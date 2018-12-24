Grant ‘targets’ city soccer program

All in all, it‘s been a pretty good year when it comes to funding received from major outside corporations for Mount Airy recreation programs.

The Walt Disney Co. and Walmart earlier tapped city recreational entities for grants, and most recently Target has gotten into the act with funding assistance for the youth soccer program offered through Mount Airy’s Parks and Recreation division.

Its director, Darren Lewis, says the $1,000 Target grant will enable local kids to participate in the sport who otherwise might not have that opportunity.

“The funds will be used to assist with scholarships for youth that cannot afford to participate and for youth soccer equipment,” Lewis explained.

Soccer, a major international sport for decades, has become increasingly popular in the U.S., including in Mount Airy.

“In our youth soccer (program), we would have about 400 per year,” Lewis said of an ongoing strong level of participation locally. “We do have a spring and a fall league.”

The Target corporation is widely known as a huge supporter of community-based programs and soccer in particular.

It is the presenting sponsor of the Target United Cup youth soccer tournament, and is working with the U.S. Soccer Foundation to build 100 new soccer play spaces by 2020.

“Target is a great supporter of soccer nationwide, and we are proud to partner with them in making a difference in Mount Airy,” Lewis added.

He said Mount Airy continues to seek grant opportunities from a number of sources “that will allow us to offer more for our community.”

This earlier included a $30,000 “Meet Me at the Park” grant awarded through Walt Disney and the National Recreation and Park Association to refurbish the old basketball court at Riverside Park and add facilities including a pickleball court.

A ribbon cutting recently was held for the revamped facility.

On the heels of the Disney grant, Walmart, through its Walmart Giving arm, awarded a $500 grant this year to the Reeves Community Center Foundation, a support organization for Mount Airy Parks and Recreation.

Those funds were sought to assist with fitness equipment for outdoor classes at Riverside Park, including the acquisition of agility ladders and exercise resistance bands.

The recent push to attract aid from various retail and other corporations as acknowledged by Lewis has coincided with assistance from various governmental and other entities for city recreation facilities and programs.

“These grants have positively impacted the recreational opportunities in Mount Airy since the creation of the Parks and Recreation Department in 2005,” he pointed out earlier this year.

“Mount Airy has been fortunate to receive multiple grants from the (state) Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, Clean Water Management Trust Fund, North Carolina Department of Transportation, National Recreation and Park Association and the Blue Cross/Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation, to name a few.”

Cathy Cloukey, assistant city parks and recreation director, and Peter Raymer, program supervisor, assisted with the latest grant opportunity involving Target, Lewis said.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

