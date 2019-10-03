Another successful Pumpkin Festival

Bill Colvard | The Tribune Pumpkin weigh-in at the 23rd Annual Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival requires two forklifts. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Watermelons and gourds await weigh-in. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune John Holcomb, left, is seen here with Miss Southeast Thresher’s Queen Eavan Smith, right, and his 891-pound pumpkin, a personal best that failed to finish in the money. -

If it’s October, that means it’s time for people to start showing off the pumpkins they’ve grown. A few folks recently took that to extremes.

“It truly is a sickness,” said Robert Burchette of Lexington, as he emceed the weighing in of a parade of enormous pumpkins, watermelons and gourds at Elkin’s 23rd Annual Pumpkin Festival recently.

Burchette was speaking of the need to grow ever larger pumpkins and compete with other growers to see who can grow the biggest ones. Judging by the size of the crowd braving the occasional drizzle at the Elkin Heritage Center on Saturday, competitive pumpkin growing is indeed a popular sickness.

With only a few pumpkins left to be weighed, John Holcomb of Clingman — or Frog Hollow, as Burchette called it — scored a personal best with a pumpkin weighing in at 891 pounds. Prior to Saturday, his largest pumpkin had weighed in the 500-pound range.

But ultimately, 891 pounds was not enough to place in the money.

Robert Cyrus took the prize for the largest pumpkin with a 1,555 pound monster. Second place went to Robert Burchette for a 1,279 pound pumpkin. Andrew Vial took third place with a 923-pound pumpkin.

Andrew Vial did even better in the watermelon competition, taking first place with a 295-pound melon. Second place went to Larry Bovette and his 193-pound watermelon.

In the bushel gourd competition, Mark Rollins took the top prize with a 180-pound gourd. Second place went to Brandon Huver and his 155-pound gourd.

Andrew Vial took another top prize in the long gourd competition with a gourd measuring 112 inches. Brandon Huver scored another second place with a gourd measuring 81-5/8 inches.

Hattie Richmond won the squash prize with a 91-pound squash.

“It was another successful festival with crafts, good food, the farmers market, and huge pumpkins,” said Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce President Myra Cook. “Next year the campus of the Heritage Arts & Trails Center will be complete, and we will be able to accommodate many more vendors for the 24th Annual Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival.

Cook addressed the scheduling of the annual festival, saying, “We know each year we compete with so many other festivals and events; however, the pumpkins are at their peak the third week of September and the Nationally Sanctioned Big Pumpkin Weigh-off determines the date of our festival.”

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.

