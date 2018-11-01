Sheriff kicks off Christmas drive

Submitted photo Some young volunteers help buy gifts for Sheriff Atkinson’s Give a Kid a Christmas at Walmart last December. -

It might be Halloween week, but the sheriff’s office is already looking ahead to its annual Sheriff Atkinson’s Give a Kid a Christmas campaign.

For more than a quarter-century, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and Surry County Schools have worked in partnership to provide food, clothes and Christmas gifts to those who otherwise would go without every year, stated the authorities.

“It is once again time to look ahead towards that festive season and think of those who are less fortunate than ourselves,” said Sheriff Jimmy Combs.

Last year, Combs said he was making sure that one of the programs started by his predecessor would continue.

“Since Sheriff Graham Atkinson retired in April,” Combs announced at the time, “we have been asked if this project would continue. The answer to this question is a resounding, ‘Yes!’”

“After discussions with the Surry County finance officer, the county attorney and the Surry County Board of Commissioners, it was determined the best way to continue this important effort was to form a foundation to administer the project,” he said.

In need

The sheriff’s office partners with county school officials to identify children who are in need of assistance and could benefit from this annual event.

”Our goal is to make sure that every child has an adequate supply of food to get them through the school Christmas break, to ensure that each child has appropriate clothing to get them through the winter, and that each child can choose some toy or other item that they would like to have for Christmas,” said Combs. “We believe that every boy and girl deserve to experience the joy and exhilaration of a happy Christmas morning with a full belly and warm clothes.

Growing

“In the early 1990s, we began this project with what at the time seemed to be an ambitious effort to feed 50 families. Through generous donations from people like you, that effort has grown each year by leaps and bounds.”

At the start of December last year, Combs reached out to the community, saying that the foundation was a little shy of reaching his ambitious 2017 target. Some last-minute donations helped achieve that goal.

“Last year, in 2017, we increased our spending per child from $100 to $125,” he said. “Surry County businesses, churches, civic groups, volunteer fire departments and individuals poured out their hearts to provide clothes and toys for over 700 children.”

In addition, the program made an early promise to pack up 230 food boxes, but ended up with 274.

Volunteers

Not only did people donate money and food items to make the gifts and food boxes possible, the sheriff said lots of people braved snow-covered roads one Saturday to assemble the food stuffs into boxes. Then more volunteer time was needed Dec. 12 when folks traveled to Walmart to buy gifts for the 700 kids.

“Can you imagine waking up every day and knowing you would be going to school wearing the same clothes as the day before?” Combs asked last year. “Waking up on Christmas morning and seeing that Santa has forgotten you? Or spending each day of Christmas vacation checking the cupboards with a growling stomach and seeing that there is still no food?”

“With your help we can change that,” he said. “Together we can make a very real difference in the lives of these children.”

Since the sheriff’s office wants to have the items purchased and distributed to families before schools take their Christmas break, Combs is asking that donations reach the Dobson office by Dec. 3.

If anyone would like to help, Combs said the food box preparations would again be on a Saturday (Dec. 8) at 8 a.m. at Surry Central High School. Then the following Tuesday (Dec. 11) at 8 a.m. be the shopping trip.

If anyone would like to make a monetary donation, please send checks to:

Sheriff Atkinson’s Give a Kid a Christmas, Inc.

P.O. Box 827

Dobson, NC 27017

