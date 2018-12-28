Deadline met for city apartments

Just in the nick of time, a business group seeking to develop an upscale apartment complex in downtown Mount Airy has met a deadline for the project to proceed.

Spencer’s Mill Ventures, LLC, faced an “unwind” agreement for former Spencer’s industrial property on Willow Street which it had bought from the city government in December 2017 for $36,000 to build market-rate apartments.

At least 65 units are planned, which will rent for $800 to $1,200 per month, according to earlier discussion regarding the $7.8 million project.

The agreement required the limited-liability company — formed by the Belmont Sayre real estate development firm in the Chapel Hill area for purposes of the apartments — to secure financing for the construction and begin work by this coming Monday.

Mount Airy officials had agreed to the Dec. 31 deadline in late November to provide more time for such preparations by the firm, which had failed to meet other deadlines earlier this year.

Not doing so by Monday meant the city government could exercise an unwind provision that would have allowed it to take back the former Spencer’s property it sold Spencer’s Mill Ventures within five days.

However, City Attorney Hugh Campbell relayed an announcement Thursday evening from Matt Springer — a financial partner of Ken Reiter, who runs the Belmont Sayre firm — that financing for the Mount Airy apartment project was approved.

Springer advised Campbell by email that arrangements had been closed with First Carolina Bank and for tax credit financing to build the apartments on Lot 2 of the former Spencer’s property.

The receiving of historic mill tax credits, which aid the transformation of old textile facilities for new uses, has been viewed as a key tool in the redevelopment of Spencer’s buildings, some of which date to the late 1890s.

Belmont Sayre has experience with such properties, including redeveloping an American Tobacco Co. site in Durham, and the renovation of the old Battery Park Hotel in Asheville.

“We’re very excited to start construction,” Springer added in his announcement to Campbell.

There were indications that work technically already had begun by Spencer’s Mill Ventures on the Lot 2 site.

“They would argue that they have commenced construction,” Campbell said during a Nov. 15 meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, citing demolition and work with architectural engineers.

But the city attorney stressed the overriding importance of the financing component at the same meeting. “We know it’s a project when they close on that.”

The apartments must be completed by December 2020 to qualify for the tax credits, which Campbell expects the developers to meet. “They are confident,” he said earlier.

Meanwhile, the city of Mount Airy is required to begin construction of infrastructure components to aid the apartment project by Jan. 31.

A Phase I infrastructure schedule calls for it to spend not less than $1.5 million but no more than $1.76 million, plus a required contingency budget to cover unforeseen expenses.

The city government has promised to build a parking lot for the apartment complex with a price tag of around $350,000.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

