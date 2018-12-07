Tradition evolves at glacial pace

Bill Colvard Staff Reporter -

Christmas traditions seem to be set in stone, but sometimes they do evolve, albeit at a glacial pace. In fact they happen so slowly, it can come as a shock to discover a new one has grabbed hold of you.

Imagine my surprise to discover recently I have three new ones. It occurred to me on Wednesday evening that I have a new favorite Christmas movie, and I hadn’t seen that coming, although it’s been in the process of happening over the course of the last three or four years.

What’s your favorite Christmas movie? Everybody has one. Even folks who don’t celebrate the holiday usually have a favorite movie. And as of Wednesday evening, mine is “Love Actually.”

I watched it for the first time about five years ago, on the recommendation of somebody: a friend, Netflix, I can’t remember who. And I liked it a great deal. The next year, in its infinite wisdom, Netflix remembered I had watched it the previous year and suggested I do it again. I did, and I enjoyed it a second time. In subsequent years, at some point during the holiday season someone would mention it, and I’d watch it yet one more time. Each time enjoying it anew, and finding new parts I’d missed before, and feeling all the feels of the season. All of them. Every single one.

Then on Wednesday, I said to myself, “December is getting away from me. I need to watch ‘Love Actually’ before it’s too late.” Bingo. That’s a Christmas tradition, when it’s something you have to do whether you have time for it or not.

I’m actually feeling kind of hip that my favorite Christmas movie is only 15 years old. Probably because my favorite movie-movie is about 50 years older than that. For Pete’s sake, there was a time when “Meet Me in St. Louis” was my favorite Christmas movie. So modernism in film is not my strong suit.

I probably should be feeling a little guilty that I have ghosted “A Christmas Story,” my previous favorite Christmas movie, but it got so clingy in those years it was playing non-stop on TV for what seemed like days and weeks at a time.

But my very favorite Christmas tradition, also a new one, is the John Lewis Christmas advert. Allow me to explain, in case you’re not familiar. John Lewis refers to a British department store, not the Georgia congressman and civil rights hero. Also, it would seem that in the United Kingdom, they call TV commercials “adverts,” which makes sense, as it’s short for advertisements, but really, why can’t they just call things by their name?

Anyway, here’s the important thing. These “adverts” can be several minutes long. There’s always music, so they’re a little like music videos, but what they really are is three-minute-long Hallmark Channel musical tearjerkers. These varmints will make you cry.

They combine three minutes of evocative music, great storytelling, wrap it all up in the heightened sentimentality of the season, and then punch you in the gut with some kind of surprise twist in the last few frames.

They get me every time. This year is a little different. This one’s about Elton John, and the fact that it all seems a little too much like a trailer for the film “Rocket Man” which is coming out soon makes it a little too easy to be cynical about the whole thing. But I still teared up at the end.

The irony is not lost on me that while people have been kvetching about commercialism overshadowing the real meaning of Christmas since 1965 when Charlie Brown got all bent out of shape about it, one of my favorite things about the holiday is an actual commercial. Pardon me, “advert.”

But it’s amazing how much heart they pack into these little three-minute masterpieces. Like any geezer worth his salt, I have to say this year’s does not pack the punch of 2014’s “Monty the Penguin.” Yeah, these commercials have titles. Except the Elton John one. It has a hashtag, #EltonJohnLewis. Even that’s baldly commercial. I absolutely hate it when my commercials are too commercial. Nothing is more annoying at this most wonderful time of the year.

Sometimes, the only thing I can do to get the bad taste of that shameless promotion out of my mouth is to listen to my very favorite Christmas song, Tim Minchin’s “White Wine in the Sun,” which, by the way, I had never heard of five years ago.

That song does not just produce a solitary tear at the end. It gets the waterworks flowing by the end of the second verse, and builds from there.

Maybe not for everyone, but for someone who had a white-wine-loving sister take her own life, and whose first grandchild died on Christmas Eve, and a child I love more than anything struggling to make her way in the world, it’s just the thing to get the holiday snot-slinging out of the way in the privacy of my own home.

Then, I can be jolly and bright with all the Christmas tyrants who refuse to tolerate sadness in the merriest of seasons. Wouldn’t want to cramp their merry. Now, would we?

