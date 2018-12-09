Snow pictures from Surry County

Several Mount Airy News readers have shared there photos with us, showing the effects of nearly a foot-and-a-half of snow that covered the area.

This became a common sight around Surry County Sunday — vehicles buried in snow. Here, Randy Hunsucker took a picture of four vehicles at his home, in the Beulah/Low Gap area, where 16 inches of snow had fallen by late afternoon.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_FullSizeRender.jpg This became a common sight around Surry County Sunday — vehicles buried in snow. Here, Randy Hunsucker took a picture of four vehicles at his home, in the Beulah/Low Gap area, where 16 inches of snow had fallen by late afternoon.

Off in the distance is one of nearly two-dozen tractor-trailer wrecks on Interstate 77 on Sunday. This one, like many of the wrecks, blocked off traffic from both lanes in that direction. (Photo courtesy Shannon Leftwich)