FCC fines local man $39K for violations

What was believed to be a prank call has turned into a $39,000 fine and pending legal action against a State Road man.

Ocean Adrian Hinson, of Noah Hayes Road, has a Sept. 10 court date to face a misdemeanor count of interfering with emergency communication, dating back to Oct. 17, 2017.

The Federal Communications Commission has issued a $39,278 fine against Hinson, citing intentional misuse of a local public-safety radio communications network in violation of the Communications Act of 1934. The FCC said Hinson impersonated first responders in unauthorized radio communications on Surry County’s licensed public-safety frequency.

In a written order against Hinson, the FCC said the incident started with a residential fire alarm being triggered within the Westfield fire district. A 911 dispatcher put out a call for service to the Westfield Volunteer Fire Department.

Hinson, posing as “Westfield VFD Unit 7331,” responded (using a mobile radio in his vehicle) and stated that he was en route to the scene of the alarm. About four minutes later, Hinson, still identifying himself as Westfield VFD Unit 7331, contacted the dispatcher by radio and canceled the call.

Because of Hinson’s actions, no real first responder investigated the triggered fire alarm.

“Fortunately, there was no fire at the residence,” wrote the FCC.

Had the alarm been triggered by a fully involved blaze, the results could have been tragic.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said it initiated an investigation a month later after the incident after it was reported a person was improperly using the two-way radio channel assigned to the various fire departments in Surry County.

The Criminal Investigations Division took the case, and two weeks later Hinson was arrested on Dec. 1, 2017.

“Conduct of this nature is dangerous to the firemen and any other emergency personnel who willingly and routinely place themselves in harm’s way to protect the citizens of Surry County and their property,” said then-Sheriff Jimmy Combs. “We were glad we were able to identify this individual and get him into custody before any serious damage was be done.”

The misdemeanor charge resulted in just a $300 cash bond, which Hinson posted. The big dollars would come after the FCC was notified.

The FCC said that Hinson admitted to local law enforcement that he had made the two unauthorized transmissions using a mobile radio in his personal vehicle. The commission also stated that Hinson made no argument nor presented any evidence to refute the FCC’s assertion that his actions were egregious.

The law prohibits unlicensed operation on licensed frequencies like the one licensed to Surry County Communications Center for local public safety uses. Hinson’s admitted actions had the potential to cause significant harm and violated FCC rules against operating on radio frequencies without a license, the FCC said.

On Oct. 11 of last year the FCC issued a notice, informing Hinson of its intent to fine him $39,278. The base fine for the charge would have been $10,000; however, the FCC said it boosted the total to the maximum of $19,639 for each of the two violations. The commission said the maximum “is warranted due to Mr. Hinson’s egregious conduct.”

The FCC ruled that Hinson disrupted the volunteer fire department’s ability to communicate effectively and that he wasted limited local resources at the sheriff’s office by actions that prompted a criminal investigation.

“Mr. Hinson’s conduct also had the potential to cause substantial harm to life and property,” the commission wrote. “Specifically, by impersonating a unit of the Westfield Volunteer Fire Department, Mr. Hinson created a false perception within the Surry County Communications Center that the Westfield Volunteer Fire Department was taking appropriate steps to investigate a residential fire alarm.”

Hinson, who was 23 at the time of his arrest, replied to the notice, seeking to have the amount reduced or canceled due to his inability to pay. The FCC turned down that reduction request.

The FCC gave Hinson until Sept. 6 to pay the full amount or to have made arrangements with the FCC’s chief financial officer for an installment plan. Then he has his court date Sept. 10 for the misdemeanor criminal charge.

