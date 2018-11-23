Tanker truck overturns, no fuel spill

Surry County Emergency Medical Service crews are on the scene of a gasoline tanker wreck on Riverside Drive near the North Carolina-Virginia border this morning, where they expect to be working for the next six to seven hours.

EMS Director John Shelton said the tanker was filled with about 7,500 gallons of gasoline, plus another 1,000 gallons of diesel, when it overturned about two miles south of the Virginia-North Carolina border, but no gasoline spilled from the trailer and only a “small amount” of diesel leaked from the truck’s own fuel tank.

The wreck occurred around 6:30 a.m. today, when the truck, traveling north, overturned. Shelton said it appeared the driver “misjudged his speed as he went into the curve and overturned,” near White Sulpher Springs. Shelton said the vehicle left the road and crashed down an embankment,

“The entire cab had collapsed in on him,” Shelton said of the driver. He said it took emergency crews about 45 minutes to free the driver, whose name he did not release. “He was conscious and alert and talking to us, but he does have some injuries that could be serious.”

The driver was taken to a trauma center in Winston-Salem, Shelton said.

Surry County Hazardous Material teams were also on the scene. He said they’ve put protective booms in the water that soak up fuel there as a precaution, but are now waiting for a new tanker to arrive from Greensboro. The fuel in the overturned tanker will be pumped into the new one.

“That’s probably going to be about a six-hour operation,” he said. “We’re going to be here until…well, for the next several hours.”

Shelton said one lane of Riverside Drive is open to traffic, though there may be times later this morning and into the afternoon when the highway will be closed, as it was for roughly 45 minutes this morning. Traffic was detoured around the wreck then, using Willis Gap Road, as it will be again if closed later today.

The truck was owned by ATC of Greensboro. Shelton said the owner of the company was en route shortly after 8:30 a.m.

In addition to Surry County EMS and the Hazardous Material team, Shelton said Mount Airy Rescue, the Four Way Volunteer Fire Department, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol were on the scene.

