which are seen here Thursday. -

Mount Airy officials delayed action during a meeting Thursday afternoon on a proposal that could represent the latest unforeseen expense associated with the Spencer’s redevelopment project downtown, involving moving overhead utility lines underground.

That proposal has surfaced in conjunction with infrastructure work now occurring along Willow Street in the vicinity of former Spencer’s textile-manufacturing buildings the city now owns and is trying to retool for new uses, including upscale apartments under construction.

The issue concerns overhead telephone and cable lines on the west side of Willow Street dominated by baby-blue buildings reflecting the Spencer’s specialty of infant and children’s apparel. The utility lines in question are located in the section of Willow Street running between Virginia and Franklin streets.

Although burying those lines, and a related proposal to install decorative lighting along the street, have not been mentioned before now — a fact Commissioner Jon Cawley found troubling Thursday — those additions were framed as timely during the meeting.

City Engineer Mitch Williams, who gave a presentation on the proposal, indicated that now is an opportune time to consider burying the lines since the street already is torn up and it could be incorporated with work already under way. It involves water and sewer line and storm drainage improvements as part of the Spencer’s redevelopment, which has resulted in Willow Street being closed until possibly late fall.

The additions of the underground line and decorative lighting components to previously known streetscape plans for the affected section of Willow Street have an estimated price tag of $114,400, including a standard 10% contingency budget to cover unexpected costs.

Waiting until the street is repaired would make burying the lines more expensive, it was pointed out during the meeting, when Williams seemed mainly interested in learning whether the board was open to proceeding with the utility and decorative lighting options.

Decision deferred

A proposed resolution had been prepared for the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners to consider Thursday afternoon, which ended up being deferred, in a unanimous vote, to its next meeting on Oct. 17.

One reason for this involved a suggestion by Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison of the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc. She said during a public-forum portion of the meeting that it might be willing to pay part of the cost of the underground line/decorative lighting proposal.

Mount Airy Downtown — which has participated in other city projects funding-wise — has not discussed that possibility due to the new plan’s sudden emergence. But it could weigh the idea of assisting with the project before the commissioners’ next meeting, Morrison added in requesting that the board delay a decision on it Thursday.

Commissioner Cawley applauded that move, saying he wouldn’t support the line proposal at present.

“I would go on record that there is no chance I would vote for this right now,” Cawley said, since overhead utility lines have been allowed to exist elsewhere, including the rest of the downtown area along North Main Street.

In the winter of 2017, Mount Airy officials weighed the idea of burying utility lines throughout that area, but backed away after learning the cost could easily top $500,000.

Cawley also reiterated a frequent criticism he has had about unplanned Spencer’s-related expenditures arising.

A Phase I infrastructure plan forged in 2016 for the redevelopment, totaling $4.5 million, included the present infrastructure work along with the costs of granite curbing and enhanced sidewalks. However, no money was specified for the burying of existing utility lines and installing decorative lighting.

“When we did this project,” Cawley said of the Phase I infrastructure plan, “I don’t know that moving the lines underground was asked.”

The $4.5 million budget did include contingency funds that theoretically could provide money for the line-burying and decorative lighting, of which $116,472 remains. But Williams said this could be eaten up due to much work remaining with the infrastructure project, possibly needed for storm drainage, the rebuilding of Willow Street, asphalt and clean-up tasks.

“We’re a little bit uncomfortable with doing that out of contingency,” the city engineer said of the underground line and decorative lighting additions.

City officials seemed supportive of those components, with Commissioner Shirley Brinkley saying such improvements likely would make the Spencer’s property more appealing to would-be developers.

Mayor David Rowe also mentioned that the board might consider using concrete curbing instead of more expensive granite curbing as a way to free up funds for the utility and lighting projects. It is hoped that cost comparisons between those two materials will be available for the commissioners to consider at their next meeting.

Proposal carries $114,400 price tag

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

